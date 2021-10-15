Being a head football coach is a tough gig, maybe the most difficult and demanding of any position in high school sports.
To run a successful football program, you have to be part tactician and game-planer; part player development expert to get kids ready to implement those plans; part disciplinarian to make sure they’re available and on task; part sport psychologist to keep the team motivated and believing in itself ... the number of balls a football coach has in the air at any given time would make the world’s most famous jugglers blush.
Which is all a long way of saying that we on the North Shore are bearing witness to some remarkable coaching in the 2021 season.
Who is the favorite for Salem News Coach of the Year? There are so many strong candidates after five weeks that instead of handicapping the odds, we’ll spend this column putting over the myriad of good coaches.
Start with Matt Bouchard in Salem, whose Witches are 4-1 and quite honestly are a few plays away from being 5-0. There’s a good chance Salem will win more games than it did in the last three seasons combined (6), and that’s a credit to Bouchard’s unwavering belief in his players.
I loved captain Michael Ready’s comment after the Witches’ dramatic win over Saugus (12-6 last Thursday night, courtesy of his late 90-yard interception return) about the adversity that his class, and the last two classes in Salem, faced. No Witch ever feels like he’s playing for himself alone; success is shared by the guys who set the stage in the tough seasons.
Moreover, Salem started the year with a tough home loss to Chelsea and rebounded. Three of their wins are by less than 10 points; seeing a team that lost a close one, then win close games is a sign of really strong coaching.
This week’s Salem opponent is Masconomet, whose boss Gavin Monagle deserves some credit for the Chieftains’ 4-1 start. It was a tough Fall 2 year for Masconomet, which lost four of its last five games. Monagle wiped the slate clean this summer and has the Chieftains believing in themselves and playing hard — their first half last week was the best half anyone’s played against Marblehead in almost two years.
The Chieftains are another team that always plays with pride — a sign of good leadership.
How about first-year Beverly head coach Jeff Hutton? All of a sudden the Panthers are in position to take over first place in the Northeastern Conference North/Dunn division if they upset Marblehead this Saturday. Did anybody see that coming?
I’m impressed with the way Hutton has slightly altered where his team might attack an opponent on the ground depending on defensive strengths (inside vs. outside, pulls vs. down blocks, things of that nature). I’m also impressed with the way he’s gotten the Panthers to embrace change instead of resisting.
One thing Salem, Masconomet and Beverly have in common is the success they’ve had following their team’s difficult Fall 2 seasons. It seems that some of the squads having the most success are bouncing back after not doing as well as they’d hoped in March and April.
That’s certainly the case for Hamilton-Wenham and Jim Pugh, another big-time Coach of the Year candidate. The Generals went 2-4 in Fall 2, graduated the best receiver in the Cape Ann League (Ryan Monahan) and a really good quarterback (Carter Coffey). They’ve already doubled that win total at 4-1 while playing a tough schedule against all the CAL’s Kinney teams, since the league restructured to one division for 2021.
Pugh and his staff have done a remarkable job developing young players like Chris Collins and John Ertel. They’ve found great roles to exploit the considerable talents of Markus Nordin and brothers Luke Domoracki and Chris Domoracki.
Another team that’s shown great improvement since Fall 2 is St. John’s Prep. Many would overlook Brian St. Pierre as a potential Coach of the Year because he’s got two Division 1 Super Bowl titles (2018 and ‘19) and these things tend to reward surprises and new accomplishments. From a player development side, it’s hard for anyone to match up with what the Eagles do.
Quarterback Jack Perry is tied for the area lead with 13 TD passes and hasn’t thrown an interception; you look at St. Pierre’s track record from Ollie Eberth (Amherst) to Matt Crowley (Tufts) to Perry and he may be the best QB coach in New England. The Eagles’ receivers — Jackson Delaney, Jesse OFurie, Stephon Patrick — are excellent, too.
Now, St. John’s Prep’s 3-4 mark in Fall 2 was misleading because of all the Catholic Conference opponents they played. They’ve beaten all non-league foes in their 5-0 start and get into the heat of league play this week against top dog Catholic Memorial. They’re still doing some really impressive things over there.
The last team that’s overcome a tough Fall 2 is Danvers, whose head man Ryan Nolan is one of the best in the business. The Falcons may be 3-2 after their loss to Beverly last Friday, but a close game with a top 10 ranked Reading team and a win over Tewksbury shows Danvers is for real.
