When a doctor says the word ‘cancer’, everyone reacts a little differently.
Hearing it at age 23 ought to be scary, overwhelming or even confusing. When UMass Boston baseball player Nick Palma of Peabody heard it just 11 months ago, his immediate reaction was three simple questions:
When can I lift weights again? When can I play baseball again? Will I lose my hair?
“The doctor said ‘That’s it? That’s all you want to know?’ My athlete’s mentality of what do we do and when do we do it took over,” Palma recalled. “I didn’t freak out or anything ... I knew thinking positively and having a goal would get me through it.”
If Palma’s imagination wondered how long after chemotherapy he might play at an all-star level again, that too has been answered.
As first baseman for the Cortland Crush of the New York Collegiate Baseball League, Palma earned a spot in the NYCBL All-Star Game, which was played Monday at SUNY Cortland. It’s the latest step in an unbelievable, inspirational comeback story that’s progressed much faster than anyone might’ve expected.
“It does feel really good because it’s the first individual baseball accomplishment for me since all this started,” Palma said. “Not that I wouldn’t trade it for team championships back at UMass ... but it does make me feel like I’m getting back to normal.”
‘A baseball without seams’
He didn’t know it at the time, but Palma played the entire 2021 college baseball season with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Considered a rare form of cancer (fewer than 200,000 cases per year in the United States), it typically causes swelling in the lymph nodes of the armpit or neck.
Throughout the spring and summer of ‘21, Palma lost weight and struggled with his appetite. Back pain so severe he couldn’t lay flat and sometimes slept only two hours a night made him think he’d suffered a herniated disc. In his mind, it was a repeated use baseball injury he’d fight through, not a serious health scare.
Before a summer baseball workout, however, he felt numbness in his legs and had trouble walking. That led to a visit to urgent care, a lot of tests and scans at the hospital, and eventually a diagnosis.
“They showed me the scan and I said ‘That can’t be right, that’s not where it hurts.’ I still thought it had to be a disc or sciatica,” Palma said. “He said ‘No, you have a tumor on your back. It’s pressing on your spinal cord and it’s the size of a tennis ball, or a baseball without seams.”
That was last August; he began chemotherapy treatments in September. Taking the entire semester off from school after he’d switched his major to sport leadership and administration was a little frustrating. So was being away from his friends and teammates, especially since the world was finally opening up again after losing the 2020 baseball season to COVID-19 and having the ‘20-21 school year rife with pandemic restrictions.
“The first real school year after COVID and I had to stay home ... that ate away at me a little bit,” Palma said. “I wanted to be there with my guys, just be a part of it any way that I could.”
Palma’s teammates at UMass Boston understood. The Beacon athletic program even hosted a “Play For Palma” cancer awareness volleyball game on campus last fall. Baseball players went out to their way to make sure he felt included, checked in on him regularly, and were adamant he should focus on his health first. But whenever Palma felt well enough, he’d set up a tee in his garage and take some cuts just to feel connected to the game he loved.
“(Nick) really is an inspiration to me and the entire team,” UMass Boston head baseball coach Brendan Eygabroat said. “When we would talk and text during the fall, he was always sending me videos of him hitting and taking swings all while going through chemo. His sole focus was to get back on the field and not miss this spring. He never considered taking a medical redshirt or taking the semester off.”
Support system
The Beacons weren’t the only ones in Palma’s corner. Many former teammates and coaches from Peabody High, where he was a four-year varsity slugger graduating in 2017, lent support in any way they could. Palma’s girlfriend, Hayley, a pitcher for UMass Boston’s softball team who is becoming a nurse, was invaluable along the way.
“I had so many amazing people in my corner, and she really was a savior,” Palma said. “There were times she’d be up until 3 a.m. dealing with me, then up to work at the hospital at 6.”
The chemotherapy wasn’t particularly painful, Palma said, and he never lost his hair. It was tiring, draining even, both physically and mentally, but most of the time he felt fairly well — which only made it tougher when his family had some tough luck at home.
One of Palma’s older brothers had a car accident and broke both ankles (thankfully, he’s on the mend now). His grandfather had a particularly difficult battle with COVID-19, and his other brother has autism ... while having to stay rested and somewhat isolated because of his treatments, all Nick wanted to do was help his parents, Susan and Charles.
“I was watching my mom and dad juggle everything and honestly felt like the healthy one,” Palma said. “I wanted to help. My parents and everyone around me was so good to me and I’m so grateful for that.”
Palma’s final chemotherapy treatment was January 7, and UMass Boston started baseball workouts three weeks later. After getting the OK from his doctors (his scans are clean now, and he’ll have them periodically checked for the next several years), he was ready to get to work.
“Nick’s one of the biggest baseball junkies I’ve ever coached. To see all he went through this fall to get back on the diamond just weeks after chemo was amazing,” Eygabraot said. “Nick is a fantastic teammate and someone who is extremely positive. He never got down with his diagnosis and never had any doubt that he’d beat cancer.”
Start of a lifetime
Sitting in the dugout before UMass Boston’s first game in March with friend and student assistant coach Nick Lepore, Palma reflected on all he’d been through. It hadn’t even been a year, but he’d endured a lifetime of experiences ... and earned the start at first base for the season opener.
Amazingly, while beating cancer, Palma didn’t miss a single college baseball game.
“Nick looked at me and was like ‘Are you good?’ I thought this is just ... surreal right now,” Palma said. “If you told me in September I’d be done with chemo (and) starting for one of the best D-3 teams in the country just a few months later? It hit me ... and it takes a lot for something to hit me like that.”
UMass Boston won that game, 10-1. Palma didn’t get a hit but it really didn’t matter ... being on the field after the winter he’d had was everything.
“I got chills when he was announced for the starting lineup during pregame,” Eygabroat said.
The Beacons went 26-17 and came within a run of beating eventual D3 World Series champion Eastern Connecticut State in the Little East playoffs. It was admittedly an up-and-down season for Palma, which wasn’t unexpected since he had virtually no offseason baseball or weightlifting work. Since he’s a baseball junkie (and hopes to coach one day), just being around the game was enough to lift his spirits ... and signs of success were there: all three of his hits went for extra bases.
“I can deal with failure and hard things ... I have my dad and baseball to thank for that,” Palma said. “Life is going to knock you down, just like ball, and if you find a way to keep your head down and get through it, you’re going to be all right.”
With a chance to play in a college summer league in New York (similar to the Futures League and NECBL here at home), Palma has found his swing. He’s batting an even .300 for the first-place Crush (“a really fun bunch of guys,” he says) in a typical college town in Cortland, N.Y. A lefthander, Palma has two homers, 17 RBI, an .895 OPS and as many walks as strikeouts.
“His baseball IQ is off the charts. He’s constantly seeing things opponents are doing and coming and let me know. He’s has been a fantastic role model for the young players and is like having another coach in the dugout,” said Eygabroat. “Most importantly he’s healthy — and we have him for another year.”
Now 24 and sometimes feeling like the grandpa of his college baseball team, Palma’s looking forward to the rest of the summer. He feels like he can still regain 10-15 pounds of muscle before his last hurrah chasing a ring with the Beacons.
He never lost his confidence or his focus ... it’s as if he pushed through all the challenges of the past year by force of will.
“Being a hitter, if you don’t have confidence you won’t have much success,” Palma said. “I’m genuinely happy and it feels like a weight off my shoulders with the way its all turned out.”