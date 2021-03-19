There isn’t a senior who plays high school football in Massachusetts that isn’t thrilled their final season has been salvaged by the unprecedented ‘Fall 2’ campaign which began with games last weekend.
Marblehead captains Miles Smith, J.T. Monahan, Cam Janock and Mark Paquette are no different. Even if their final go-round of varsity ball won’t exceed seven contests or include any state playoffs, just being on the gridiron with their friends and teammates and competing against against other Northeastern Conference teams, gives them an immense feeling of satisfaction and thanks.
When the season ends in late April they’ll have a true sense of closure, too. And for at least three of these Magicians — and perhaps all four — there’s more football in their future.
Monahan, Janock and Paquette are all signed up to play college football. Smith has the opportunity to keep playing for Mass. Maritime and is currently weighing whether or not he wants to continue his studies at the Buzzards Bay school.
Monahan, a two-way lineman who goes 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, will be suiting up for the University of Rochester. “It was where I wanted to be,” said Monahan, who doubled as a captain for the Marblehead hockey team this winter and was a Salem News all-star.
Janock, who maintains a stellar 4.36 grade point average, will play ‘Sprint Football’ for the University of Pennsylvania Quakers while getting an Ivy League education. “It’s normal 11-on-11 tackle football with all the same rules ... except you can’t be over 180 pounds to play it,” Janock said. Players must also maintain at least 5 percent body fat.
Formerly the ‘Y’ (i.e., tight end) in Marblehead’s offense, Janock was moved to offensive line a week ago and performed admirably in his team’s 34-7 Week 1 slaying of Beverly while also putting his hat on the ball numerous times from his middle linebacker spot.
Paquette, a shifty wide receiver and safety who said “we need to play every game like it’s our last” this season, is bound for central Maine to play for the Bowdoin Polar Bears.
“I sent the coach (B.J. Hammer) an email, he replied, I sent him my highlights and we went from there,” said Paquette, another terrific student who carries a 4.29 GPA.
He’s quite familiar with the school’s campus, too, with his his brother Sam Paquette a senior lacrosse player for the Polar Bears.
Whether or not he decides to further his football career, Smith is relishing the fact he and his fellow Magicians have the rest of this month and almost all of April to make more lasting memories.
“It’s definitely a blessing to be playing,” he said after a recent practice on an arctic evening at Piper Field. “We’ve done a lot to get ready for this, even with the pandemic going on, and we’re just grateful for whatever we can get for games played. I mean, it’s March and we’re playing actual football games. We’ll give it our all every game, every play.”
There is a bevy of underclassmen talent on head coach Jim Rudloff’s roster this season. Junior Josh Robertson is already the best quarterback in the Northeastern Conference, a player who reads defenses extremely well, has both touch and accuracy on his passes, and is fast (and smart) enough to elude defenders for big chunks of yardage tucking the ball and running with it. Junior George Percy and sophomore Connor Cronin are an excellent inside-outside duo out of the Magicians’ backfield. James Doody, a wideout, flashed some skills in the win over Beverly, as did two-way lineman A.J. Andriano and cornerback James Galante, who are also 11th graders. Sophomore Sam Annese also looks promising up front.
But the bedrock of this team is its seniors, guys like Gresh Bosworth, James Maniaci and Tommy Groom on the line, outside linebacker and receiver Mitch Corelle, and of course the four captains. Before they go off to their various college destinations, they’d love to recapture the NEC crown that eluded the Magicians in 2019 for the first time in nine seasons.
“The kids in this town have a great work ethic. We want something, we put our minds to it and do it,” said the 5-foot-10, 180-pound Janock. “I think it also shows that our coaching staff breeds college football players. We come in as freshmen knowing nothing, and by the time we leave as seniors we’re ready to play college ball.”
¢¢¢
When Ryan Gallucci of Beverly booted a pair of extra points for Essex Tech in its season opener against Northeast Regional last Friday, it was a notable occurrence.
Why?
Because Gallucci, a 17-year-old junior soccer player at the school, decided to come out for the Hawks’ football team this Fall 2 season since for the first time it didn’t coincide with his time on the pitch. He’ll also get some reps at slot receiver and at safety, said head coach Dan Connors.
“Ryan’s a sneaky good athlete,” said Connors, who feels the 5-foot-7, 150-pounder could make a real impact for the Hawks this season, his first as a football player.
A left wing for the soccer team, Gallucci is also an honor roll student while studying HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning) and an Eagle Scout. One of three brothers, Gallucci’s father, Don, is very active on the North Shore running scene with the Wicked Running Club out of Salem, while mom Jenn is a mainstay on the softball field during the annual Momball games in Beverly.
There are two other Hawks soccer players who are on the football team this season as well. Josh Berube, a mainstay not only on the pitch but also the basketball court for Essex Tech. Studying Electrical in the classroom, Berube had an interception against Northeast as well as a fourth quarter catch that moved the chains. He’s also the team’s punter.
The third soccer player on the roster, Mateus Medina, led Essex Tech in goals last fall. He is in Essex Tech’s landscaping program.
