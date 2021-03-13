NEWBURYPORT — Star receiver Ryan Monahan of Hamilton-Wenham picked up as if he'd never left.
Unfortunately for Monahan and the Generals, so did host Newburyport High on the opening night of the Fall 2 football season.
Desite 11 catches for 157 yards and a score from Monahan, Hamilton-Wenham fell to the host Clippers, 41-21, Friday at World War Memorial Stadium. The hosts gained 503 yards of total offense and made enough plays on defense to keep the Generals at bay.
“Ryan was Ryan, he’s a force,” said Hamilton-Wenham head coach Jim Pugh. “He’s going to get his yards, he’s 6-foot-5 now, he was the Cape Ann League Player of the Year in basketball, he’s very good athletically. He’s going to St. Anselm; they recruited him as a wideout, he’s got good speed, I thought he broke that first one, and he had some good yardage on those kick returns too.”
Newburyport was in control from the jump, scoring on the game’s opening drive before taking a 28-7 lead midway through the second quarter. The last three minutes before halftime were a mess, with Newburyport committing two turnovers while nearly losing an additional fumble, but Hamilton-Wenham was only able to capitalize with one score during that stretch and the Clippers reasserted themselves in the second half to cruise to victory.
Junior quarterback Finn Sullivan enjoyed a strong opening performance, running for two touchdowns while going 8 for 10 with 152 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception. Jacob Buontempo had 183 yards from scrimmage (120 rushing, 63 receiving) and two rushing touchdowns as well, and Trevor Ward 158 yards from scrimmage (94 rushing, 64 receiving) and one touchdown catch.
“It was great to be out here, for them to have three weeks to prepare and come out and be able to execute offensively like they did was good,” said Newburyport coach Ben Smolski. “Defensively it wasn’t pretty sometimes in the sense that some of our assignments we need to get to know better, but they ran around, flew around and played defensive football.”
As well as Newburyport played on Friday, the Clippers also benefitted from some horrible Hamilton-Wenham luck.
On the first series of the game, starting quarterback Carter Coffey suffered a dislocated shoulder and was lost for the evening. Then, backup Markus Nordin was also lost after taking a big hit just before halftime, forcing third-string signal caller John Ertel to take the reins for the second half.
Pugh said Nordin is being evaluated for a concussion. Both he and Coffey would be huge losses for Hamilton-Wenham if they are out for an extended period of time.
The Generals almost suffered an even bigger catastrophe when Monahan went down and was helped off the field, but he wound up returning to action shortly afterwards.
Sullivan opened the game with an 11-yard touchdown run to cap off an 80-yard scoring drive, and after the Generals responded with a 23-yard touchdown pass by Markus Nordin to Thomas Ring, Ward broke off a 63-yard run, getting tackled at the 2-yard-line by Monahan. Buontempo punched it in from 2-yards out on the next play, and after forcing a Hamilton-Wenham turnover on downs the next possession, Sullivan hit Buontempo for a 63-yard pass over the middle and then scored on a 6-yard QB keeper.
Buontempo scored his second touchdown on a 17-yard run the next Newburyport possession, but the Clippers couldn’t contain Monahan the next time out. The star receiver outjumped his man on 2nd and 10 and broke the tackle for a 48-yard touchdown catch, and while Lucas Stallard blocked the ensuing extra point kick, Hamilton-Wenham was still back in the game at 28-13.
Hamlton-Wenham sophomore Jack Hadden, who earlier made a crucial third down catch to keep Newburyport’s first scoring drive alive, stepped up again to force a bad throw picked off by Newburyport cornerback Charlie Cahalane, but the Clippers couldn’t capitalize after fumbling twice on the ensuing drive, losing the ball in the Generals’ red zone following a botched snap.
Newburyport escaped to halftime unscathed, however, with senior John Donovan delivering the exclamation mark with a thunderous sack to finish the half. The Clippers forced a turnover on downs by Hamilton-Wenham to start the third, and from there Sullivan hit Ward for a 21-yard touchdown to make it 34-13.
Jason Tamayoshi would add a 3-yard touchdown early in the fourth, and from there Hamilton-Wenham would only manage a 1-yard touchdown by Marty Cooke against Newburyport’s reserves in the final minutes.
Newburyport 41, Hamilton-Wenham 21
Hamilton-Wenham (0-1): 7 6 0 8 — 21
Newburyport (1-0): 14 14 6 7 — 41
N-Finn Sullivan 11 run (Andrew Goodwin kick)
HW-Thomas Ring 23 pass from Markus Nordin (Zachary Walles kick)
N-Jacob Buontempo 2 run (Goodwin kick)
N-Sullivan 6 run (Goodwin kick)
N-Buontempo 17 run (Goodwin kick)
HW-Ryan Monahan 48 pass from Nordin (kick blocked)
N-Trevor Ward 21 pass from Sullivan (kick blocked)
N-Jason Tamayoshi 3 run (Goodwin kick)
HW-Marty Cooke 1 run (John Ertel run)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Hamilton-Wenham (18-65) – Martin Cooke 11-25, John Ertel 2-19, Markus Nordin 3-12, John Mulvihill 2-9; Newburyport (39-351) – Jacob Buontempo 14-120, Trevor Ward 3-94, Finn Sullivan 6-52, Jason Tamayoshi 10-51, Alex Lessard 2-21, Jack Hadden 1-8, James Hargreaves 1-8, Jack Breighner 2-(-3).
PASSING: Hamilton-Wenham – Markus Nordin 9-20-141-1-0; John Ertel 7-16-78-0-0; Newburyport – Finn Sullivan 8-10-152-1-0.
RECEIVING: Hamilton-Wenham – Ryan Monahan 11-157, Thomas Ring 2-48, Martin Cooke 2-11, John Mulvihill 1-3; Newburyport – Trevor Ward 3-64, Jacob Buontempo 1-63, Jack Hadden 2-19, Lucas Stallard 1-6, Nick Petty 1-0.
