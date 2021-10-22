Through six weeks of high school football here on the North Shore we’ve seen plenty of blowouts, nail-biters and exhilarating upsets.
We’ve seen highlight reel touchdown grabs, bone crushing hits and momentum swinging defensive stops.
By now, each of our local teams have a good grasp on what type of group they are. With four squads currently on the outside of the playoff bubble, it’s make or break time over these final two regular season games. and for those other eight presently sitting among the top 16 in their respective divisions, it’s safe to say they’d love nothing more than to improve — or in some cases, solidify — their position.
Here’s an in depth look at some of the more significant numbers and players that make each of The Salem News coverage area teams tick.
Beverly (3-3)
Points for: 150
Points against: 144
MIAA Ranking: 13 (Division 2)
Remaining games: Swampscott, at Gloucester
Leading passer: Pierce Heim (32-for-64, 451 yards, 6 TD, 1 INT)
Leading rusher: Andre Sullivan (55 carries, 557 yards, 7 TD)
Leading receiver: Andre Sullivan (13 catches, 166 yards, 3 TD)
Head coach Jeff Hutton has faced his ups and downs in his first season at the helm. However, outside of a 34-0 drubbing at the hands of North Andover back in Week 2, the Panthers have been competitive every game. They’ve leaned towards the run in most contests, using 11 different ball carriers towards 206 attempts, compared to 64 passing attempts from starting senior QB Pierce Heim. Fellow fourth-year players Andre Sullivan has been the workhorse, leading the team in both rushing and receiving, while Jordan Irvine leads the group in touches with 70 (66 carries for 419 yards and 4 catches for 44 yards). Beverly’s played its best football in the second quarter, outscoring opponents 64-48 in that stanza alone.
Bishop Fenwick (5-1)
Points for: 196
Points against: 63
MIAA Ranking: 1 (Division 5)
Remaining games: Bishop Feehan, at Bishop Stang
Leading passer: Steven Woods (70-for-102, 944 yards, 13 TD, 1 INT)
Leading rusher: Steven Woods (51 carries, 399 yards, 3 TD)
Leading receiver: Jason Romans (27 catches, 410 yards, 6 TD)
Head coach Dave Woods‘ son, Steven Woods, has been brilliant under center in his senior campaign. The athletic signal caller isn’t afraid to let it loose and has been wildly successful throwing to the talented and speedy receiver Jason Romans, in particular. Romans has hauled in nearly a third of Woods’ total completions, with the duo hooking up for six touchdowns to boot. On a larger scale offensively, Fenwick has scored at least 28 points in all but one game, the anomaly happening to be the team’s only loss of the season (21-19 against St. Mary’s). They’re an early favorite in Division 5, currently holding down the top spot, just ahead of unbeaten Swampscott.
Danvers (3-3)
Points for: 129
Points against: 78
MIAA Ranking: 6 (Division 4)
Remaining games: Masconomet, at Marblehead
Leading passer: Travis Voisine (38-for-86, 727 yards, 4 TD, 5 INT)
Leading rusher: Colin Kelter (33 carries, 290 yards, 4 TD)
Leading receiver: Owen Gasinowski (11 rushes, 235 yards, 1 TD)
Moving to a Wing-T offensive formation under newly appointed assistant coach Kevin Fessette, the Falcons got off to a great start this fall. They’ve been particularly impressive in the first quarter, outscoring opponents 49-13 in that frame alone, but have struggled to keep up the pace in recent weeks (they scored just seven points in each of the last two weeks, losses to Beverly and Swampscott). Although they do go to the air more often than you’d expect (86 pass attempts), three players have registered at least 33 carries on the ground: Colin Kelter (33 for 290 yards), Owen Gasinowski (39 for 263) and Steve Reardon (38 for 251).
Essex Tech (1-5)
Points for: 135
Points against: 152
MIAA Ranking: 29 (Division 5)
Remaining games: Georgetown, at Shawhseen
Leading passer: Harry Lynch (46-for-90, 730 yards, 6 TD, 6 INT)
Leading rusher: Harry Lynch (51 carries, 270 yards, 4 TD)
Leading receiver: Jayce Dooley (28 catches, 558 yards, 7 TD)
Losing starting quarterback Devin Lebron early in the season to injury certainly stung. Harry Lynch performed admirably in his place, but it’s always going to be an uphill battle when an inexperienced player is thrust into the fire like that. Lynch has however been a revelation in the run game of late. With Lebron now back under center, the Hawks’ offense seems to operating a bit smoother, they’ve simply struggled to close out tight games in recent weeks. Still, the Lebron to Jayce Dooley connection is one of the top duos in the area, and ET is more than capable of winning out.