I caught some flack for Tweeting that Danvers was the best coached team in the state after the Reading loss. Everyone listed here is doing a great job, and The Salem News covers maybe five percent of the state’s football teams, so that’s a big statement. I’ll stand by it: no team is ever better prepared than Danvers and no staff does more in the way of pre-snap and in-game adjustments.
Believe it or not, there are three more Coach of the Year candidates who are often overlooked because of longstanding traditions of success. They make winning and running good programs look easy, but trust me, it’s anything but.
Marblehead and coach Jim Rudloff are 5-0, again, and have the longest active win streak in Eastern Mass. at 13 straight. Outscoring a really good Masconomet team 26-0 in the second half? There’s got to be some great adjustments and good coaching involved there. It’s been well documented that Rudloff is the fastest coach to 100 wins in North Shore history, and this is another year that proves he and his staff are among the Bay State’s elites.
Then there’s Bishop Fenwick’s Dave Woods, the longest serving of all the area’s active coaches at one school. The Crusaders graduated so many starters from last year’s undefeated team that being 4-1 and in contention for a Catholic Central League title and Division 5 playoff spot is a big credit to Woods and his staff. They destroyed their opponents last year while getting guys like QB Steve Woods, running back Troy Irizarry and all-purpose Costa Beechin ready in practice. Sustaining success when you graduate as many stars as Fenwick did is the definition of good coaching.
Swampscott’s Bob Serino is also flying under the radar. The Big Blue are 5-0 and look capable of contending for the NEC North/Dunn title, which may not be decided until Thanksgiving. The thing I love about Swampscott’s staff is they approach the game in all three phases: Offense, defense and special teams, with maybe the most dangerous kick and punt return crew North of Boston.
Do you realize that Swampscott has won 15 in a row against teams not named Marblehead? Things are going well on Bondelevitch Way.
Don’t forget about Mike Flynn at Pingree, either. The Highlanders are 3-0 and have to be the favorite in the Evergreen League after knocking off two really good teams the last two weeks. The most impressive thing about Pingree is that they had no coaching at all last fall or spring; it’s essentially been a cram session for the guys relearning how to drill and play a football game on the fly. They way the Blue-and-Green have hit stride again in a hurry is really impressive.
The three teams we didn’t mention are not lacking in the coaching department, either. Peabody, Essex Tech and Ipswich are simply lacking wins right now, and awards do tend to sway to teams that win.
Still, I wouldn’t be surprised if any of those three teams rattles off three or four wins in the next six weeks. The Tanners (1-4) have played the most difficult schedule of the bunch and have an ideal reset button to hit as they enter NEC South/Lynch Division play this week at Winthrop.
The Hawks (also 1-4) get a breath of fresh air with QB Devin Lebron returning, but don’t doubt that Dan Connors and his staff will find a place for Harry Lynch to under his considerable talents somewhere on the field.
Ipswich (0-5) has had the toughest luck around. First-year coach Zack Lamkin has his guys playing hard, they’re running the ball really well (both David Longeran and Henry Wright are in the North Shore’s top ten) and they should break into the win column in the near future.
Interesting news out of Boston that Fenway Park will be hosting four Thanksgiving high school football games this November. This could become a mainstay with the Red Sox now sponsoring a college football bowl game. In the past, locals St. John’s Prep and Masconomet have both enjoyed experiences at Fenway. What would an age old rivalry like Beverly-Salem or Marblehead-Swampscott look like in front of the Green Monster?
Finally, our weekly look at the histories of this weekend’s gridiron matchups:
Marblehead has topped Beverly in eight straight games but the Panthers still lead the all-time set 47-38-4; Swampscott hasn’t beaten Danvers since 2011, though the two sides have met only twice since then. The Big Blue lead the all-time series 59-25-3.
Peabody and Winthrop are playing for the first time since the Vikings took the NEC South title back in 2014. The Tanners lead the modern series, 3-1. Elsewhere in the NEC, Masconomet leads Salem 3-0 all-time.
Ipswich has won two in a row against Triton, though the last ten are even at 5-5, and Ipswich leads 26-19 all-time. Hamilton-Wenham had won five in a row against Newburyport before their Fall 2 loss and the Clippers lead all-time, 28-15.
Bishop Fenwick leads Archbishop Williams 23-20 with three straight wins. Essex Tech snapped a five game skid against Greater Lawrence in Fall 2 but still trails 12-5 all-time.
And finally, St. John’s Prep is 40-12-2 all-time against Catholic Memorial with a 3-2 mark since John DiBiaso took over the Knights.
