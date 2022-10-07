Swampscott hea d coach Bob Serino isn’t the most demonstrative or boisterous guy when it comes to sideline chatter. So when he watched senior wide receiver Chris Ferragamo make a crucial third down grab along the sidelines in a recent Big Blue win, he turned to an observer and doled out what, for him, was some high praise.
“Pretty good to have No. 6 back in the lineup isn’t it?,” Serino said, in what could realistically be one of the bigger understatements of the season so far.
A senior captain and two-way starter, Ferragamo has made a remarkable comeback after suffering a tough injury that ended his junior season last October. While blocking on the edge, Ferragamo got caught between two Gloucester players and broke his foot/ankle and had to stretchered off the field.
You’d never know there was a short period of time when Ferragamo couldn’t walk by the way he’s playing wide receiver this fall. He’s tied for the North Shore lead in receptions with 23, and his 12 grabs against Bishop Fenwick were a school record (breaking the 11 snags made by future Hall of Fame receivers A.J Baker (2011), Jonathan Oriakhi (2018) and Tim Kiely (2002).
“I feel really good,” said Ferragamo. “Honestly things were almost instant for me once I got back out there. Cutting on my leg, running routes, it all felt completely normal right away.”
It was about six months before Ferragamo could fully train the way he wanted to; he says the biggest obstacle was building up his stamina. Football-wise, he spent most of the summer catching passes and running patterns with senior quarterback Zack Ryan as the pair perfected their timing to prepare for the ‘22 season.
“It helps a lot with getting open when you know when he’s going to be throwing, and he knows when I’ll be cutting,” Ferragamo said. “As a team we spent so much time together bonding, doing dinners and building chemistry. When we have that outside of football, it carries over to the field.”
With 178 yards and one touchdown, Ferragamo ranks second behind Elijah Burns among Swampscott pass catchers in terms of yardage and TDs.
He’s very good at running comeback patterns when he’s isolated opposite the trips or slot receivers, but can also go up and grab go-patterns or slants when he’s deployed to the wide side of the formation.
“I love running post, but then Zack is so good at throwing the hitch it’s hard to pick a favorite route,” Ferragamo said. “Mostly its just about confidence and knowing yourself. That’s all you need out there.”
While some players prefer making an impact in one area of the game, Swampscott makes it a point of pride for its best players to go both ways. Earning a job in the defensive backfield as a senior meant a lot to Ferragamo.
“Last year I was only starting on offense and there’s a lot of pride that comes with playing so many snaps,” he said. “Defense is fun and coach (Peter) Bush always sets us straight, watching so much film every day. He’s always on top of us.”
Ferragamo hasn’t decided if he want to play college football, but he’s leaning towards studying physical therapy. He was inspired by the experience he had with healing his leg and feels that helping others that might have injuries like his would be a rewarding career path.
“Seeing what they were able to do with my leg really sparked my interest. There was a time when they made me run on a treadmill underwater ... it’s pretty amazing all the things they can do now,” Ferragamo noted.
The Big Blue are 2-2 going into Friday’s non-league clash with Northeast Regional. The Big Blue are hoping to snag a second straight victory to go into Northeastern Conference Dunn play in a high note as the two-time defending Division 5 Super Bowl champions aim to make another deep playoff run.
“We just have to put our heads down and continue working,” Ferragamo said. “We know we’ll need to dig deep for those tough NEC games.”
¢¢¢
Most observers saw Marblehead’s stream of long touchdown pass plays, especially at the end of halves, and were impressed. Head coach Jim Rudloff was not — feeling such plays are unreliable and hard to reproduce.
As is his trademark, he had a more colorful way to say so.
“We don’t want to be the 70’s Oakland Raiders where we run around for our lives, throw a bomb and have it work out for us,” said Rudloff. “We were getting some points off of broken plays, and that’s just not going to happen every week.”
It’s been eight years since Marblehead (3-1) lost a game by five touchdowns, as it did last week against Peabody (a playoff loss to Tewksbury in 2014 being the other). Rudloff felt his team’s play over the first three weeks was concerning and hopes that experiencing such a loss will refocus his troops.