Hamilton-Wenham (5-1)
Points for: 129
Points against: 68
MIAA Ranking: 3 (Division 7)
Remaining games: Triton, at North Reading
Leading passer: John Ertel (23-for-41, 312 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT)
Leading rusher: Chris Domoracki (91 carries, 512 yards, 9 TD)
Leading receiver: Markus Nordin (11 catches, 183 yards, 1 TD)
The Generals opened the season with three straight wins, but their offensive production was undoubtedly a concern early on. They scored 13, 14 and 13 points, respectively over those first three weeks, before Pentucket handed them their first and only loss (a 20-12 decision). Since then, H-W has been firing on all cylinders. Led by some tremendous power running from Chris Domoracki, poise under center from John Ertel, and a collective defensive effort, the Generals thrashed a solid Lynnfield team, 35-8, before taking it to Newburport, 41-21, on the road. Hamilton-Wenham will be a heavy favorite against Triton this week before closing out the regular season against North Reading in what could be a potential CAL title bout.
Ipswich (0-6)
Points for: 88
Points against: 192
MIAA Ranking: 23 (Division 6)
Remaining games: Pentucket, Newburyport
Leading passer: Aiden Arnold (29-for-55, 426 yards, 3 TD, 4 INT)
Leading rusher: Henry Wright (74 carries, 541 yards, 3 TD)
Leading receiver: David Lonergan (16 catches, 166 yards, 0 TD)
The Tigers are unquestionably in rebuilding mode. There’s plenty of youth on the roster and they lack overall depth to compete against some of the more powerful squads in the CAL. Still, first-year head coach Zach Lamkin‘s group has had its moments to celebrate, including a near victory over one-loss Amesbury two weeks back. Statistically, both Henry Wright and David Lonergan are among the local leaders in rushing, but defensively the team’s struggled to keep opponents off the board. The first half of games has been particularly difficult for the Tigers, who’ve allowed 129 points and scored just 41.
Marblehead (6-0)
Points for: 235
Points against: 88
MIAA Ranking: 1 (Division 3)
Remaining games: Danvers
Leading passer: Josh Robertson (85-for-117, 1,207 yards, 14 TD, 3 INT)
Leading rusher: George Percy (62 carries, 428 yards, 4 TD)
Leading receiver: James Doody (19 catches, 398 yards, 5 TD)
Make it 14 straight wins for the Magicians dating back to 2019. Once again, Marblehead is extremely balanced; they have two terrific running backs in George Percy and Connor Cronin, the latter of whom serves as an elite pass catcher as well, a stud quarterback in Josh Robertson, and a hard hitting defense. The squad tends to jump on opponents early and often, but even when they don’t, head coach Jim Rudloff and his staff do an excellent job of making in-game adjustments and flipping the script (they trailed Masco 21-7 at half before outscoring the Chieftains 26-0 after the break). Division 3 is stacked with some strong teams, but Marblehead is certainly a favorite.
Masconomet (5-1)
Points for: 188
Points against: 104
MIAA Ranking: 7 (Division 3)
Remaining games: at Danvers, Swampscott
Leading passer: Matt Richardson (39-for-72, 643 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT)
Leading rusher: Mat Nadworny (87 carries, 642 yards, 10 TD)
Leading receiver: Owen Barrett (15 catches, 271 yards, 2 TD)
The Chieftains face perhaps their toughest stretch of the year over the final two weeks here, with matchups against Danvers and Swampscott looming. But this is a talented group; brothers Mat and Sam Nadworny are both shifty runners with an extra gear and Matt Richardson has been extremely steady at QB. Both receiver Owen Barrett and tight end Tyler McMahon give Richardson reliable options through the air, and defensively, they have the size and speed to counter most offenses.
