You might have noticed that the state’s governing body, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, released its first power rankings for the various fall sports this week. There was much interest in this new formula, in which teams from any part of the state can play any other school in the playoffs at any point during the postseason, across the board — but particularly so in football.
What happens on (and off) the gridiron is always a hot topic on the North Shore and across the Bay State when it comes to rankings. Which schools belong in which divisions (Catholic Memorial in Division 2 and not Division 1?? Ridiculous), at what spot a particular school is in the rankings, and so on.
One thing everyone statewide can agree on: no matter which of the eight divisions they’re slotted in, every team in the Commonwealth is battling to be one of the top 16 teams in its division, thereby earning a qualifying berth.
“We didn’t reinvent the wheel here,” said Tournament Management Committee (TMC) member Jim O’Leary of St. John’s Prep. “We’re simply trying to find the most balanced way to determine state champions across the board in all sports.”
The Commonwealth’s 265 football playing schools are being ranked by a power seeding formula that the MIAA is using both a squad’s margin of victory and strength of schedule. Having a better record obviously helps, but the rankings are not based purely on wins and losses; think of it as quality over quantity.
The results, needless to say, were rather interesting for the first time out.
Unbeaten St. John’s Prep is ranked No. 2 in the 28-team Division 1 field, behind only Franklin. The Eagles’ strength of schedule will undoubtedly go up even more so during October when they square off against Catholic Memorial at home, play at BC High and take on visiting St. John’s of Shrewsbury to close out the month.
Division 2 houses 35 teams; No. 11 Beverly (2-2) would be in if the playoffs started today, but Peabody (1-3), ranked 19th, would not. Again, there’s plenty of time for both schools to improve (or hurt) their chances of earning a postseason bid. You’d think the Panthers will need to at least split their final four regular season games — no easy task with Danvers, Marblehead and Swampscott (who are a combined 11-1) the next three weeks before wrapping up with winless Gloucester. The Tanners have a bit of an easier road (Swampscott-Winthrop-Gloucester-Salem), but strength of schedule could work against them.
To no one’s surprise, Marblehead — which owns a 12-game winning streak dating back to 2019 — is at the top of the Division 3 rankings. Fellow Northeastern Conference unbeaten Masconomet (4-0) checks in at No. 3; those two teams meet in Boxford Friday night. Both are virtual locks to get into the playoffs.
Likewise, Danvers, the No. 2 team in the 36-team Division 4 field, is looking pretty good to be playing meaningful games come November. The Falcons’ strength of schedule (second only to Duxbury in the bracket) has certainly helped them, having played squads such as Tewksbury and Reading in non-league play. Subsequently, Salem’s SOS — the Witches’ four opponents thus far are a combined 2-13 — could hurt them; they’re 23rd in the rankings despite holding a 3-1 record.
Of the 37 teams in Division 5 North, Bishop Fenwick (3-1) stands atop the heap. Swampscott (4-0) is No. 6 but likely to climb as they get into the meat of the NEC schedule (Peabody-Danvers-Beverly-Masconomet). No. 27 Gloucester (0-4) and No. 29 Essex Tech (1-3) will have a tough time climbing into the top 16 before the month ends.
In Division 6, unbeaten St. Mary’s of Lynn (4-0) holds the top spot; Ipswich (0-4) is No. 24 in the 32-team field. Hamilton-Wenham (3-1) holds down the No. 7 spot in the 31-team Division 7 bracket and looks good in terms of earning a playoff berth, while Manchester Essex (4-0) holds the same No. 7 ranking in the massive (46 teams) Division 8 field.
This was merely the first of these rankings; with four weeks’ worth of games before the postseason begins, there will be plenty of changes in those rankings between now and November 1.
“I see the ratings changing each week,” said Milton head coach (and former Swampscott Super Bowl winning head man) Steve Dembowski, one of the most influential voices on the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association. “The bigger moves will come from the new opponents strength of schedule, since the formula is 50 percent average margin of victory capped at 14 (points) and 50 percent SOS. Your MOV is only going to change slightly each week, as it is an average that is capped plus or minus 14 and divided by the number of games played.
