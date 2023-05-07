DANVERS — The timing couldn't have been better ... both for Matt Morrow and his St. John's Prep lacrosse teammates.
Morrow, a senior from Ipswich who sent Saturday's game against defending Connecticut state champion Staples High to overtime by scoring with 89 seconds left in regulation, ripped the net again 1:56 into the extra session. That gave the Eagles a 12-11 victory over the Wreckers on a beautiful afternoon at Glatz Field.
Prep junior midfielder Jake Vana had just blasted a shot off the Staples' left post before Morrow got the rebound, set himself and fired a rocket past goaltender Scott Kosakowski to end it. It was his third goal of the day and 29th of the season.
"Matt did what he's done for three years now and will continue to do at Wesleyan next year," said Prep (12-2) head coach John Pynchon. "Get to the middle of the field, get top side and finish fundamentally.
"There was a time when that would've been an automatic time out (for us) to set something up," he added, "but we just let them play. We're blessed with great athletes and competitors, so we didn't take the TO. We took the coaches out of it."
It was an important victory for the Eagles, not just because of the quality of their opponents from Westport, Conn. but also because it came less than 48 hours after a stinging home loss to BC High (14-9).
"Since that game, we've been talking about how that's not going to hold us back. We're going to get stronger and learn from it," said the 18-year-old Morrow. "We wanted to learn from it and not let it happen again (Saturday)."
Added Pynchon, "We had a good emotional team meeting (Friday) and the guys came in ready to play. That's all you can ask for as a coach: that the guys show up."
Staples (now 10-3), which had beaten St. John's Prep a year ago (14-9) at home, trailed by five goals at halftime before scoring four straight in the third quarter, making it 8-7 going into the final 12 minutes. They tied it at 9-9 before the teams traded goals over the last six minutes, with faceoff man Chis Esposito giving the Prep a 10-9 lead before Army-bound attack Tyler Clark tied it by netting his fourth of the day with 2:10 to play.
The Wreckers took their final lead seven seconds later when Jay Anastasi scored off a faceoff win, but behind an Esposito win (16-of-27) in the circle, the Eagles gained possession and knotted things up on Morrow rip with 1:29 left in regulation.
"They were shutting off some of our guys and I saw the opportunity," said Morrow. "The coaches told me to take it, so I took the green (space available). That's all it was."
Another Esposito triumph in the circle gave the Eagles possession in OT, and they got the ball in the hands of senior attackman Jimmy Ayers (4 goals, assist). His shot attempt went off a Staples player, but he alertly flew to the bouncing ball to scoop it and keep it for his team to set up shop once more, leading to Morrow's game-winner.
"That ground won't show up in any stat, but that one he had to win possession of his first go ... that's what makes Jimmy special," said Pynchon.
Gavin Kornitsky finished with 11 saves in net for St. John's Prep, which also got a goal and an assist from Lucas Verrier, Vana and Esposito, as well as single goals from Cam McCarthy and Brendan Powers and an assist from Noah Brown.
Long poles Jack Weissenburger and Ryan DeLucia were among the defensive standouts who helped St. John's keep Staples (which took an early 2-0 lead) to just one goal during a 24-minute, 36-second stretch between the first and third quarters.