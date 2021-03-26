Moving the Chains column: St. John's Prep, CM renew rivalry

Talk about leaving the frying pan and heading straight into the fire.
The St. John’s Prep football team just finished up a roller coaster of an overtime loss to BC High last weekend and the flames of the matchup were already gathering outside the door. Saturday, the Eagles travel to Catholic Memorial to battle the Knights in a rematch of the last two Division 1 Super Bowl title contests.
Such is life in the Catholic Conference, where one highly touted opponent quickly gives way to another and pages must be turned quicker than the newest Stephen King thriller.
“There’s some past history there,” Eagles head coach Brian St. Pierre said of his team’s rivalry with CM, which will certainly be the epicenter of the Eastern Mass high school football world this Saturday (noon start).
‘Rematch’ is a relative term when discussing the Knights (1-0) and Eagles (1-1). St. John’s has four starters remaining from the 2019 Division 1 Super Bowl and even fewer from the ‘18 matchup, both of which they at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. The Knights, on the other hand, have just about everybody back from 18 months ago including Boston College-bound Owen McGowan, arguably the most complete player in the state.
While Barrett Pratt, CM’s quarterback the last two seasons, graduated, the Knights can deploy sophomore J.C. Petrongolo under center. All he did last season as a freshman was come to Danvers, fill in for an injured Pratt and throw for 267 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions to beat the Eagles (34-32) in the regular season.
“They’ve got pretty much the entire team back and they’re very good at every position,” St. Pierre said. “And they added three sophomores that already have offers to play at Boston College.”
Tight end Boabacar Traore, receiver Jaeden Skeete and running back Datrell Jones are the three young Knights verbally committed to play at Chestnut Hill. Zach Mitchell is another receiving threat who had 100 yards in CM’s season opening romp over St. John’s Shrewsbury (42-10); Petrongolo got hurt in that game and Conor Fitzgerald stepped in well at QB. Either or both could see action against the Eagles.
The Eagles and the Knights are coming into this contest from vastly different places. Catholic Memorial didn’t play last week amid COVID-19 protocols, while the Eagles are coming off a double overtime loss determined by a two-point conversion pass. Just being in OT was a tough pill to swallow for St. John’s, which saw BC High tie the game with only one second left on the clock.
“We got gutted last week,” St. Pierre admits. “It’s a game we felt we should’ve won, having the lead that late. You have to get over the emotional disappointment of losing a game like that pretty quickly in this league.”
In the big picture, the Eagles have to be happy with the performance of many of their young players against a veteran BC High team that was hungry for victory. Lucas Verrier, a sophomore, made some good plays in the defensive backfield, junior linebacker Dylan Wodarski and senior captain Collin Taylor brought plenty of pressure and on offense, the receiving duo of senior Jackson Delaney and sophomore Jesse OFurie helped new junior QB Victor Harrington come alive.
Running back James Guy, another 11th grader, rumbled for 134 yards in his first action of the Fall 2 season, proving he’ll be in peak form for this weekend’s clash as well.
“BC High had 35 seniors out of the 44 guys they dressed. They were way more experienced that us, so you do take some positives out of going toe-to-toe with them,” said St. Pierre. “Losing is not a great feeling, but at least you know the kids played hard. They played the right way and you can build off of that.
“Offensively we’re learning on the fly a little bit. Victor’s growing in our offense ... he’s made some really good plays and is working on getting more consistent. They’re growing; the thing is, they’re really only been together for three weeks.”
While they are no state playoffs next month, it’s possible the Prep and CM could meet twice for the third straight season. The Catholic Conference is planning a two-week playoff at the end of the Fall 2 season starting the third week of April, though with several games already moved around due to the coronavirus nothing is set in stone.
From the Prep’s perspective, the focus isn’t on rematches or headlines, but on improving every day and taking advantage of every opportunity to be on the field together.
“You’ve got to keep it in perspective. The kids are getting a change to what what they love ... when you get beautiful days like Saturday, it feels like football,” St. Pierre said. “The work ethic all these kids have shown is highly commendable. They’re ready to go to work again this week.”
