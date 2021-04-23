Was there a run on cranberry sauce at groceries all over the North Shore this week?
It’s easy to imagine puzzled clerks wondering why, not realizing that its the final weekend of this unusual Fall 2 football season. Who could blame anybody looking to cook up a few Thanksgiving staples while trying to capture November nostalgia just after Patriots Day?
Senior football players across the region are gearing up for their final games in their high school colors. They spent so much of last summer and the fall months wondering if they’d get to play a single football game, never mind finally lining up across from their arch rivals.
It’s a regular refrain to say we should be thankful not just on Thanksgiving, but all year long; that’s not just a motto to these seniors. They’ve been living it.
“I’m thankful to even be able to have a season. I was heartbroken back in August when I found out we weren’t having one. When I was told we were having a season this spring it gave me a rejuvenated feeling, it changed my mood about everything,” said Essex Tech senior captain John Mahar, whose team visits Lowell Catholic on Saturday for their final game. “I’m very thankful for my coaches and all the other seniors and players on my team for making the last ride what it was.”
Whether your final game is a century long rivalry as in the case of Beverly vs. Salem or Marblehead vs. Swampscott, or a brand new matchup such as Bishop Fenwick against Pentucket doesn’t matter. Any kid that’s dedicated himself to being part of a football team gets emotional when he realizes in a few short hours, that helmet won’t be his anymore.
“Knowing this will be the last time strapping up the pads with the people I’ve called my brothers for the past four years definitely hits you,” said Fenwick senior captain Matt Juneau, whose team will try to cap its first undefeated season since 2013 at home Friday night. “We are motivated more this week than any other to get out there and win our last game together.”
Marblehead (6-0) has the area’s longest current win streak against a Thanksgiving opponent with nine straight over Swampscott. Only six of those came on the holiday but if the Big Blue (3-0) can finally best the Magicians they won’t care if the win came on a Monday, a Thursday, a Friday or on the moon.
The North Shore’s second longest holiday streak belongs to Peabody High, which has beaten Saugus every year since 2014. The resurgent Tanners (4-1) will don their “Carolina Blue” Thanksgiving jerseys for Friday’s 5 p.m. tilt at Coley Lee Field. Their seniors are grateful to have stuck together in trying times and to have helped put their football program back on the map.
“The whole team is excited to play Saugus on Friday and we are all hoping to finish the season on a good note with one final win,” said senior linebacker Dom Annese. “I am extremely thankful to have the opportunity to play this year with everything going on in the world right now. The whole team continued to work day in and day out in the months prior to the games. We didn’t know if a season was guaranteed but we still continued to focus on getting better. Even though it is a short season you can’t really complain.”
Danvers (2-4) is another team playing a major rival with Gloucester (3-3) on the horizon. The Falcons haven’t beaten the Fishermen in three straight seasons since 1971-73, so keeping that win streak alive and finishing on a positive note with back-to-back wins would really put the exclamation point on the year. Danvers may have lost more games than it wanted this year, but they Falcons have hung in there with a lot of young players and improved every week.
“First off, it doesn’t even feel real that this will be the last time suiting up for the Gloucester game. For the last four years, this week of practice has always been the most energetic and exciting for the whole team,” said Falcon standout senior Andrew Chronis.
“I’m most thankful we got to go out there and play. Though it wasn’t the year we wanted to have, it felt amazing to end high school with this team which is a great group. I’m most thankful for my coaches that changed their schedules around to accommodate us and put something together so we could have a Fall 2 season.”
In one of the Cape Ann League’s longest standing rivalries, Ipswich (5-0) is looking to finish a season undefeated and untied for the first time since 1968. All that stands in their way is rival Hamilton-Wenham (2-3), which has won its last two games and has had two weeks to prepare for what’s essentially the “Super Bowl” for both sides.
“It feels pretty weird getting ready for our last ever football game. High school football went by pretty fast and us seniors are finally getting ready to close it out against a strong Ipswich team,” said Hamilton-Wenham senior lineman Todd Jackson.
It wouldn’t be fair to call St. John’s Prep’s final opponent an unfamiliar one even though the Eagles aren’t wrapping up against rival Xaverian. Instead, they get a second crack at BC High Friday in Dorchester; it’s a rematch of one of the most entertaining game of the year, which BC won in double overtime in Danvers a few weeks back.
