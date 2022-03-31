Three former Salem News Girls Basketball Players of the Year — Morgan Bovardi, Alyssa Moreland, and Oluchi Okananwa — led their respective teams to the New England Prep School Athletic Conference playoffs this season and earned NEPSAC all-star accolades as well.
Moreland, a Beverly native who plays for Tilton (N.H.) Academy, and Okananwa, a Peabody resident who now plays at Worcester Academy, both earned their honors at the AA level, the highest in prep school basketball. Bovardi, a former Masconomet star, earned all-star status for the NEPSAC Class C champions from Brewster Academy in New Hampshire.
Moreland helped Tilton reach the AA championship game before falling to Tabor Academy in a clash between the two top ranked teams. Tilton had an easy time in the quarterfinals, besting Bradford Christian Academy, 60-52, then defeat Noble and Greenough, 60-52, in the semifinals.
It was a disappointing end to the season for Moreland, but personally a great campaign. The Brown University commit reached the 1,000 point mark between her freshman year at Beverly High and three with the Rams. She averaged 14.8 points, 11 rebounds, and 3.1 steals per game this winter.
“It was incredible reaching 1,000 points,” said the 5-foot-11 Moreland, who has always been dominant in the paint. “I didn’t think I was going to get it that game because I needed 26 points going in, so I wasn’t at all nervous. It was a great moment for me personally, and then we celebrated it on Senior Night when my parents and grandparents were there.
Moreland, who can play either forward position as well as shooting guard, missed her junior year at Tilton because of an injury but is fully healthy now. She intends to play club golf in the spring for a fun activity.
“The last time I golfed I was eight years old,” she said. “I’m going to enjoy doing it again.”
Striving for constant improvement
Okananwa transferred to Worcester Academy this school year from New Hampton to play for the Class AA Hilltoppers. As the No. 6 seed in the playoffs, they fell to No. 3 Noble and Greenough, 54-42, in the quarterfinal round.
After a spectacular freshman season at Peabody High (14.7 ppg, 4.7 assists, 2.1 steals), Okananwa has continued to improve her already considerable skill set. She is the top 2023 prospect in New England and is being recruited by colleges such as Colgate, George Mason, Hartford, Villanova, Yale, UMass, Holy Cross, Columbia, Providence, and Rhode Island — and the list continues to grow.
The 5-foot-10 guard can change the game with her speed, shooting, steals, and rebounding.
“Oluchi is one of those rare players with skills and personality off the court that shine as much as what she does on the court,” said her coach, Sherry Levin. “As a coach it’s a pleasure to have players like that who are always pursuing their goal to keep getting better.
“There’s a quote that (says) ‘individuals are made in the offseason and teams in season’. Not a day goes by that she’s not in the gym making herself a better player,” Levin added.
While most players would be thrilled to have the kind of season statistically that Okananwa did, she was not happy — especially with the sudden end to the Hilltoppers’ 2021-22 campaign.
“Honestly this was not one of my best seasons. Losing in the first round was devastating,” she admitted. “We could have gone so much farther. Fortunately, my AAU season is starting up so I’ve got a lot more basketball to look forward to. I’m hard on myself, but I know I can do better.”
Title times twoFor Bovardi, beating Hamden Hall for the hoop title was her second championship of the year; her Brewster Bobcats captured a NEPSAC soccer title in the fall. That team was undefeated (18-0), and the former Masconomet star from Boxford had four goals in its 6-2 win over Kimball Union.
She committed to Sacred Heart University for soccer last summer, but is glad she decided to go to Brewster for a prep school year.
“I tore my ACL junior year at Masco, and this extra year has helped me recover both athletically and get me ready for college academically,” said Bovardi, who will try to make it three crowns in a row with the Bobcats’ girls lacrosse team this spring. “This was basically like my senior year, and I was so sad after my final basketball game knowing it was over for me as far as the sport goes.”
Bovardi was the point guard or shooting guard for the Bobcats (21-7), who played in the Lakes Region League. In the playoffs they defeated Montrose School (72-29) and Kimball Union (61-52) before cruising by Hamden Hall (57-37) for the title.
Coming off a tremendous soccer season with 32 goals and 17 assists, she made the transition to basketball with ease, led the team in steals by a wide margin. She hit five triples in 10 minutes to help her team come from behind to win in the Peddie Tournament.
