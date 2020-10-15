Morey's 3 goals, 2 assists power Fenwick field hockey past Spartans 

PEABODY — Grace Morey dedicated herself to improving her stickhandling skills during the early months of quarantine.
That's bad news for Bishop Fenwick's field hockey opponents.
Morey, a junior captain from Danvers, had thee goals and two assists as the Crusaders toppled visiting St. Mary's of Lynn, 6-1, Thursday afternoon at Donaldson Field.
"I play ice hockey too, so that definitely helps me as far as stickhandling goes," said the 17-year-old Morey, who already has 6 goals and 14 points in Fenwick's first three games this fall. "I worked on it a lot at home and did some programs to help me out, too. Basically, I did it all the time."
Morey's skills were never more evident than on the tally that gave her a hat trick Thursday. Gathering the ball near midfield, she adroitly worked her way through the St. Mary's defense, stickhandling around three separate defenders in 1-on-1 situations before blasting another shot into the net.
"Grace never panics with the ball," said Fenwick head coach Marybeth Mahoney, her team now 2-0-1. "She's got great stick skills, great field sense and terrific composure. When she has the ball, she already knows what her next two moves will be. Putting that together with her ability to move the ball makes her such a solid player all around."
Fellow junior Arianna Costello added two goals of her own for Fenwick, while sophomore Rayne Millett also scored and assisted on the second of Costello's two tallies.
It was actually St. Mary's (1-2-1) that scored first, breaking the ice just 33 seconds into the game. Senior midfielder Pejae Parent, who hails from Ipswich, knocked in a rebound out front to give the Spartans — a first-year varsity program — a surprising early lead.
"We came out a little flat footed," admitted Morey. "Once they scored, it definitely woke us up."
Morey buried a pair of shots before the first quarter ended, then Millett and Costello made it 4-1 at the half.
While Fenwick was taking care of business in the offensive end, its defense made life difficult for St. Mary's. The Crusaders repeatedly blocked pass and shot attempts by the Spartans, regaining possession and keeping pressure in the offensive end.
"We're working on that every day in practice," Mahoney said. "With the way the field is set up this season (i.e., 6-on-6 play vs. the usual 11-on-11), it lends itself to more big hits and breakaways. We're trying to lock up those big hits and prevent breakaways, which we did a nice job at today."
Captain Cat Elias made eight saves in net for the Crusaders, who saw strong play from senior Kristina Rusha ("she never stops running and always knows where I'm going to be when I'm calling for a pass," said Morey) and sophomore Morginn Kotchian, who subbed into the game and gave her team some strong opportunities up the left side.
Senior Ann Romelus of St. Mary's was busy in the cage, stopping 14 Fenwick shots.