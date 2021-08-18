More than just Salem High football teammates, these men have remained friends for life 

Editor's note: Author Don Kobos, a Salem native who played football at Salem High from 1965-67, was a Salem News Student-Athlete of the Year nominee and now makes his home in Houston, visited the Witch City this summer and met up with some of his old teammates for breakfast and to reminisce about those days on the gridiron more than 50 years ago.
Once every month, a small group of former Salem High athletes congregate at Brothers Restaurant in downtown Danvers. What started out several years ago as an occasional breakfast gathering has turned into a regular meeting.
Affectionately known as the “Witches Gang,” this monthly breakfast brings together some of the finest athletes that the proud high school ever turned out.
Several ended up recognized as All-Scholastics or All-Conference performers; others earned athletic scholarships to various colleges for their on-field prowess while at Salem High in the mid-1960s. After college, they all went on to successful careers and family lives.
These days, the group is made up of aging men with grey (or no) hair and expanded waistlines or physical liabilities.
A few years ago they began meeting occasionally at Brothers to reminisce, to discuss what if's during their high school playing days, and to catch up with each other’s jobs, families, or holiday activities.
“We’ve been doing this for several years now and it’s just a great way to keep in touch with old friends, teammates, and poke fun at each other or our coaches” said Roger Jalbert, a co-captain on the 1965 Salem High team who now calls Danvers home. Jalbert, whose father served as captain on one of Salem’s outstanding teams in the 1940s, also played baseball and basketball for the Witches.
Salem’s successful basketball teams of the mid-19060s are also well represented at this breakfast table. Eddie Bartkiewicz, Dick Barbeau and Jalbert all played key roles not only on the school's football team but also starred on Salem’s back-to-back Essex County conference championship teams (1965 and '66), which played in the Tech Tourney at the old Boston Garden.
Other regulars around the table Include quarterback Phil Raby, fullback Wayne Strout, co-captain Tommy Cofill, the Grabowski brothers, and baseball standout Tommy Burkinshaw, to mention a few.
You’ll find this group doesn’t mind driving a few miles to catch up with their teammates and share in the gossip; they come from Amesbury, Haverhill, Merrimac and even New Hampshire. Occasionally, someone's cell phone with a call from Houston.
Being a Yankee transplant who played three sports at Salem High and who now lives in the Lone Star State as a retired television reporter, I call in occasionally to touch base with the Gang. Roger and I talk often, and he lets me know when the Gang will meet again.
As a group we experienced highs and lows on our playing fields. I’m so glad to be able to reconnect and share one of the most important periods of our lives. I can’t be there in person, but at least I can catch up with everyone all at once when I call in.
One hot topic this brunch gathering focused on was one-time Salem High head football coach Andy Konovalchik and the day he donned a helmet and shoulder pads, playing fullback in a scrimmage against the first defensive team. Konovalchik had been a standout running back at Salem High in the 1940s.
“He said he wanted to see how tough we were,” remembered Eddie Bartkiewicz.
Dick Barbeau chimed in, “That was the hardest our defensive hit all season. I’ll never forget that practice.”
Meanwhile, Wayne Strout’s comment had everyone laughing, ‘“I thought he was crazy.”
However, these periodic brunch meetings of the Witches Gang are more than just recalling past victories and defeats. Each member is available to help out one another when or if another needs help or support. Driving family members to the doctor or picking a child at school or at the airport are a few examples of this lasting bond.
I flew in from Houston last month from Houston to visit family and friends, but also join the Gang for breakfast. I know these breakfast gatherings mean so much to all who attend, because it keeps memories — but more importantly lifelong friendships — alive.
I know I'm not alone. Before this breakfast broke up, Bartkiewicz was scheduling the next meeting of the Witches Gang.
