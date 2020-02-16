Moreland scores 1,000th career point in Panthers' rout

BEVERLY — History was made at Beverly High’s Henry Cabot Lodge Field House Sunday night.
Not only did the Panthers’ boys basketball coaching staff — head coach Matt Karakoudas, assistant Jeff Downey, and JV coach and assistant Adam Russo — record their 100th win as a coaching trio, but senior standout Duncan Moreland also made sure his name would soon hang in the rafters alongside the school’s all-time great scorers.
Moreland, averaging over 21 points per game, surpassed the 1,000 career point mark with a free throw in the second quarter against Masconomet. The talented swingman finished with a team-best 20 points to go with six rebounds as Beverly topped the Chieftains, 75-63, to advance to Monday’s Larry McIntire Classic championship tilt against Gloucester.
“My shots weren’t really falling the first five minutes or so, I guess I had a little bit of nerves going into the game,” admitted Moreland. “But they started falling and I got there.
“It kind of felt surreal because when I was a freshman, I used to look up there (at the short 1,000-point career scoring list on a banner hanging in the gym) and never thought I would get there. I didn’t even know I was going to get it this year, but I did. It feels great.”
Following a somewhat sluggish opening frame that saw him score four points as his team took a 19-12 lead, both Moreland and the Panthers’ offense picked up the pace.
The Orange-and-Black scored 34 points in the second quarter alone, with Moreland’s decisive free throw with 2:44 left giving him exactly 1,000 for his career. The game was paused to celebrate Moreland’s accomplishments as his teammates and coaches congratulated him at center court and the crowd gave a loud ovation.
“He’s been the key to my success here the past three years, so I’m glad I’ve had him and Jack (Crowley) the last three years. They make me look good,” joked Karkoudas. He and his staff won 55 games during his time at Pope John and have 45 wins and counting since coming to Beverly.
“Duncan does everything we ask him to do and more,” Karakoudas added. “I talk about him after every game and think everybody knows by now how good of a player he is. I think he would have been a hell of a college basketball player, too, if he wasn’t going to UNH for football. But his attitude is just excellent as a leader, too. The kids love playing with him; he’s a great teammate. I’m very happy for him.”
Beverly went into the locker room at halftime with a comfortable 53-21 lead.
Both teams rotated in a ton of underclassmen after the break, and Masconomet’s young guns finished strong with a 29-point fourth quarter. Freshman Hudson Weidman (8 points) and sophomore Ben Dillon (17 points) each turned in strong performances, while junior Greg Walker also played well. Twelve different Chieftains wound up scoring in the setback.
“We had three freshmen, a junior and a sophomore all together out there in the fourth,” said Masconomet head coach Bryan Duplissie. “I told them to work the ball around, play hard and do their best. They did that and had a good fourth quarter, which was good to see.”
Beverly got strong play from Crowley (18 points, 11 rebounds) and Justin DeLaCruz (7 points). Crowley’s younger brother, Dylan Crowley, also came in off the bench and provided a nice spark. The freshman drilled two 3-balls in the second quarter.
“I wanted to get him on the court with his older brother before (Jack) graduated and he had a couple of threes, which was nice to see,” said Karakoudas.
Karakoudas was also impressed with JV player Nick Fox, who got his first varsity point at the free throw line.
In the tournament’s first boys game of the afternoon, Gloucester took down Bishop Fenwick, 74-66, in a what was a competitive game throughout.
There were two major factors that played into the Fishermen’s triumph: Marcus Montagnino, who scored a game-high 36 points while dominating the floor on both ends of the court; and the 3-point marksmanship by he and his teammates in a decisive third quarter.
Trailing by one point at the half (25-24), Gloucester exploded for 27 points in the third, headlined by seven deep balls. Montagnino hit one of those trifectas (finishing with 4) while Byron Thomas got hot, hitting three in the third and five overall en route to 16 points.
“I don’t think we were as aggressive as we should have been in that third quarter,” said Fenwick (11-8) head coach Kevin Moran. “But I think the biggest difference, and we knew it coming in, was (Montagnino) for them. You focus on him and then sometimes your rotations get a little beat up by that, but he’s a hell of a player and we tried to focus on him. You don’t see a lot of kids at this level that can put it on the floor, can drive, can shoot, can pass ... so he made a big difference. But I thought the guys competed; I just think execution-wise a couple times down the end we struggled.”
Despite Montagnino’s big night, Fenwick kept it close throughout. Jason Romans played nearly the entire game and finished with 17 points; Max Grenert got going in the second half with a couple of triples and finished with 17 points as well; and Christian Loescher (9 points before fouling out late), Kobe Estes (8 points) and Alex Gonzalez (7 points) also contributed.
In the end, it came down to free throws, and Gloucester capitalized by hitting 14 freebies in the fourth quarter alone to seal the deal.
Fenwick will play Masconomet on Monday in the consolation tilt before wrapping up the regular season against Manchester Essex.
Gloucester 74, Bishop Fenwick 66
at Henry Cabot Cabot Lodge Fieldhouse
Gloucester 15 9 27 23 — 74
Bishop Fenwick 10 15 24 17 — 66
Gloucester: Marcus Montagnino 12-8-36, Byron Thomas 5-1-16, Zach Oliver 1-5-8, Jack Patten 2-0-5, Jayden DelTorchio 2-0-4, Jacob Martillaro 1-0-3, Sam Ciolino 1-0-2.
Bishop Fenwick: Jason Romans 7-2-17, Max Grenert 6-2-17, Christian Loescher 4-0-9, Kobe Estes 3-2-8, Alex Gonzalez 3-1-7, Jake Connolly 2-0-5, Scott Emerson 1-0-2, Stephano Fabiano 0-1-1.
Halftime: 25-24 Fenwick
3-pointers: G, Thomas 5, Montagnino 4, Oliver, Patten, Mortillaro,
Records: G 12-7, BF 11-8
Beverly 75, Masconomet 63
at Henry Cabot Lodge Fieldhouse
Beverly 19 34 13 9 — 75
Masconomet 11 10 13 29 — 63
Beverly: Damian Bouras 0-3-3, Kevin Regan 2-0-4, Jack Crowley 8-2-18, Justin DeLaCruz 2-2-7, Cam Jones 1-4-6, Zack Sparkman 1-0-2, Nick Braganca 2-0-4, Duncan Morland 7-4-20, Austin Ayer 2-0-4, NIck Fox 1-0-1, Dylan Crowley 2-0-6.
Masconomet: Ben Dillon 6-4-17, Harry Osgood 3-0-8, Hudson Weidman 3-2-8, Brendan Johnston 3-0-6, Matt Richardson 2-0-5, Will Hunter 1-1-3, Spencer Butterworth 0-3-3, Patrick Gallagher 0-3-3, Brian Dillon 1-0-2, Peter Swenson 1-0-2, Greg Walker 1-0-2.
Halftime: 53-21 Beverly
3-pointers: M, Osgood 2, Ben Dillon, Matt Richardson; B, Moreland 2, Dylan Crowley 2, DeLaCruz.
Records: B 16-2; M 4-15