“It’s almost a little bit bittersweet to have these three juniors with us,” said Connors, aware they’ll likely be back with the soccer team in the fall, “because all three are really good kids and exceptional athletes.”
¢¢¢
Bishop Fenwick couldn’t play last week’s scheduled opener against St. Mary’s of Lynn, and learned quickly thereafter that Austin Prep would be quarantining this weekend, wiping out another game.
Thankfully, a Crusaders’ parent — and former football coach and current athletic director — was able to help the school out.
“We have to thank Scott Connolly for letting us know Dracut had an open date this weekend,” said Fenwick head coach and AD David Woods of Connolly, the AD at Salem High. “He had heard that Lynnfield and Dracut were available, and we found out Lynnfield had set up a game with Newburyport, we reached out to Dracut and they said they’d host us.”
Connolly’s oldest son, Jake, is a standout senior wideout and defensive back who will matriculate to Ithaca College in upstate New York to continue his career this fall.
This will be the first meeting between the Crusaders and the Middies, the latter being a member of the rugged Merrimack Valley Conference. They opened up this past Monday with a 21-0 loss to perennial power Tewksbury.
“Dracut’s a different animal than we’re used to seeing,” admitted Woods. “They’re very good, they’re big and physical. That (JC) Santiago kid they have is an outstanding athlete.”
Like Fenwick, the Middies run a spread offense and are a bit bigger in the line. “It’ll be a challenge,” said Woods.
The Crusaders, who go into the matchup healthy, have had a few pleasant surprises step up. Chris Faraca, a 5-foot-10, 210-pound junior defensive lineman, transferred in from Peabody High and has exceeded expectations, according to his coach.
“He’s not very big for DL, but he’s very physical and unbelievably quick,” said Woods. “He just goes and goes and goes. He runs down plays from behind where you say, ‘Where did he come from?’ Danvers had a hard time blocking him (in a recent scrimmage). We’re counting on him a lot.”
Another who has upped his game is fellow junior Steven Woods, who has earned a starting spot in the secondary and will see some reps at quarterback behind starter Chrys Wilson.
Angel Martinez, Stefano Fabiano and Jake Connolly are the team’s wideouts, with tailback Tucker Destino and another transfer from Peabody High, 6-foot, 220-pound Steven Bua, coming out of the backfield. Woods sees Bua in the Joe Rivers mold; a player who can also line up wide, become the blocking back and make some stops at linebacker.
Senior Jeffrey Gordils, a transfer from Lynn English, has won the job at starting middle linebacker for Fenwick and joins an elite group there.
¢¢¢
Both junior tailback James Guy and classmate Victor Harrington at quarterback are questionable Saturday afternoon when St. John’s Prep welcomes in BC High to Glatz Field (12:30 p.m.) for their Catholic Conference opener. Guy did not play in the Eagles’ opening night win over St. Mary’s of Lynn, resting up instead, while Harrington left the contest late in the first half.
“BC High will be a great challenge for us. They are huge up front along the offensive line (with 6-foot-Erik Russell at left tackle and 6-5 Zach Richardson next to him at guard) and have veterans on both sides of the ball,” said Prep head coach Brian St. Pierre.
“Their QB (6-4 Bobby Wiesenhahn) is a 3-year starter, so they definitely have a leg up on us experience-wise. They have good skill positions and the kicking game is solid. Their defense is very stout. They have no real weaknesses.
“Catholic Conference games are always grinders, and this will be no different,” St. Pierre added. “We’ll have to play well and limit mistakes to give ourselves a chance.”
¢¢¢
One quarterback who won’t be back this weekend is Hamilton-Wenham’s Carter Coffey, who was injured on the opening series of last week’s opener against Newburyport. He figures to be back for Week 3 against North Reading.
Junior Markus Nordin, who took over for Coffey but also left with an injury late in the first half, and gutty sophomore John Ertel (who’s not afraid to tuck the ball and run with it) will line up under center for the Generals Saturday afternoon at Amesbury (1 p.m.).
A year ago (also at Landry Stadium), the Generals outlasted the Indians, 50-44, in the highest school game in Hamilton-Wenham program history.
After giving up 41 points to the Clippers last Friday, H-W head coach Jim Pugh has switched some things up defensively in an effort to get more stops.
“We need guys like Jack Mulvihill and Marty Cooke in the middle of our defense to step up and shut their guys down,” said Pugh. “They don’t tend to throw the ball much, so it’ll be smashmouth football.”
A pair of first-year football players are quick, athletic and eager to make a mark in the Generals’ secondary, said Pugh: senior Will Warrenburg, who plays soccer for the Generals, and hockey player Will Moroney, a junior.
“Our offensive and defensive lines have to be more aggressive than we were last week, too,” said Pugh. “Guys like Tim Seward (who started last season as a freshman) and (seniors) Ben Harres and Todd Jackson are guys we’ll be looking to.”
¢¢¢
Moving The Chains, a column on North Shore high school football, appears each Friday in The Salem News during the high school football season. Contact Executive Sports Editor Phil Stacey at pstacey@salemnews.com, and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
