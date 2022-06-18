CAMBRIDGE — You truly couldn't have scripted it any better if you tried.
Deadlocked in a 2-2 tie after four matches in Saturday's Division 2 state championship at MIT, the Masconomet girls tennis team's perfect season hung in the balance of first doubles tandem Shaylee Moreno and Maya Klink.
The talented duo had dropped the opening set to their Westborough opponents, rallied to win the second, then quickly found themselves in a 4-1 hole in the decisive third set. But thanks to an unwavering poise and a commitment to staying the course, the dynamic duo battled back for a 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 win to clinch the title -- and an undefeated season -- for the Chieftains.
Moreno served for the match after they had broken Westborough to go up 6-5, and the duo ultimately forced an errant groundstroke that sailed long for the final point.
"It was really stressful," admitted Moreno, a junior. "We were down 4-1 and we didn't know if we were going to recover from that and I didn't know if I was going to be able to push through. But I think we were able to control our nerves and that really got us over the edge, especially on that last point."
Playing in front of a terrific crowd that was all huddled around the fences for the final match of the day, Moreno and Klink both made it clear that the support and overall engagement around the court aided them in the comeback.
"The cheering from everyone really helped bring us together," said the freshman Klink. "And I think what helped us too was (the pressure) didn't get in our heads and it might have for them, which gave us an edge."
Prior to the championship-clinching triumph from the aformentioned top doubles squad, Masconomet had secured wins at both second and third singles to tie things up.
Nina Klink, who was virtually unbeatable all season, cruised to victory in her third singles bout, 6-1, 6-0. The older sister of Maya, Klink simply overpowered her opponent to win points quickly with a number of impressive groundstrokes.
"That's her pattern; she's very strong," said Masconomet head coach Kathy Farnham. "I don't think anyone has a third singles like her. She is so powerful and just gets the job done."
At second singles, freshman Teagan Skulley had to rally in similar fashion as her teammates at first doubles. She dropped the opening set 3-6 before finding her groove and closing out the match with a 6-2, 6-3 finish. Skulley's service game was on point, her groundstrokes were pure and when she needed to finish off points at the net, she was there for the slam.
"Nerves of steel," Farnham said of Skulley's impressive comeback win. "She just hung in there and her power is amazing. She's very wise and to think of what she did today is just fantastic. I'm grateful that I have her for a few more years."
Skulley's older sister, Kendall, came up short in a hard fought battle at first singles, 5-7, 3-6, while the Chieftains' second doubles team of Chloe Ahern and Taylor Mastrogiovanni dropped a 6-2, 6-3 decision. But both Skulley and that No. 2 doubles squad had come up with plenty of clutch victories throughout the season, and losses in the finale certainly didn't take away from that.
According to Farnham, Westborough was far and away the best team they had faced all season long, and coming out on top in a match of that proportion was the icing on the cake.
"We have not had competition like this; this was the best team we've every played, straight through," said Farnham. "Just tremendous competition. We were faced with something big today and the girls were able to play their game, stay calm and focus on one point at a time."
Masco closes out the year as state champions with a 20-0 record. And get this: the Chieftains will bring back their entire varsity lineup next spring.
"We made history," said Moreno. "It's really unbelievable."
"We're only getting better," added Maya Klink.