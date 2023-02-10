LYNN — There were three 1,000 point scorers on the floor when St. Mary's Lynn and Bishop Fenwick, two of the best girls basketball teams in Division 3, met up at Tony Conigliaro Gym Friday night.
Yet it was the future college player that hasn't netted 1,000 that had the most to say about how this game would go.
St. Mary's senior Kellyn Preira, who is signed to play at Monmouth next year, delivered a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double and played lights out defense to help the top-ranked Spartans get off to a hot start and drop rival Fenwick 72-39.
A Peabody native, Preira is listed as a guard and has the shooting and quickness to play the position. She's also 5-foot-10 and tough, giving her the length to matchup defensively with Fenwick's 6-foot-2 center Cecilia Kay, arguably the best center/forward in Eastern Mass.
"She's really the key to our defense. Last year she blocked a shot at the buzzer to win the state final," said St. Mary's coach Jeff Newhall, his team now 16-1. "She's versatile and she can do just about anything on the floor. She's a guard covering what's going to be a scholarship post player."
Playing at home on Senior Night, the Spartans opened with ferocious defensive intensity. The Crusaders turned it over six times in the first four minutes of action, falling behind 13-0 before finally breaking the seal. The misses hurt Fenwick in two ways: reducing their own confidence while also allowing an uber-athletic St. Mary's team to get out and run in transition.
"Seeing the ball go through and seeing the score not being zero for a long time goes a long way confidence wise," said Crusader coach Adam Debaggis, whose club is now 11-6. "Especially with their transition offense, it's really important to put the ball in the hoop."
Swampscott native Niya Morgen, another Spartan senior who will play college ball at Bentley, had a dynamite game. She buried five three-pointers and totaled 25 points to go with a handful of steals and two slashes to the basket that brought the crowd to its feet. The first saw her basically float through a pair of defenders at the end of the first half as St. Mary's took a 22-point lead, and the second saw her step around a defender and swing the ball up-and-around to make it a 30-point lead towards the end of the third.
"Niya loves basketball. It's her life," Newhall said. "She works on those moves and its something she might do once in a game but she wants to be ready for it. She's a deadly outside shooter, she can attack the hoop as good as anybody and she's gotten so good at reading what the defense is giving her."
Anytime Fenwick lost focus for a moment, Morgen, Northeastern-bound Yirsy Queliz or 8th grade dynamo Bella Owumi (another long guard) were there with a timely steal. As a result of the turnovers, St. Mary's a had a huge advantage in shot attempts, taking 34 and shooting 50 percent in the first half.
"It's the only game where we don't really have a height advantage," DeBaggis noted.
Kay, Fenwick's junior captain who joined the 1,000-point club a week ago, had 22 points and eight rebounds. When her shots weren't falling, she did an excellent job attacking the rim and drawing contact that led to a sterling 12-for-13 effort at the free throw line.
Caitlin Boyle, a freshman from Beverly, had seven points and five boards for Fenwick and Kate McPhail made a pair of triples. The Crusaders came into the game ranked No. 3 in Division 3, but trailed the top squad by 20 by the midpoint for the second quarter and never recovered.
"Today, February 10, there's a pretty big gap," Debaggis said. "We talk all the time about closing that gap and that'll be the focus over the next few weeks as we try to improve every day."
St. Mary's Lynn 72, Bishop Fenwick 39
at Tony Conigliaro Gym, Lynn
Bishop Fenwick;7;11;8;13;39
St. Mary's Lynn;20;20;16;16;72
Individual Scoring
Bishop Fenwick: Lendall 0-0-0, Bellacini 0-0-0, Kay 5-12-22, Neilson 1-0-2, Fertonani 1-0-2, Boyle 3-0-7, McPhail 2-0-6, Keenan 0-0-0, Perry 0-0-0. Totals 12-12-39.
St. Mary's Lynn: Queliz 4-0-9, Owumi 5-0-11, Morgen 10-0-25, Preora 7-4-19, Matela 1-2-4, Moloney 0-0-0, Hyacinthe 1-2-4, Roberts 0-0-0, Azzun 0-0-0, Norton 0-0-0. Totals 28-8-72.
Three-pointers: BF, McPhail 2, Boyle; SM, Morgen 5, Queliz, Owumi, Preira.
Records: BF, 11-6; SM, 16-1.