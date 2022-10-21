The Danvers High football team seems to have found its groove.
Thanks to an offensive formation change, the Falcons have cruised to impressive victories over Beverly (47-0) and Swampscott (35-7) in consecutive weeks, bumping their season record back to .500.
Now implementing a pistol formation — in layman’s terms, it’s one that’s similar to a shotgun, but the running back lines up behind the QB rather than beside him — Danvers (now 3-3) is keeping opposing defenses guessing. It’s helped open things up offensively, too, allowing junior quarterback Travis Voisine (732 passing yards, 9 TDs) to operate more efficiently and put the ball in the hands of his playmakers.
Switching things up so drastically mid-season is no easy task, but Danvers’ players have adjusted seamlessly.
“When you put something brand new in, you start small and start adding to it as you go,” said Falcons’ head coach Ryan Nolan. “The kids are more comfortable with it now. But it’s all about finding what kids can do what, and we’re playing a lot of younger guys so it takes them a little time to get comfortable and play faster. But it’s all starting to catch.”
Nolan says operating out of the pistol allows more diversity offensively and provides different looks throughout the flow of the game to keep opposing defenses on their heels. Sometimes they’ll move to a two-back look, for instance.
Junior Owen Gasinowski is one Falcon who’s visibly benefited from the switch. Starting the season at wideout, the shifty playmaker now lines up in the backfield and has had some of his best games. He went for 110 rushing yards, caught nine pases for 93 receiving yards and had four total touchdowns against Beverly, and followed that up with three more scores on 131 rushing yards and 104 receiving yards against Swampscott.
“Throwing a couple new formations in and just moving people around ... it’s been really helpful,” said Gasinowski, who now leads the Falcons with 305 rushing yards and four scores as well as with 26 catches for 408 yards and seven more TDs. He ranks in the top 10 on the North Shore in both categories.
“It’s just been easier for me because when I’m out wide I’m getting double-teamed a lot, but in the backfield (defenses) have to play it straight up and can’t cheat,” Gasinowski continued. “I just feel much more comfortable in the backfield. I’ve been running the ball since middle school so it’s a much more familiar spot for me.”
Gasinowski’s success has been buoyed by some strong work from 10th grade fullback Joey Baker. He’s ripped off 281 rushing yards and four touchdowns this fall and has thrived in the new pistol format.
“He’s been sensational as a runner and a blocker, especially considering he’s only a sophomore,” Nolan said of the 5-foot-9, 160-pound Baker.
“(Joe) has grown so much, especially from last year,” added Gasinowski. “Blocking he’s been amazing; he’s probably one of our best blocking backs. He’s still kind of learning how to run, but has been progressing great and doing real well with it.”
Certainly not to be left out, bruising end Aris Xerras has been a massive reason for the team’s success. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound two-way standout and team captain has caught nine passes for 140 yards and a touchdown, but does a ton of damage in the blocking game as well. Michael Kasprzak has been a reliable receiver as well with 12 catches for 113 yards.
“Aris has been super solid,” said Nolan. “Behind the scenes he does so much with his blocking and just his presence. He gets a ton of attention in the pass game, so it’s tough to get him the ball. But he opens up our run game, he’s a devastating blocker, and his impact isn’t reflected in how many passes he catches.
“(Defensively), Aris has really set the tone at defensive end,” continued Nolan. “He’s made so many plays for us, and not just the scoop and scores (which he had last week against Swampscott), the interceptions, sacks or tackles for loss, either. He’s fundamentally been able to bully one side of the line and stop the run as well.”
Linebackers Greysun Jackson and Logan Metivier — “he’s been super productive”, said Nolan — have also stepped up in a big way. In addition, cornerbacks Kasprzak and Owen Shanbar have more than done their job in the secondary.
“Owen locked up one of Swampscott’s best receivers (Elijah Burns) last week, went man with him most of the night and didn’t allow a single reception,” Gasinowski said. “And Mike has been locking up guys and doing everything right. Good coverages, comes up real hard on the screen plays, and just reads stuff really well.”
