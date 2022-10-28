Scrolling through Twitter recently and noticed an old black-and-white photo of Bill Bush, the former Swampscott High head coach that took the Big Blue to a couple of Super Bowls in the late 1990s.
It had been posted by Steve Dembowski, now head coach at Milton High who got his start coaching under Bush and led his hometown Big Blue to a few Super Bowls of his own. The whole thing was in response to a great idea by Swampscott athletic director Kelly Wolff that sees all senior student-athletes honor a teacher who’s made a big impact on their lives before one of their final home games.
Dembowski said Bush was a teacher, coach, gentleman and role model. That got me thinking about football and the men who made the men who run the game today.
Coaching role models come in all shapes and sizes. You can’t spend any time around the sport without learning from the people in charge, whether you’re playing, scouting, reporting, helping out as an assistant, calling plays or running the show. Most head coaches are molded by all those years they spent in the game ... and I wondered who they considered the biggest influences on their coaching careers.
This question was posed to a variety of North Shore head coaches, former coaches and assistants: Who had the biggest influence on your coaching career and philosophy — and why? The responses bring back memories of great football minds from the area and beyond while being both insightful and educational.
“I’d have to give three names,” said Bishop Fenwick’s Dave Woods, the longest serving (24 years) of the North Shore’s current head coaches. “Tom Kasprzak of Stoneham was my head coach at Stoneham High; I was actually his first captain, and he asked me to coach the freshman team after I finished playing college ball. I did a lot of scouting for the varsity, and Tom taught me all about the X’s and O’s of the game.”
Woods would be an assistant coach for 10 years at five schools (Stoneham, St. Clement, Reading, Don Bosco and finally Fenwick) and learned so much at every stop. Skip Bandini, who later coached Curry College for almost 20 years, was a big influence.
“I learned so many things from Skip, but I think the biggest thing I learned was what loyalty meant and how to really care for your kids and be there for them when they need you,” said Woods, who then assisted the legendary Al Costible at Fenwick before taking over for him in 1998.
“Coach C was (and still is) the coach and teacher (and still is) that could make every kid feel like he was the most important person in the world. He really had a knack for getting to know kids, and he always seemed to know what buttons to push,” Woods noted. “I’ve definitely tried to take a little bit of what I learned from all three of them and add my own style as well. No question I’ve been very lucky.”
Essex Tech head coach Dan Connors highlights his position coach from Everett High, Mike Milo. Known as one of the state’s absolute best line coaches, Milo has been John DiBiaso’s right hand man for decades; the pair are still winning Super Bowls at Catholic Memorial.
“Every coach you have and work with influences you in some way, but if I had to pick just one it’s coach Milo,” Connors said. “He was an old school offensive front coach that demanded max effort and precision with technique. When he praised you, you knew you were doing something right and it could make your day.
“His philosophy was that he would knock you down to rubble and if you survived that, he would build you back up to your best self. As painful as it was sometimes, I didn’t know how good I could be until he showed me, and I’m forever grateful for that.”
Few coaches have been coached by as many men as St. John’s Prep boss Brian St. Pierre, who played for three National Football League franchises. He looks back at his time at Boston College and finds the former Eagle offensive coordinator and QB coach Dana Bible to have been a massive influence.
During the summer, the two would meet four times a week as Bible taught St. Pierre the in’s and out’s of football.
“Not just offense; I mean everything,” said St. Pierre. “I’m talking about the history and evolution of the game and why certain offensive and defensive systems were in place. The differences in techniques, fronts, Cover 3 vs. Cover 4 or Cover 2, zone blitzes and man blitzes, progression reads ... he taught me the game at a Ph.D. level.”
Boston College ran a West Coast, QB-intensive offense under Bible and head coach Tom O’Brien. St. Pierre studied hours of film of Joe Montana, Steve Young and Brett Favre to learn how to deliver the ball on time and how to stick in the pocket and take hits to do so. It was a tough love style that St. Pierre remembers tested his love for the game at times and ultimately helped him become the best player he could be.
“One of his quotes that always stuck with me was ‘I don’t want some book smart, sensitive and polite accountant playing QB for me —that guy can date my daughter. I want a ruthless competitor who’s as tough as a $2 steak,” St. Pierre recalled. “He made you earn his respect — but once you did, he gave you everything. I will forever be grateful to him for that.”
Ipswich head coach Zack Lamkin played both football and baseball at Masconomet Regional and learned a ton from being around both Jim Pugh and Peter Delani.
“Watching coach Pugh since I was under 10 years old, I’ve developed such a love and admiration for that man. His career is an example of the gold standard of what we all strive for. He taught me patience and respect. Most importantly, ownership. The best leaders lead from the front and are always the first to take blame anytime anything goes wrong,” said Lamkin, who is also the Tigers’ head baseball coach and notes that while Delani wasn’t a football coach, he takes a lot of his personality style from him.
“(Delani) knew who and when to push and how to get the very best from his players on and off the field. I’ve always had that in the back of my mind in both baseball and football. I learned to always make sure I knew rules and strategy more than anyone else around me from him and to think outside the box.”
