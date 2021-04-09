Most New Englanders wouldn't know what to do without their Coffey. You can certainly count the Hamilton-Wenham Regional football team among that bunch.
The Generals expected to be living a decaf life after Ian Coffey graduated, but they've gotten an unexpected and incredibly satisfying jolt of java in the form of his younger brother.
A senior who'd never played football before this unusual Fall 2 season, Carter Coffey has made an immediate impact on the gridiron. He's earned H-W's starting quarterback job and helped the Generals (1-3) get their first win of the year last week against Pentucket in just his second full game.
Now a four-sport standout, Coffey grew up with a medical condition that made it unsafe for him to play football. He was a natural on the soccer pitch (as well as in basketball and baseball), but still felt the pull of the excitement and physicality of football.
He got cleared medically last year and, with the state moving football to March and April because of coronavirus, could finally don a helmet without having to choose between this and soccer (where he earned a Cape Ann League all-star nod last fall).
"It's been awesome," said Coffey. "I've wanted to play since I was little and it's definitely fun. I find myself wishing I could've sooner, and I'm definitely glad I am now."
You'd think it might be hard to pick up a position as cerebral as quarterback as a newcomer to the sport. That Coffey, who's thrown for 333 yards and three touchdowns, has done so is a credit to his natural athletic ability, dedication and innate leadership, coach Jim Pugh said.
"I've been trying to convince him to play for years," Ryan Monahan, H-W's top wideout and a senior captain, said. "I'm so glad that with this gap season he was able to come out for this year. It's been amazing."
"It's been fun," another receiver, Markus Nordin, echoed. "Carter can really throw it."
Monahan set a Hamilton-Wenham single season record with 1,165 yards on 55 catches playing with Ian Coffey (now at Trinity College) in 2019. A tremendous all-around athlete who was the Cape Ann League Baker MVP this past basketball season, Monahan signed to play college football at St. Anselm College.
"The recruiting process was a little weird with COVID and it went down to the wire with a couple schools," Monahan said. "In the end I knew St. A's was my perfect fit and I'm super excited about it."
Among the North Shore's leaders with 32 catches for 408 yards, Monahan gives Coffey a tremendous security blanket. Receivers Thomas Ring, John Mulvihill and Nordin make the Generals passing game a dangerous one.
"Looking out there and seeing all those guys makes the job a lot easier on me," said Coffey. "I've got so much confidence in all those guys to make the play when I put it up there for them."
Coffey, Monahan and Nordin were standouts on Hamilton-Wenham's dominant boys basketball team this past winter. Part of their immediate success in football came from years of playing together in every other setting. "The chemistry definitely carries over," Monahan said. "We immediately clicked and I think carrying that over from basketball made it all pretty easy."
"It all goes together," Coffey agreed. "Even when you switch sports, the trust in each other is still there."
Not that there haven't been bumps in the road. Coffey hurt his shoulder on first play of H-W's first game up at Newburyport and couldn't return until nearly three weeks later against North Reading. By the time that game was over, the Generals were 0-3 and hadn't yet had a chance to play at home or in front of their own fans.
"The first couple weeks didn't go as planned," said Coffey, who ran for a score and threw two in his team's home win over Pentucket, the school's first over the Sachems since 2011. "I think playing at home gave us that extra burst; now we have to defend the home turf this week (against Manchester Essex Saturday at 1 p.m.)."
Nordin played very well at QB when Coffey was hurt and can impact the game at any number of positions.
Part of the key for H-W in earning that first win was carrying over a strong second half from their loss to North Reading. Another was a strong week of practice.
"It all starts in practice," said Nordin, who plans to pursue college basketball or a do a post-grad year to that end. "We know we have to work hard to get ready for the game because we especially don't want to lose at home."
The ever-improving Generals are also getting strong play from Marty Cooke as well as Todd Jackson, Tim Seaward and Sean Collins. They're eyeing this weekend's bout with the Hornets as a chance to continue to build momentum as a showdown with potentially undefeated Ipswich on the road looms on Friday, April 23.
"It's about getting a little better each day," said Coffey, who hasn't decided which sport he might play in college. "We're trying to take one step forward at a time and not take any steps backward."
Bishop Fenwick has bested a few Super Bowl winners over the years, but usually that means teams that won Massachusetts state championships. Last week, the Crusaders edged out someone who won the other Super Bowl: three-time world champion and Patriots Hall of Famer Tedy Bruschi, who happens to be the defensive coordinator for Bishop Feehan.
Another great thing at Fenwick: Every player on the unbeaten Crusaders (3-0) has a gold No. 4 decal on the back of his helmet. It's a tribute to senior soccer player T.J. Genzale, who is battling cancer. A few players from Peabody and Danvers, Genzale's hometown, have also been wearing the yellow bracelets modeled in the old 'Livestrong' style with Genzale's name and jersey No. 4.
Peabody High won't get the opportunity to earn its first win at Hurd Stadium in Beverly since the Clinton Administration, since the Panthers are playing home games on the turf at Frank Forti Field this spring. The Tanners (2-1), who are just 1-8 against the Panthers since joining the Northeastern Conference, will take any road win they can get over the Orange-and-Black.
"It's another team we haven't beaten in a while," said head coach Mark Bettencourt, who oversaw the lone win over Beverly at home in 2018.
Last week, Peabody toppled Danvers for the first time since 2015; should they continue their strong recent play in Week 5, they could post their first three-game win streak since 2017 and move two games over .500 for the first time since Week 9 of the '15 season.
"This keeps our snowball moving downhill, picking up steam," Bettencourt said of the win over Danvers. "Now we turn to a good, tough Beverly team. It's always a difficult atmosphere on the road against a team like that. We've got to get ourselves healthy and prepared for a big game."
It's safe to say Beverly (2-2) has completely turned around its defense since Week 1. Need some evidence? The Panthers allowed 174 rushing yards in their opening day loss to Marblehead and haven't allowed that many combined in their last three games since. Danvers (twice) and Gloucester combined to rush for 132 yards in those contests, a paltry average of 44 a game that any defensive coach would be thrilled with.
"We looked in a mirror after that first game and we changed some things," said head coach Andrew Morency. "We worked hard and we got a lot better."
One of the changes was inserting junior Grant Eastin at nose guard. His speed and instincts open up space for linebackers and his fellow defensive linemen; he's got active hands, too, with three strips at the line of scrimmage creating turnovers for his team.
"Grant's that classic running back who can play nose guard," said Morency. "That was one of the changes we made; he's been a difference maker."
The Panthers have conceded only 13 points per game since Week 1 and a total of 162 yards per game.
Believe it or not, Salem and Masconomet have previously met on the gridiron before this Friday's battle at Walt Roberts Field. The Chieftains won both games in 2011 and 12, during the two-year Northeastern Conference / Cape Ann League four-tiered mega conference.
It's certainly unusual for St. John's Prep and Xaverian to play each other on a day other than Thanksgiving. It's not unprecedented, though; the Eagles and Hawks have met the day before Thanksgiving in order to play at Fenway Park in Boston twice in recent years, and even met the day after Thanksgiving due to a blizzard in 2002.
This Saturday will be fifth game for St. John's Prep (2-2), so it also won't be the earliest in-season meeting between traditional North Shore Thanksgiving rivals. In 2013, the first year of the state's current playoff system, Marblehead played Swampscott in the fourth game for both teams and Ipswich played Hamilton-Wenham in the third game.
