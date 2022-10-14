To them, there is no grey area. It’s all black and white.
As much as the players and coaches, officials are an essential part of the high school football scene. Here on the North Shore, these dedicated folks play a vital role in making sure the rules of the game are followed, penalties are meted out when they are out, and helping to promote sportsmanship while giving back to the game they love.
As members of the New England Football Officials Association (A.N.E.F.O.), they are part of a special brotherhood who give back far more than they take both on and off the gridiron.
We asked a half-dozen officials who work games in the area to answer some questions about their chosen part-time profession, to recall some of their favorite memories, and how long they plan to keep donning the stripes and working games. (Some answers have been edited for space purposes).
Interviewed for this story were Mike Sullivan, 63, of Danvers, a retired former Director of the Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance (OCPF); Bill Lowd of Beverly, who is “approaching 80” and manages a company involved with sales of software to companies that test semiconductors; Joe Lucido, 47, of Rockport, Assistant Director for the Gloucester Department of Public Works; Jeff Bryson, 54, of Beverly, who does Sales Compensation for a Diagnostics & Life Sciences Co.; Skip Likins, 57, a Marblehead native who is the grounds foreman at Essex Country Club in Manchester; and Tom Brow of Rowley, a retired school principal.
How many years have you been a football official?
Lowd: This is my 49th year.
Brow: 42 years
Sullivan: 38 years.
Likins: 37 years.
Lucido: 17 years.
Bryson: This is my ninth season.
What do you enjoy most about officiating high school football?
Brow: The excitement, the camaraderie with other officials, the giving back to a sport I love, and the importance of officiating a fair and honest game for all players, coaches, and spectators.
Bryson: The friendships I’ve developed over the years with some exceptional people. There are many I consider family.
Sullivan: The camaraderie with fellow officials and the fact that the “real world” goes away when you’re on the field.
Likins: Of all the sports I’ve officiated, I enjoy football the most because of the action and camaraderie we have as a crew. No matter the level that I’m doing, it’s fun to watch the success of the players on the field.
Lowd: Camaraderie with fellow officials, working with the players to respect the game and play within the rules of the game, and mentor new officials to get them on the track to success at officiating football.
Lucido: There’s nothing better than walking out onto the field on a Friday night under the lights to both sets of bleachers full of fans and high school kids who have worked so hard in practice all week hyped up ready to play. There’s a great sense of camaraderie amongst officials; we’re at the venue 75 minutes prior to kickoff and typically grab a bite to eat after the game and recap. We as an association meet every Monday night, talk during the week and weekends. Also, it’s great to see former players move into coaching roles — and even better when they come through our program and become officials!
How has the job changed in recent years?
Sullivan: The game, even at the high school level, is far more pass oriented. It’s not uncommon to see the ball put up 50 or more times in a game. The Haverhill-Danvers game (for which he served as a back judge) last month had over 70 passes attempted. I do think it’s for the better; it’s more exciting for everyone than 3 yards and a cloud of dust.
Bryson: MIAA football officials are to abide by and enforce Federation Rules, not NCAA rules; there are more than 200 differences between them.
Likins: Football has moved from a 4-man to a 5-man crew. It was always difficult to officiate a varsity football game with four guys; the addition of five officials makes our jobs a little easier. We still don’t see everything, but another set of eyes does help ... it makes the game a better officiated game.
Lucido: The game is a much faster game than it was. The kids are bigger and stronger. There rules have changed, too, and there are a lot more safety based modifications to the rules.
Brow: Because there’s a shortage of officials; therefore the current officials are in high demand and working an extraordinary amount of games. Perhaps working too many games are not in the best interest of officials and/or the sport. I’d love to see more football officials enter the ranks.
Lowd: Constant changes with the rules, all in an effort to inject safety into the game. Players have developed to be better, too. Fans have been the same, sometimes outspoken.
What’s the best game you ever officiated in?:
Bryson: If I had to pick just one, Thanksgiving morning 2021. Unbeaten Marblehead at unbeaten Swampscott. The atmosphere was next level, and the game was decided on the last play of regulation (a Marblehead field goal for a 31-28 win).