“I think were were living on the reputation built by kids who are in college now, a little bit,” Rudloff admitted. “Getting our butts kicked could be the best thing to happen to us. One of two things happens now: either this sends us on a spiral, or it gets the message through that we need to button down and we end up better in the long run.”
That mission begins this week when the Magicians host a Masconomet squad (2-2) that they’ve beaten four times over the last two seasons.
¢¢¢
Peabody (4-0) has outscored its opponents 64-0 in the second half so far this season. According to captain Danny Barrett, the team’s commitment to strength and conditioning both during the summer and after practices is one of the big reasons why they’ve been fresh, and dominant, late in games.
“We have to give it up to Doug Santos,” said Barrett, referencing Peabody’s all-time leading rusher who is now an assistant coach. Santos has run the team’s offseason weight training program since he graduated from Assumption College (where he’s 6th on their all-time rushing list). He and track coach Fernando Braz have been doing post-practice stretching and plyometric routines for conditioning and injury prevention.
“It goes back to the COVID year, that Fall 2 season,” said Barrett. “Ever since then, we’ve had groups of 30 or more kids working out with Doug every day. He’s one of the big reasons why this football team is so good.”
¢¢¢
Marblehead’s now-broken 23-game win streak was the longest on the North Shore since Bishop Fenwick put together 26 straight from 2012-14, with the perfect 13-0 Super Bowl championship team of 2013 sandwiched in there.
Pingree’s current 18-game win streak is closing in on the school record, a 20-gamer that spanned 2009-11 and included two NEPSAC bowl championship wins.
Peabody’s current 10-game win streak is the school’s first to reach double digits since the 1999-2000 season. How long was that streak? That depends on who you ask.
The Tanners were defeated, on the field, by Arlington in 1999 and proceeded to go unbeaten (11-0-1) in their next 12 games. After the ‘99 season, however, Arlington forfeited the game due to an ineligible player ... which technically means Peabody was unbeaten for 22 straight contests (21-0-1) from October ‘98 to November ‘00.
Still the Arlington error wasn’t discovered until after the Super Bowls (meaning Peabody didn’t play for a state title) and the ‘99 team isn’t often recognized as having been undefeated. It doesn’t feel quite right to recognize a 22-game streak on a technicality ... but I suppose in the MIAA record books, it’s there.
¢¢¢
Huge game between Beverly (0-4) and Danvers (1-3) Friday night at Dr. Deering Stadium as both teams look to springboard into Northeastern Conference Dunn play on a high note. The rivals have traded wins since 2016, with neither able to win in consecutive years.
The Panthers lead the all-time series by a 59-25-2 margin, but it’s dead even at 11-11 since the year 2000.
If the Panthers can build on what they showed offensively in last week’s loss to Masco, alternating hard runs by Marcelo Pinto with sophomore Roman Sullivan’s vision on cuts and some accurate Brian Kessel throws mixed in, they may be able to snag their first win.
Danvers, meanwhile, will look to continue to diversify its offensive attack so opponents can’t afford to throw everything they have at containing junior standout Owen Gasinowski.
¢¢¢
When was the last time Salem High was 5-0, a mark the Witches will look to achieve Friday against Saugus? Certainly Salem was 5-0 in 1974, when they had a perfect regular season before reaching the Super Bowl in a heartbreaking overtime loss to Andover. The Witches did not go 5-0 any time in the 2010’s, 2000’s or 1990’s, so at the minimum its been 33 years ... and quite possibly as many as 48.
¢¢¢
Hamilton-Wenham’s 31-0 win over Pentucket was the program’s first shutout win over the Sachems since back in 1995 ... and also the biggest in terms of margin-of-victory since 1964. Well done by the Generals (2-2), who will look to play themselves into a Division 7 playoff spot.
¢¢¢
How rare was it for Bishop Fenwick and St. Mary’s Lynn to go to overtime for a second year in a row? Historically so.
According to Salem News archives, no two teams in North Shore history have gone to overtime in back-to-back meetings.
Most teams haven’t even played two overtime games — the leader in the clubhouse appears to the Swampscott and Lynn English, who’ve been to extra time three times against one another since 2002.
Moving the Chains, a column on North Shore high school football, appears in The Salem News each Friday during the fall season. You can contact Matt Williams at MWiliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN