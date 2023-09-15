It has taken the Essex Tech football team ne game to realize that the Cape Ann League isn’t a league of bob-and-weave jabbers. When the bell rings and the game begins, those squads start punching and rarely, if ever, let up.
Head coach Dan Connors is looking for his guys to answer that very same bell and respond with flurries of their own.
Essex Tech is the largest school enrollment-wise in the Cape Ann League, which they officially joined for the 2023-24 school year. It also has more than 100 players in its football program, and has been placed in the upper of the CAL’s two divisions, the Kinney.
But they are thin when he comes to upperclassmen, have many sophomore (and a few junior) first-time starters, and a good number of their large freshman class (43) are playing the game for the first time. So naturally, it will take time to get used to the style of play that established CAL schools such as Newburyport, Amesbury, Lynnfield, North Reading and the like play on a weekly basis.
“It was definitely a step up. A big step up,” said Hawks sophomore wide receiver and cornerback Xavier Parsons, a 15-year-old from Beverly. His team took some lumps in its season opener a week ago, falling at Newburyport, 39-14.
Another stiff test awaits the Hawks Friday night in their home opener when Amesbury comes to town. The Redhawks have won three league titles in the last four seasons and are coming off of a wild 40-38 win over North Reading last week.
Saturday film showed the Essex Tech players that there were some good things. For instance, the offensive line, with seniors Chris Bonfanti at left tackle, Salve Costanzo at left guard, and Mike McDonough at center, along with juniors Jake D’eon at right guard and Victor Ortiz at right tackle, came off the ball hard and attacked.
But it also exposed the mistakes that need to be corrected.
“It was the little mistakes that cost us: alignments, timing, things like that,” said junior running back and linebacker Jake Gilbert of Beverly, who ran for 161 yards and a score last weekend. He, like Parsons, is studying to become an electrician. “Those cost us some big plays.
“I missed a block last Friday night and didn’t think there was anything I could do about it, but watching on film I saw I could’ve put my hand out and (obstructed) their guy. So if we can fix those kinds of mistakes and be physical and precise with our plays, we’ll be better.”
Connors points to a number of factors that are different since his school moved over from the Commonwealth Athletic Conference. The rate of execution of CAL teams is much sharper, he said, not to mention fewer mistakes.
He called for a wheel route last weekend where in many instances, a cornerback in the CAC might’ve jumped the route and taken the cheese. But the Newburyport defender didn’t even think about biting.
Connors also pointed to a sequence against Newburyport where the Hawks finally began to move the ball before Newburyport tightened up and clamped down defensively. That, he said, comes from the bump up in coaching on the opposite sidelines.
“You have to have counters to their counters in this league,” said Connors, noting that Amesbury’s Colin McQueen is one of several outstanding coaches they’ll be facing. “I’m not saying that (Shawsheen’s) Al Costabile isn’t a great coach, because he is, or that Don Heres (of Northeast Regional) isn’t. But overall, it’s a huge step up in coaching.
“We were outcoached against Newburyport, and I knew that we might be,” he admitted. “I told Juan (Juan, the Hawks’ defensive coordinator) that we really have to pay attention and change some of the things we’re doing. I made some bad adjustments and didn’t coach well, which was the biggest thing.”
While the goal will certainly be to victorious each time they take the field, the ultimate measure of the Hawks’ success this season won’t come in the form of wins and losses.
The team captains — Elijah Copeland (TE/DE), Brodie Callahan (RB/DB), and Bonfanti — are well aware of this. Connors explained to them shortly after they had been chosen to lead this year’s team that they’d be playing with a lot of young, inexperienced teammates at a much higher level.
“They don’t accept it, but they understand what this year is all about,” said Connors. “They’ve all be great and have had very positive attitudes.”
Sophomore quarterback Jacoby Castinelli-Tarasuik of Salem, another 15-year-old who is studying plumbing, was forced into the starter’s role in the latter half of the 2022 season before taking on the full-time job this season. He said he had time to find his first read on pass routes last weekend, but that the others closed up much quicker than they had previously seen.