“The SOS, I believe, will fluctuate more as all your opponents play out their schedule and the scores are added weekly. I believe this an advantage to schools who play a challenging schedule, and a disadvantage to larger leagues who are required to play more league games in the first eight games. For each league game there is a winner and loser, which will affect the PR of everyone in that league.”
One important factor that O’Leary noted is that football teams must have at least three wins to qualify for the playoffs; a team that is ranked in the top 16 of its division but did not win three times will not be playoff-eligible. The way the MIAA formula is set up is ultimately best designed for teams in most sports that play between 16 and 20 games, so that’s why the 3-win minimum works well for football.
Along those lines, Dembowski (whose 3-1 Milton club is currently ranked No. 11 in Division 3) pointed to how this format would’ve played out had the 2019 football standings been used under this new formula, where Saugus (1-6, No. 7 seed) and Gloucester (0-7, No. 11) would have hypothetically both qualified.
“We know the system isn’t perfect,” admitted O’Leary, “but we’ll be sure to make changes (year to year) as we go along to make it the best it can be.”
One huge benefit of the new system is that all teams, no matter which part of the state they come from, will need to play the same number of contests to ultimately play in, and win, a Super Bowl. Another is that if it so happens that the two best teams in a particular division are from the same region — or even the same league — one won’t have to face the other in a sectional round; they could wind up meeting in the state final.
“This statewide system is a step in the right direction, but it doesn’t solve all the problems?” asked Dembowski. “Hopefully we’ll eventually get to play a 10-game season (before playoffs begin), eliminate consolation games and bring more interest back to Thanksgiving Day. This November will tell us a lot about where we are.
“Is 16 teams the right number? Does this power rating system work effectively? Are we helping the sport grow? “Only time will tell.”
Salem’s victory over Saugus Thursday night at Bertram Field was the Witches’ fourth straight after an opening night setback. It marks the first time that they’ve won four consecutive games on the gridiron since they won five straight from 2017 (final three games of the season) into 2018 (winning their first two contests).
The last time Salem won four consecutive games in a single season, you’ve got to go all the way back to its Super Bowl championship season of 1999. Twenty-two years ago, the Witches dropped their season opener to Peabody and then won 10 straight to close out the regular season before knocking off North Attleboro, 25-12, in the Division 3 Super Bowl.
Looking back at more than 100 years of North Shore football history, I can’t find another instance of two teams playing three times in one calendar year. But that’ll happen — twice — Friday night.
Because of scheduling quirks and other games being cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, both Beverly/Danvers and Marblehead/Masconomet met twice during the ‘Fall 2’ season this past spring. The Panthers and Falcons both held serve on their home fields, while the Magicians beat the Chieftains twice. Beverly will once again host Danvers on the turf at Forti Field Friday (7:15 p.m.), this time under portable lights; Masconomet will play host to the Magicians in Boxford beginning 15 minutes earlier.
Jackson Downey is off to a great start with Proctor Academy. The 6-foot-2, 202-pound junior safety from Marblehead leads the Hornets with three interceptions through their first two games, guiding his club to home victories over New England Prep School Athletic Conference (NEPSAC) rivals Portsmouth Abbey (33-7) of Rhode Island and a tight 19-17 triumph over The Canterbury School of Connecticut.
The second of those triumphs was particularly big for the Andover, N.H. school, which scored the game-winning touchdown with 31 seconds to play. Downey’s second interception of the day, coming with three seconds remaining, sealed the win.
A big, physical defensive back with good speed and hands, Downey has delivered some big hits as well as his trio of picks. As a key member of head coach Benjamin Rulli‘s Proctor defense, he’s already starting to draw attention from college programs.
Having come from good football stock — his father Pat Downey, a Beverly native who starred as a lineman at Bishop Fenwick and the University of New Hampshire before playing professionally in the NFL (Chargers, Patriots, Falcons, Redskins) and Arena Football League — the younger Downey spent the summer training with his father in the gym and out on the fields. In addition to pulling lobster traps at 6 a.m. and working as a busboy at a Marblehead restaurant, he worked pushing cars, running the beach and doing hill sprints in the offseason to prepare himself for this fall.
Downey and the Hornets will take on Wilbraham & Monson this Saturday in their first road game of the season.