Peabody (2-4)
Points for: 157
Points against: 181
MIAA Ranking: 22 (Division 2)
Remaining games: Gloucester, at Salem
Leading passer: Shea Lynch (97-for-174, 1,279 yards, 16 TD, 3 INT)
Leading rusher: Alex Silva (32 carries, 180 yards, 0 TD)
Leading receiver: Danny Barrett (26 catches, 443 yards, 7 TD)
The Tanners may be better than their record suggests, and if they can get past both Gloucester and Salem over the last two weeks that may even be enough to jolt them into the Division 2 playoff picture. Quarterback Shea Lynch has been one of the more prolific passers in the area, surpassing 1,200 yards and 16 touchdowns through the air already. But defensively, Peabody has struggled to get consistent stops, allowing an area-high 181 points.
Pingree (4-0)Points for: 138
Points against: 39
MIAA Ranking: N/A
Remaining games: Worcester Academy, at New Hampton, at Portsmouth Abbey, Dexter Southfield
Leading passer: Hudson Weidman (49-for-57, 607 yards, 14 TD, 1 INT)
Leading rusher: Hudson Weidman (47 carries, 424 yards, 5 TD)
Leading receiver: Chris Colby (14 catches, 229 yards, 2 TD)
Head coach Mike Flynn‘s group has been utterly dominant in its first four games on both sides of the ball. Former Masconomet standout Hudson Weidman has visibly been the driving force, leading the team in rushing and passing while completing a remarkable 85 percent of his passes. Defensively, the squad allowed just six points in each of their first three games before a 37-21 triumph last Saturday.
Salem (4-2)
Points for: 78
Points against: 83
MIAA Ranking: 28 (Division 4)
Remaining games: at Winthrop, Peabody
Leading passer: Michael Ready (40-for-81, 523 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT)
Leading rusher: Jariel DelValle (64 carries, 364 yards, 3 TD)
Leading receiver: Corey Grimes (10 catches, 225 yards, 1 TD)
The Witches deserve a ton of credit. After a seasoning opening loss to Chelsea, they ripped off four straight wins and did so with some gritty second half performances. The 8-6 overtime win at Martha’s Vineyard sparked the run, and although they received a wake-up call from Masco last week, a win over Winthrop on Friday would guarantee the squad its first winning regular season since 2018. Head coach Matt Bouchard credits senior leadership for the turnaround, and its hard to argue against that as captains Jeandavis Cardenas, Michael Ready and Jariel DelValle have been tremendous on and off the field.
St. John’s Prep (5-1)
Points for: 226
Points against: 135
MIAA Ranking: 3 (Division 1)
Remaining games: at BC High, St. John’s Shrewsbury
Leading passer: Jack Perry (67-for-113, 1,285 yards, 18 TD, 1 INT)
Leading rusher: James Guy (94 carries, 719 yards, 8 TD)
Leading receiver: Stephon Patrick (25 catches, 526 yards, 5 TD)
Aside from last week’s disappointing setback to powerhouse Catholic Memorial, the Eagles have once again picked up where they left off. Their offense has been firing on all cylinders this fall, with James Guy averaging nearly eight yards per carry, Jack Perry setting records with his arm and Stephon Patrick, Jesse Ofurie and Jackson Delaney all collecting over 20 receptions and 450-plus yards. It’s as balanced a team as you’ll find in the state, and with CM now in Division 2, the Eagles will be among the favorites to get to Gillette in D1.
Swampscott (6-0)
Points for: 221
Points against: 81
MIAA Ranking: 2 (Division 5)
Remaining games: Beverly, Masconomet
Leading passer: Cam O’Brien (57-for-92, 983 yards, 13 TD, 0 INT)
Leading rusher: Xaviah Bascon (89 carries, 653 yards, 12 TD)
Leading receiver: Elijah Burns (18 catches, 394 yards, 6 TD)
It seems like not many people are talking about the Big Blue, which is crazy because they’re good; very good. Losing starting quarterback Cam O’Brien, also one of the teams top defenders too at linebacker, certainly hurts for this week’s matchup against Beverly. But Zach Ryan is capable of filling in and they still have Xaviah Bascon, one of the most gifted runners on the North Shore. Matchups against the Panthers and Masconomet to close out the season will tell us a lot about what to expect from this team come playoff time.