“It feels weird realizing I have one more game left for St John’s. Playing for St John’s since middle school has been an adventure and it is going to take some getting used to playing at a different place,” said Eagles senior lineman and captain Nick Barrett. “It’s very saddening, in a way, because I feel like all of my coaches and teammates have made a big impact on me as a person and a player.”
Since they have bigger rosters, more coaches and more time spent together than just about any other sport, football players know it takes a village to make their teams function. The Class of ‘21 doesn’t need turkey and stuffing to be thankful to everyone that’s made their Fall 2 season happen: From the coaches themselves to administrators, boosters, trainers and more.
“I’m very thankful for the coaches and administrators that made this all possible. We almost lost this season and everyone’s worked so hard to give us one. They deserve all the credit for what they’ve done,” said Jackson.
“I am most thankful for just being able to play and have a senior year. I am also thankful for being able to enjoy my senior year with the rest of my teammates,” Barrett added.
Especially for great teams, knowing a game is the final one together is a powerful motivator. In most sports, the single elimination playoffs mean championship contenders never know when their final game could be. In this case, with no postseason, seniors can leave one final lasting impression.
“I am most thankful for the opportunity to be able to play with my teammates one last time. We all put in the work to prepare for this season, and being able to prove to others what we are capable of doing has been great,” Juneau said.
Whether they’re able to attend in person, on television or at home on the computer, the extended families and fellow players always rooting for their old teams and looking for their old jersey numbers at Thanksgiving will still be watching.
“I’s crazy that I’m playing in my final high school game. When I was a freshmen my brother Robert Mahar was a senior ... he always told me it flew by, and it did,” Mahar said. “It’s unreal not only that it’s coming to an end but how far it’s taken me and changed my life.”
Saturday’s “rivalry” opponents Masconomet and Winthrop have played each other twice before: both in 2006. The Vikings’ Super Bowl championship team (and one of the NEC’s most dominant not named Gloucester in the last 20 years) took care of the Chieftains, 42-21 in the regular season and 21-14 in the playoff semifinals.
The Northeastern Conference’s unbalanced schedule has us wondering who the second best team is behind Marblehead. Is it Peabody? Swampscott? Winthrop? Heck, if the Big Blue beat the Magicians on Friday there’s going to be debate about who the league’s best team is.
Inspired by Hockey East’s “power index” used in similar circumstances this past college hockey season, I’m planning to put some math to work in this area once all the games are over. First we’ll put the power rating system used to seed the 2019 MIAA playoffs to work, awarding points for wins and wins by your opponents. Then we’ll try our hand at figuring out RPI, which goes a step further and considers the records of your opponent’s opponents.
Colleague Phil Stacey and I figured Swampscott and Marblehead played each other with both undefeated at least once ... maybe in 1968 or 1942. As if turns out, there has never been a year in which both teams made it to Thanksgiving Day undefeated. That got us thinking about how rare it is for any two rivals to make it to Turkey Day sporting 0’s in their records.
The 1997 “Holy War” between St. John’s Prep and Xaverian is the only one that comes to mind for yours truly. Which others am I missing?
Reaching 1,000 yards in six or seven games is an accomplishment to be proud of; plenty of players don’t get to four digits in yardage in a full 10 or 12 game season. Marblehead’s Josh Robertson is the only one to get there so far, throwing for 1,139 yards and 15 touchdowns. With the proliferation of passing game, it’s no surprise that the majority of those local players that can reach 1,000 are quarterbacks.
Essex Tech’s Devin Lebron seems like a shoe-in to hit 1,000, needing only 53 passing yards on Saturday to get there. Bishop Fenwick’s Chrys Wilson needs 241 to make it, certainly not out of the realm of possibility for his high octane offense.
Peabody’s Shea Lynch needs 220 yards to hit the milestone. A tall task, but he’s already got the most passing yards by any Tanner QB in a full season since 2014. Should be reach quadruple digits, he’d be Peabody’s fifth all-time 1,000-yard passer, joining Ted Staunton, Steve Lomasney, Dave Feld and Mike Raymond.
James Guy from St. John’s Prep is the only player with a realistic chance to hit 1,000 yards in rushing. He has 815 yards, which is even more ridiculous when you remember he missed the season opener against St. Mary’s. So Guy is averaging 163 yards per game ... which works out to over 1,900 yards in a full 12-game season.