Lamkin also said former Ipswich head coach Kevin Fessette was a “guiding light” in terms of situation football (“the best coach based on pure X’s and O’s I’ve ever seen at the high school level.”). Lamkin’s dad, his first coach, instilled a passion for games and love for teammates that also continue to this day.
Hamilton-Wenham’s first-year head coach Tim Freiermuth also highlighted a parent: his mom, Dianne, won two North sectional titles coaching the North Andover High field hockey squad.
“Seeing her build and sustain a program and win championships was awesome to witness as a kid. I’ve learned a lot from her in my first year as a head coach and she has given me some great advice,” said Freiermuth, who also learned a ton from the legendary Steve Hayden of Pentucket. Besides being a player for Hayden, Freiermuth got his start in coaching as a Pentucket assistant.
“Playing for him in high school really wanted me to get into coaching. He cared more about building great young men than he did any stat or score,” Freiermuth said. “Then working with him the previous two years and seeing how he still has the passion to coach even after retiring from teaching was awesome to see.”
Not many people realize that Peabody head coach Mark Bettencourt was a football coach at the college level. When he was head baseball coach at UMass Boston, he joined the staff of Paul Castonia (now head coach of Plymouth State) and got a close-up education in the finer points of the game.
“We shared an office and just watching the way he studied film, scripted practices and prepared for each drill and each position was so valuable,” said Bettencourt. “Seeing all the different hats he wore really opened my eyes to how much goes into being a head football coach. You really have to trust the people around you. I’ve been so fortunate to have people to trust at Peabody like Matt O’Brien, Justin Powers and Scott Therrien.”
Of course, Bettencourt was heavily influenced by his high school coaches, Hall of Famer Ed Nizwantowski and one of his top lieutenants, Bob Danish.
“The kind of impact Niz could have on kids, that’s stayed with me all my life,” Bettencourt said, “and coach Danish was amazing at emphasizing the character piece. You had to do the right things all the time. We still preach that to our kids.”
Masconomet head coach Gavin Monagle got to play and coach for many greats over the years, including Bill Bowes at UNH and Tom Russo and Reggie Lanciani at Dom Savio. It was Savio head coach Bill Maradei, who later coached Austin Prep and had over 200 victories, who was Monagle’s choice.
“He was the first coach to truly humble me,” said Monagle, who was Maradei’s first captain at Savio. “He made it clear the team was more important than me … and he was right.
“To say he was demanding is an understatement. He would push us all to our physical and mental limits. He would never let us cheat ourselves of giving everything we had.”
Maradei’s scouring reports were legendary and his teams were always physically and mentally prepared.
After college, Monagle began coaching with Maradei and Lanciani and found they were just demanding of their assistants. “Every young coach should have such a mentor. This is when I saw what a brilliant football mind he had,” said Monagle, who later faced his mentor on Thanksgiving after Maradei went to Austin and Monagle became Savio head coach.
“There always seem to be a league championship or Super Bowl on the line in many of those games,” he recalled. “Since he retired I’ll still send his our videos and he offers great insight. I definitely get my fire and love for discipline, physical and smart football from Coach Maradei. More importantly, I hope I always have the same love and loyalty to all my players during and after their playing days as he has.”
Danvers coach Ryan Nolan, meanwhile, felt tremendously influence by Bobby Powers of Stoneham. Powers both coached Nolan in his days playing for the Spartans and had a huge influence once Nolan started coaching after he played at Hamilton College.
Former Essex Tech head coach Greg Haberland, who has been a successful assistant at numerous North Shore schools, was heavily influenced by Paul Worth. An assistant at Masconomet when Haberland was a player, Worth later founded the program at North Shore Tech (now Essex Tech), and Haberland was fortunate to coach under his old mentor.
“Paul taught me how to be calm, accepting and how much every single player mattered. ‘Do it right, all the time’ he’d say and he knew what mattered was what you did when no one’s looking,” Haberland said. “He loved his players and did everything he could to help them succeed on and off the field. I’ve tried to do that same thing.”
Gino Fodera, a Bishop Fenwick assistant who had stops at Lynnfield High and Peabody, highlighted all the head men he’s worked for including Neal Wediman, Woods, Nizwantowski and Bettencourt. Fodera’s position coach in high school, Tanner assistant and Lynn Classical Hall of Famer Dave Dempsey, probably had the biggest influence of all.
“To this day I used Dempsey’s techniques to teach linemen,” said Fodera. “He was such a big part of my brother Andrew getting to prep school and college and that showed me that these relationships don’t end after high school. He helped me get onto the Lynnfield staff and if it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t have these last 18 years of coaching.”
Fodera was quick to point out that its impossible to choose just one influence: It’s a team effort. That’s true of everything about the game of football ... it took this entire team of mentors, and more, to mold the coaches of today. Just as they’ll be part of molding the coaches to come.
Moving the Chains, a column on North Shore high school football, appears in The Salem News on Fridays during the fall season. You can contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN