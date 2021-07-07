July 17th will be a special night for NFL Player Agent Sean Stellato and his daughter Gianna. The House of Seven Gables is the site to celebrate the release of their second children's book in the Football Magic series. As usual, Stellato is doing it in a big way.
The first one, "Football Magic Buddy's New Beginning" came out to high acclaim in 2019 and and is sold out. Now two years later its followed by "Football Magic A Pirate's Tale" with adventures happening in and around Salem. The story follows Buddy and Gianna through Salem and Marblehead on their adventures, dodging the evil commissioner to solve the mystery in time to be able to save their football field.
Stellato is hosting a gala event that includes a huge tent outdoors with a treasure hunt for the kids, prominent celebrities from the sports world, and a video by Bill Belichick, coach of the New England Patriots, praising the book.
Writing about the North Shore and his beloved Salem where he grew up is something Stellato knows well. He enjoyed visiting various places mentioned in the book, and believes there is something for everybody in the theme. One of his goals is to promote reading by providing interesting material and another is to give storylines to characters with an autoimmune disease like his daughter Gianna..
Stellato's first book which was endorsed by NFL coaches Jon Gruden of the Raiders and Sean Payton (Saints) among others. It was used by former pro wide receiver Andre Reed in his foundation to promote literature in Boys and Girls Clubs across the country. Doug Flutie, Heisman winner and former NFL player, praised "A Pirate's Magic" for bringing him back to his time playing youth football and discovering the magic of the sport.
While the pandemic shut down so many things, the Stellato family kept busy and the father-daughter duo worked diligently on the new book. In fact, Stellato said they are already well into Book 3. In the midst of it all Sean contracted COVID-19 and had to spend time in the basement away from the others.
"When I was a kid I didn't like to read, and the first book I enjoyed was 'Where The Red Fern Grows'. Then in prep school I really got into 'On The Road' by Jack Kerouac. Our new book is biggest and better than the first with something for everybody from sports to magic to mystery with some new characters," said Stellato, who led the Witches to the Super Bowl in the midst of a teachers' strike that cost long time coach Ken Perrone his job when he refused to stop coaching his team.
Stellato told that story about his coaches and teammates in the non-fiction book "No Backing Down" which is being made into a movie. In fact, Perrone is one of the characters introduced in the new book along Mike Stellato, Sean's older brother and first coach. There's a foster youngster, who lives at the Plummer Home in Salem, and a single mother dealing with hardship.
The book puts the reader in Salem and Marblehead, taking a trip to actual places while rooting for Buddy and Gianna to succeed.
"I've always been intrigued by the House of Seven Gables," said the former Marist College football and basketball star, who refused to listen to people telling him he was too small to play quarterback. "I wanted to bring back places I grew up around and experienced. I'm very proud of my Italian heritage, and in the book there's even the celebration of the seven fishes at Christmas time.
"I love my roots 01970 (zip code for Salem). I can see it being made into a Disney type animated series one day. For kids that love sports, animals, mystery, or enchantment it's all here. I wanted to validate all the youth coaches, who volunteer so much of their time without any financial reward. A lot of my Pop Warner coaches are mentioned in the book because they're the ones that gave me my start."
Gianna is a 14-year old a ballerina, who appeared in the Nutcracker in Boston six times and now does competition dancing. She will be a freshman at St. Mary's of Lynn.
"It's very exciting, and I'm looking forward to the celebration on July 17," said Gianna. "I love to read and writing about the Pirate's Tale was very interesting. I's cool to e an author and write with my dad. This story is a continuation of the first theme but more enchanted."
Gianna is the oldest of Sean and Krista's four girls. Sofia, age 13, is a Level 10 gymnast, who went to nationals, Julietta is a 10-year old soccer player, and little Siena is 3.
"We did a lot of writing while we were all home together," said Stellato. "My wife was instrumental in the editing. It's truly been a family endeavor, and we're all looking forward to a big night at the House of Seven Gables.."