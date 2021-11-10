DANVERS — In order to move on, the Danvers High girls soccer team simply had to move the ball.
A series of quick passes -- "one touches" in soccer parlance -- led to three impressive looking goals as the Falcons held off a strong Holliston squad, 3-1, in the Division 2 Round of 16 Wednesday evening at Dr. Deering Stadium.
"We were connecting as a team. Last time we weren't really playing together (but) today we were on our game," said senior captain Arianna Bezanson, who had a goal and an assist. "We had a lot of good first touches in this game."
The fifth seed Falcons (15-2-3) now travel to No. 4 Silver Lake (12-4-4) for a 5 p.m. kickoff in Saturday's state quarterfinals.
Technically speaking, Danvers hadn't scored a state tournament goal since Nov. 12 of 2018. The Falcons had been blanked in the 2019 tourney, the 2020 playoffs were cancelled by COVID-19, and their penalty kick victory in the opening round was a scoreless draw for 100 minutes.
That's a long time between playoff tallies for any team, so the Falcons deployed their big guns up top to try to get things going early. Bezanson, freshman Georgia Prouty and sophomore Ellie Anderson formed a treacherous triangle and broke the seal when Anderson finished off a pass from Bezanson with 15 minutes left in the first half.
"We put those three up there trying to get something quick. It wasn't that quick, but we got some good pressure," said Danvers head coach Jimmy Hinchion. "We're a way different team when we're tying for that first goal late in the game. We wanted to come out attacking."
Holliston (7-7-5) won the Division 2 state title in 2019, and Danvers went all in the way in 2017. The battle was worthy of one between recent state champs and remained 1-0 at the break.
Bezanson made it 2-0 with a great boot just three minutes into the second half as Danvers earned some breathing room. The Falcons used their deep bench of midfielders to hold off Holliston, with strong minutes from Courtney Hinchion and Teagan Price in addition to Brooke Wynott and Casey McDonough.
"Once we got going, we dropped Ari back to her natural position at midfield as well," Hinchion said.
Holliston had a couple of close calls, with Danvers keeper Emily Goddard (8 saves) snagged a corner kick out of midair at one point. The visiting Panthers made it a 2-1 game with 22 minutes to play when Mia Luisi ran herself open and scored.
The Falcons responded, however, when Molly Godfriend finished off a cross from Prouty with 13 minutes left. It was the first career goal for the young sophomore.
"We were so excited for her," said Bezanson, who signed her National Letter of Intent to play at Colgate earlier in the day. "Anytime someone can get their first goal, that's awesome. To get it in the playoffs is even more exciting."
Godfried was the 18th different player to score a goal for Danvers this season. She was playing a little bit out of position on the right forward wing, but showed no fear in jumping into the play and finishing.
"I told her 'I know you're not used to playing up there, but we don't want to change the midfield right now'," Hinchion said. "That was a really nice goal, and we needed it. Getting that next goal after they made it 2-1 was huge."
The defense, led by captains Gabby Chisholm and Emma Dunn, didn't give Holliston much the rest of the way. Mikayla Shaffaval and Ryley Crosby also helped shut down the Panthers over the last 10 minutes.