Asked what it’ll take for his team to be successful, he said, “we have to step up our defense, be balanced offensively and step up our drives. We really need to work on getting first downs on every drive.”
Parsons, who also wrestles and plays baseball at Essex Tech, noted that with adversity should ultimately come some rewards.
“We have to keep battling, stay tough and go into every game with confidence,” he said. “Progress will come. As this team gets older, we’re going to get better and better.”
Bishop Fenwick quarterback Bryce Leaman, injured Week 1 against Marblehead, won’t play Friday night when the Crusaders open Catholic Central League play at Arlington Catholic. The senior captain will be getting an MRI next week, so more should be known then.
Brayden Clifford, who replaced Leaman last weekend, will be back under center. The 6-foot-2 junior has a big arm and throws a good deep ball, as evidenced by the 48-yard TD strike he flung to captain Kurtis Bruch last weekend, which turned out to be the game-winning score.
While there are of course some things that Fenwick can do with Leaman (a 2-year starter) that they can’t with Clifford, for the most part their offense will be run as usual.
“Brayden’s a competitor and a winner, so we feel very comfortable with him at QB,” said head coach David Woods.
Whereas the Crusaders figure to have a big edge in the skills department (Luke Connolly, Anthony Nichols, Bruch, et. al.), the host Cougars are bigger up front, meaning Fenwick’s O-line will have their work cut out for them.
“AC runs a similar offense to us, so we really have to focus on defense and make sure we don’t have any coverage breakdowns,” said Woods. “If we do that, we should be OK.”
One of the few area teams to have a bye week this season, Masconomet will use the time off weekend to shore up some areas following their opening game loss at Billerica and prepare for next Friday’s test at Winchester.
“We really need to continue to clean up our execution and communication in all aspects of the game: offense, defense and special teams,” said veteran head coach Gavin Monagle.
There were a number of bright spots for his team, however.
Captain Robbie Engel played well on both sides of the football for the Chieftains in Week 1, catching all four of his targets for 68 yards and a touchdown. Rhyan Goncalves averaged 4.5 yards a carry; sophomore linebackers Jack Fabiano and Lucas Magnifico were each involved in an eye-popping 17 tackles; captains Jacob Miller and Chase Caron turned in strong performances on both sides of the line, and first-year starting quarterback Ashwin Prasad threw for 148 yards and two scores.
“I loved the team’s intensity and effort,” Monagle added, “but to compete with Winchester and the Northeastern Conference teams, we need to continue to improve on our fundamentals.”
Following a road victory in which they doubled up Marshfield (41-20) last weekend, St. John’s Prep begins its home slate this Saturday (1:30 p.m.) by welcoming in perennial rival Central Catholic to Glatz Field.
Now coached by John Sexton, the Raiders and their 6-foot-3, 215-pound Clemson University-committed quarterback, Blake Hebert, will come to Danvers eager to even their record at 1-1. They lost a bizarre opener last weekend at Springfield Central, getting only three plays in Friday night (following an almost 2-hour delay) before lightning postponed the game. They then had to make another three-hour bus trip out to Springfield on Sunday, 44-26.
Brian St. Pierre, the St. John’s Prep head coach, said that game is certainly not indicative of how explosive and dangerous Central can be.
“(Hebert) is very talented both passing and with his feet. He’s big, he’s fast and he has a lot of ability,” said St. Pierre. “We’ll have to keep good rush lane integrity while we rush the passer. Our secondary will need to play well and stay in coverage if/when the pocket breaks down and he tries to extend the play. He is equally adept at passing from the pocket as he is outside the pocket.”
Along those lines, St. Pierre will look to his defensive front to control the line of scrimmage when Central runs the ball and pressure Hebert regardless of whether they rush three or four guys. He was happy with that unit’s play against Marshfield, but is looking for improvement in overall exaction.
“I think it will,” he said.
St. Pierre was also pleased at the run/pass proficiency his own offense showed, but admitted “we should’ve scored more.” What he really liked was their overall physicality.
“There’s standard that exists here in terms of how we play, and we’re in the process of getting there,” he noted. “But we have things we need to improve upon.”