Likins: One was the 2000 Gloucester vs. Foxborough Super Bowl game at Boston University; it was a great game to officiate. The other was having the opportunity to do the St. John’s Prep/Xaverian game at Fenway Park in 2018.
Sullivan: Probably a Salem/Danvers game in Danvers where Salem made an unbelievable comeback to win in the fourth quarter. Kenny Perrone was still coaching (Salem) back then.
Lucido: Working at Gillette Stadium last season: Catholic Memorial vs. King Phillip in the (Division 2) Super Bowl.
Lowd: Last game of the (2001) season, St. John’s Prep vs. Xaverian, last play of the game (was) a long pass to the end zone with the clock expiring, a catch for the St. John’s win (20-14), and they went to the Super Bowl.
Brow: North Attleboro 44, Swampscott 40 (in 2002). For a time (it was) the highest scoring game in Super Bowl history (and) was an instant classic where Kyle Beatrice threw for a Super Bowl record 415 yards and five touchdowns. Beatrice hit Jeff Pratt for the go-ahead TD in the fourth quarter, but North Attleboro’s powerful running game controlled the clock and got the go-ahead score in the final seconds. Both Pratt (185) and Jason Blydell (121) had over 100 receiving yards in the Super Bowl, and Swampscott’s 2002 offense rewrote the area record book at a time when they were the only spread offense north of Boston.
Can you describe the worst weather game you ever worked in?:
Likins: Gloucester/Foxborough in that 2000 Super Bowl; I believe the temperature was in the negative numbers. I had brought my son and Dad — and the only place for them to keep warm was near the bathrooms.
Lowd: A semi-pro championship game between teams from Boston and New Jersey that had 10 inches of snow in Boston. They had fun trying to manage their footwork.
Brow: I officiated a semi-pro football game in late December at Boston English High School (where) the temperature was a cold 5 degrees. The Boston Bandits were playing a team from Hershey, Penn. With a snowblower they had plowed every five yards on the field; the mounds of snow formed up and down hills between the lines. I froze that game!
Bryson: Thanksgiving 2014, Bishop Fenwick at Pingree. The weather was fine at kickoff; however, the night before we received snow and the old Pingree field surface was grass. Thus, they were unable to remove snow from field beforehand, and everyone had difficulty with footing and clearly seeing the playing surface.
Lucido: Thanksgiving in 2018, Georgetown at Manchester Essex. I believe the temperature was about 18 degrees at kickoff with the wind chill in the single digits. I think there were 15 passes thrown all game, and M-E ended up with the victory. Multiple layers and hand warmers still weren’t enough; I think I finally warmed up doing my first basketball scrimmage of the season 10 days later!
Sullivan: There’s been a lot of bad weather games; you wear the weather-beater (officials’) shirt and hope for the best. Bad weather games are quicker; teams don’t throw as much. I guess the worst was Thanksgiving a couple of years ago (2018).
What advice would you give to someone looking to get into football officiating?:
Sullivan: Learn the rule book, especially the definitions. Develop the ability to focus on each play.
Brow: I would encourage and advise anyone interested in officiating to make it his or her avocation. I would advise them to contact the Association of New England Football Officials at https://www.anefo.org/new-officials/
Lucido: As an official (I also officiate high school basketball and baseball) you have to have a passion for the game. You have to have a thick skin and be able to think on your feet. Our new candidates start out working the chain crews and get a feel for not only the game itself, but everything that happens on the sidelines and the pace of the game. Unfortunately we’re at an all-time low for numbers and are looking for new candidates.
How long do you see yourself continuing to officiate?:
Likins: I see myself continuing to officiate as long as I’m capable and not a liability on the field. As one of the Assignors of the North Shore, I plan on continuing to work and help mentor new officials for a while.
Sullivan: Several more years — as long as I can continue to run effectively.
Lucido: I’d like to think I’ll still be lacing up the cleats in 20 years. If Sully can still do it at his age, so can I!!!
Brow: Hopefully another decade or more!
Bryson: My approach is game to game, season to season.
Lowd: My objective is to reach 50 years on the field as an official.