Currently occupying the No. 14 spot in the Division 4 MIAA power rankings, the rejuvenated Falcons will look to make it three straight wins when they head to Masconomet Friday night (6:30). It’s a marquee NEC matchup between a pair of 3-3 squads that should tell a lot about both teams down the regular season homestretch.
“I think we have a nice little rivalry with Masco, they being a bordering community and recently joining our league,” said Nolan. “They have a bunch of big, dynamic athletes that are scary; we know it’s going to be a battle. It’s a tough team to prepare for when they go back and forth between the Wing-T and the spread, (and) we have to make sure we bring our game and do what we need to do.”
¢¢¢
ICYMI: Pingree junior running back Matt Theriault exploded for a program record six touchdowns in last week’s 46-20 win over Berkshire. The 5-foot-9 speedster ripped off 76 rushing yards on 10 carries for three scores while hauling in five receptions for 198 yards and three more touchdowns.
Theriault, dubbed “Tank” by his teammates and coaches, certainly lived up to that nickname as the Highlanders moved to 3-1. With key starters and skill players Chris Colby, Mekhi Taylor and Jayden DelTorchio all missing the game due to injury, Theriault stepped up in a huge way.
But he also knows that he couldn’t have done it by himself, crediting his entire offensive line after the record-breaking performance. So much, in fact, that he treated his linemen to Dunkin’ Donuts at practice as a token of his appreciation.
“Name a better running back than @Tank_Theriault,” Pingree lineman Theo Bachelder tweeted out. “Scores 6 TDs (breaking a school record) then rewards every player on the OL with munchkins (donut holes for you non-New Englanders).”
Pingree heads to winless Wilbraham & Monson Academy (0-4) Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.
¢¢¢
After dropping its first game of the season last week, Salem (5-1) looks get back on track when it welcomes Winthrop to Bertram Field Friday (6:30 p.m.).
Last week’s game against Masconomet was closer than the 38-0 final score suggests, as Salem was able to move the ball at times but simply couldn’t find the end zone. Winthrop poses another serious challenge, however, as the Vikings have already upended Danvers (22-13) and Gloucester (28-8) while giving unbeaten Peabody a competitive game.
Salem is at its best when lead running back Devante Ozuna (559 rushing yards, 6 TDs) is able to get going, but cleaning up little things like untimely penalties and turnovers will certainly be a point of emphasis as well. The Witches were whistled for five infractions in last week’s setback went just 1-for-9 on third downs, lost three fumbles, and had one pass picked off.
¢¢¢
Georgetown High was forced to forfeit this Friday’s scheduled game against Lynn Tech due to a plethora of injuries.
“An abundance of injuries has left our entire football program with only 14 healthy bodies. This simply is not enough to safely compete in a game,” the Royals football program said in a statement.
Essex Tech is slated to play Georgetown in Week 8 (Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.), but it remains to be seen if the Royals will be healthy enough to suit up.
If it cannot compete Georgetown would forfeit once again, thereby giving Essex Tech an automatic 14-0 win — which could actually help the Hawks in the MIAA power rankings. As it stands, Essex Tech (4-2) is currently ranked No. 16 in Division 5 and will head to 2-4 Arlington Catholic this Saturday.
¢¢¢
Cool note stemming from the Bishop Fenwick (6-0) vs. Bishop Feehan (3-3) clash this Friday: Case Mankins, the son of former New England Patriots’ great Logan Mankins, is a senior lineman for Feehan. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive end/tackle is an all-state selection and should pose a challenge for Fenwick’s line.
The Crusaders, however, undoubtedly enter the contest as favorites. Quarterback Bryce Leaman (1,081 passing yards, 8 TDs), running back Troy Irizarry (310 rushing yards, 10 TDs; 180 receiving yards, 1 TD) and receiver Costa Beechin (17 catches, 338 yards, 4 TDs), among others, have had Fenwick firing on all cylinders.
Moving the Chains, a column on North Shore high school football, appears each Friday during the fall. Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.