Every team that has qualified for the state football playoffs — sixteen in each of the MIAA’s eight divisions — is there because they’ve been, in one way or another, exemplary this fall.
But to have true postseason success on the gridiron, teams must combine the talent, skill, depth and coaching they have with another equally-as-important variable: its X-factor. Whether or not they can control this fluctuation could ultimately have the biggest impact on whether they win and advance or go home for the season.
So what are the X-factors for each of the half-dozen playoff squads in our readership area heading into Friday night’s opening round? Let’s take a look, starting with Division 1.
ST. JOHN’S PREP X-Factor: Staying off the trainer’s table
Injuries are a fact of life in football; that hasn’t changed since players wore leather helmets without face masks a century or more ago. Even the deepest teams take a hit, both literally and figuratively, when those bumps, bruises, and broken bones start to pile up. The sport’s physical nature only acerbates that issue when key players are out of a lineup.
The Eagles have had more than their fair share of injuries this fall. Consider this: there hasn’t been a single game in which all four of their captains (Jesse Ofurie, Mikey Nabbout, Christian Difo, and Carson Browne) were healthy and playing; in fact, the first instance in which two of them were active participants in the same contest came two weeks ago when Ofurie and Browne both had key roles in their team’s win over BC High. Nabbout, who has been out since Week 3, has been missed on the defensive line; the team is hoping he’ll be able to return if they can advance in the postseason.
Team 116, which hosts Attleboro at Glatz Field Friday (6 p.m.), is one that head coach Brian St. Pierre has praised for its resolve and grit. Their focus is simple: worry about themselves, focus on improving themselves, and find a way to win. Having some of their best players healthy and in the lineup will only help St. John’s in that regard.
PEABODY
X-Factor: Overcoming the size battle up front You don’t need to break down 50 hours of film a week to deduce what opponents will try to do offensively against the Tanners in the playoffs: maintain long scoring drives and chew up the clock. It’s perhaps the best strategy when facing Mark Bettencourt‘s squad, which has pinballed its way to 309 points scored through eight games heading into Friday’s first round home clash with Bishop Feehan.
That means controlling the trenches and mixing up the run and pass equally well to keep the chains moving. A beefy offensive line (of which there are many in Division 1) will try to attack Peabody and its undersized 3-man defensive front, look to get past the next wave of defenders, and make hay. While the Tanners certainly can respond in a hurry, they’d obviously prefer to keep their defense off the field for as long as possible as they strive to win the program’s first playoff game since 2016.
Peabody’s nose guard and two ends, Jose Lindor (175 lbs.), Will Pinto (170) and Alex Jackson, have been able to use their speed, smarts and athleticism to win these battles against the spread offenses they often face in the Northeastern Conference, but will need to use more than their quickness if facing a Wing-T or pro-style attack in the postseason. They’ll be tested right away as the Shamrocks’ 5-foot-11, 215-pound wrecking ball out of the backfield, Nick Yanchuk, will attempt to ground and pound his way into the end zone all night.
MARBLEHEAD X-Factor: Sustaining drives
With big armed quarterback Miles O’Neill, one of the state’s most athletically gifted players in Connor Cronin and a fleet of sure-handed receives to choose from, Marblehead has dialed up the home run ball on occasion this fall to great success. But just think of how much more effective those downfield bombs would be if they were borne not out of necessity, but rather the element of surprise against an unsuspecting defense?
Putting drives together and increasing their time of possession would go a long ways towards this goal. The defending Division 3 Super Bowl champs (who host Whitman-Hanson Friday at 7) want their running game — which, inexplicably, is averaging a shade under 100 yards per game — to grind out yardage behind Eddie Johns, Bernardo Bannis, Cronin, and O’Neill. That opens up the passing game, be it screens or more of the downfield variety, and diversifies their offensive portfolio to keep opponents guessing.
What’s hurt the Magicians (despite their 6-1 record) when they’ve had the ball have often been mental mistakes: penalties, lining up wrong, missed blocks, etc. All are potential drive killers that, in the postseason, can also be season killers. As they begin to defend their crown, it’s time for them to put it all together and execute the way they’re capable of for four full quarters.
MASCONOMET
X-Factor: The power of positivityOpening the Division 3 playoffs on the road against an unbeaten team in Wakefield (8-0), the Chieftains could point to any number of areas they’ll need to have clicking: the running of backs Will Shannon and Sam Nadworny and quarterback Matt Richardson; how well the offensive line plays; getting the passing game untracked with Owen Barrett and end Tyler McMahon; wrapping up effectively on defense; better efforts on special teams; guys playing to their potential; and more.
But perhaps more than anything else, Masconomet needs to believe it can prevail. The Chieftains started the season 0-2 before even facing NEC opponents and have won five of their last six outings, getting better each step of the way. A lot of that has to do what goes on in practices, with its senior leaders showing the rest of their teammates what it takes to persevere and improve.
Head coach Gavin Monagle said it’s as if his team has already been in playoff games each of the last six weeks; that’s a toughness and mentality that brings a team together, getting them to believe in themselves and each other. They’ve emerged victorious by going wire-to-wire, coming from behind (two weeks ago against Danvers) and by pitching shutouts, so they’re ready for any scenario. Their past playoff experience also factors in, being cognizant that moving on in the postseason is electric as opposed to the finality of a loss.
BISHOP FENWICK X-Factor: Putting up a (defensive) front
For the all the accolades that Fenwick’s offense has earned over the years, defensive coordinator Dave Dugan‘s players on the other side of the ball have shone as well. Their attacking pack mentality sees a lot of hats on the opposing ballcarrier on any given play; they’re smart in their coverages, don’t give up the deep ball and, many times, force offenses to adjust to them, not vice versa.
The test for Friday’s Division 5 playoff opener against Auburn: stop fullback Sam Rundell. He’s a 5-foot-11, 220-pound block of granite who finds openings behind his offensive line and bulls his way past the first wave of defenders and into the secondary. He is, in pigskin parlance, a load who’s tough to bring down out of the Rockets’ midline and veer option attack.
To negate him and take the sizzle out of the Rockets, Fenwick needs its defensive tackles — Mike DeFelice and Luke Coleman, along with John Kennedy — and the linebacking trio of Aidan Breen, Anthony Nichols, and Dylan Patturelli, to be ready to hit him repeatedly and bring him down. Breen has been one of the North Shore’s best defenders this season, a tackling machine with a motor that doesn’t stop, and Nichols is tough and sturdy, but this isn’t a one-man assignment: tackling Rundell will require a group effort by the Crusaders.
SWAMPSCOTT X-Factor: Remember past success
It’s no secret that the Big Blue have been decimated by injuries up front over the last month or so, which has affected all aspects of the team. They’ve lost three straight (including a pair to non-playoff teams Danvers and Beverly), have gone 0-3 in Northeastern Conference Dunn play (with league champ Marblehead upcoming on Thanksgiving Day), and, as the 16th and final seed in Division 5, must go on the road Friday to face the unbeaten and top seeded Hawks of Hudson (7 p.m.) and its explosive quarterback, Jake Attaway.
But let’s not forget that a.) Swampscott is still the two-time defending Division 5 Super Bowl titlists (2019, 2021); b.) has a top notch coaching staff that can prepare and adjust with any of their peers, and c.) still have in their employ some players, such as Elijah Burns, Jason Codispoti, Chris Ferragamo, and quarterback Zack Ryan. They’ll be underdogs for sure, but could they put it all together with their best performance of 2022 and return home from Central Mass. with a huge upset? We shall find out.