¢¢¢
It’s extremely rare for high school football teams to play each other two weeks in a row. Yet that’s the challenging facing Beverly (1-1) and Danvers (0-2) Friday night.
Only six days ago, the teams met at Frank Forti Field with the Panthers securing a 24-10 victory. Now, it’s time for Round 2 at Dr. Deering Stadium.
What does history tell us about the rematch? Including his time as an assistant, Danvers head coach Ryan Nolan is 2-0 facing a team for the second time in a season. As defensive coordinator, he helped Danvers beat Marblehead in the playoffs in 2015, and as head man led the Falcons to a playoff rematch upset of Lynn Classical in 2017.
Beverly head coach Andrew Morency hasn’t played the same team twice since taking over the Panthers in 2016. When he led Hamilton-Wenham, he had four rematches and in all four instances the team that won the first meeting won the second game as well. His Generals were 3-1 in Game 2 of rematches with the most memorable being a 2011 playoff win over Newburyport.
The Panthers lost the second game of rematches to Gloucetser twice (in 2013 and 2015) and against Marblehead in 2014.
In 2013, however, Danvers and Beverly played each other twice, with the Falcons winning the first bout (33-28) and Beverly rallying to win the second (20-8).
¢¢¢
Peabody (0-1) was a bit undermanned in last Saturday’s loss to Marblehead with captain Kyle Maglione sidelined by a shoulder injury and staring tackle Shay Palmer also injured. In controlling the second half of their 20-13 loss (outscoring the Magicians 13-0), the Tanners showed off their conditioning with so many players going on both sides of the ball.
“Playing in March, it takes even more effort and extra work to get into physical condition and play both ways. It speaks volumes of those kids’ dedication,” said head coach Mark Bettencourt. “We had more guys that could’ve done it, too, if needed.”
Senior lineman Jaden Nigro, who will play college ball at Springfield, was perhaps the Tanners’ most impressive two-way player.
“We’d talked about conserving Jaden for offense only and he said, ‘Coach, I’ll get myself in shape. I’ll be ready.’ He walked the walk on that one,” Bettencourt said. “He’s been waiting his whole life to play both ways and he made it count.”
Another two-way standout? Senior Brandon Pszenny, who didn’t catch a single pass in 2019 and debuted in ‘21 with the most yards by a Peabody receiver (124) since November of 2014. He also played well at cornerback, with a crucial third down pass break up in the third quarter.
The Tanners will look for their first win Saturday at Masconomet at 5 p.m. Though the rivals didn’t play last year, they split their two non-league meetings in 2017-18 with each winning on the other’s home field.
¢¢¢
We knew Essex Tech’s win over Greater Lawrence last week was its first in 10 years, but did you also know that the last victory over the Reggies back in 2010 also came via a wild fourth quarter comeback? On the former North Shore Tech’s Middleton campus, Jesse Wilkins scored all 22 Tech points in the fourth quarter to lift the team to a 22-15 win over the Reggies.
Paul Worth, then the team’s head coach and father of North Shore/Essex Tech football, called it one of the best wins of his entire career. The win sent North Shore on its way to the state playoffs, and Wilkins wound up rushing for 2,000 yards that season.
There aren’t any state playoffs this spring, but given the number of sophomores head coach Dan Connors and Essex are starting, last week’s win could be a similar springboard. The sophomore passing connection of Devin Lebron to Jayce Dooley is going to be racking up a lot of yardage from now until December of 2022.
¢¢¢
Who would’ve imagined Easter Sunday would pass with Swampscott’s Cam O’Brien having attempted just one pass? I don’t think there’s a better statistic to illustrate just how unpredictable this coronavirus Fall 2 season has been.
Under that light, this thought from Marblehead coach Jim Rudloff bears repeating: “If you’re a high school football player, you only have five more cracks at this and with the coronavirus you might not have any more cracks. So why waste it?”
An important message with all the cancellations and delays we’ve seen over the last two weeks. It’s a sports cliche to say ‘play every game like its your last’, yet these Fall 2 athletes have to do exactly that. Take care of your business and social distancing outside school and make the most of the few weekends of high school football remaining.
¢¢¢
Moving the Chains, a column on North Shore high school football, appears in The Salem News each Friday during football season. You can contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN.
||||