The change has been utterly remarkable.
For over 100 years, running backs were the dominant offensive figures in North Shore high school football. Quarterbacks might’ve been the pretty boys who threw the occasional touchdown pass or fooled defenses with keepers, but it was the guys in the backfield who ground out the yardage, served as bell cows for their teams and plowed into the end zone. As a result, the weekend boxscores were filled with backs who went over 100 yards in any given weekend.
That has changed. Man, has it changed.
With virtually all teams — whether they run a spread offense or more traditional Wing-T — running RPOs and throwing the ball more than ever, the yardage totals for area quarterbacks have shot upward.
Consider, Part 1: Through seven weeks this season, there have been 36 times where a Salem News-area running back has rushed for 100 or more yards in a game. During that same span, 54 quarterbacks have thrown for at least 100 yards.
Consider, Part 2: Twenty different quarterbacks have started a game for their respective Salem News-area teams this fall. Nineteen of them have thrown for 100 or more yards at least once.
Consider, Part 3: Pressed into action last weekend, backups Bryce Leaman of Bishop Fenwick (318 yards), Corey Grimes of Salem (252), Alex Theriault of Pingree (153) and Zack Ryan of Swampscott (144) all surpassed the century mark.
Consider, Part 4: Ten signal callers have combined to throw for 200 or more yards 19 times through the season’s first seven weeks, with Jack Perry of St. John’s Prep and Shea Lynch of Peabody having done so four times each. Leaman and Marblehead’s Josh Robertson (313) have each gone over 300 once.
“It’s a lot easier now for your quarterback to get the ball in your playmakers’s hands and gets lots of yardage,” said longtime Bishop Fenwick head coach Dave Woods, whose son, senior captain Steven Woods, has thrown for 944 yards and 13 touchdowns (against just one interception) while completing nearly 70 percent of his passes (70-of-102). “If your QB is smart and knows how to run your offense, they can pile the numbers up. Intelligence at the quarterback position is key.”
Teams are never going to shy away from a pocket passer with a huge arm who can throw the ball downfield with ease; it’s just that those guys, at this level in this area, are far and few between. So coaches look for athletes who can hurt defenses with their smarts, their legs, and ability to complete passes in spaces and move their team downfield.
“We ask a lot of our quarterback,” said Marblehead’s Jim Rudloff, who has one of the area’s best in senior captain Josh Robertson (85-for-117, 1,204 yards, 14 TDs). “It takes a big arm, big brain and big legs; we’re really asking the QB to run three different offenses. We’re fortunate that Josh has really grown into that role and used all three to be successful.”
Reading and reacting
The region’s top five quarterbacks statistically — Perry, Lynch, Robertson, Swampscott’s Cam O’Brien and Woods — have thrown for a combined 5,939 yards and 80 touchdowns in 31 contests. That’s crazy.
What’s even crazier is that they’ve only thrown 10 interceptions in 626 total attempts — that’s one pick every .015 passes.
RPOs — run/pass options — make it so quarterbacks can survey the defense on pre-snap reads and change the play at the line of scrimmage in attempt to spread them out and keep ‘em guessing. Unlike an audible, though, the line will block inside zone plays as if it’s a run play no matter what in an effort to confuse the defense. (Think: using their hands more off the snap as opposed to setting feet and lowering their shoulders into an opponent).
If they’re playing the run, a quarterback can fire off any number of quick passes — bubble screen (it’s essentially a handoff, anyway), waggle, tunnel screen, jet action or jailbreak screen — to one of his playmakers on the outside. It’s much easier to pick up yardage this way, not having to run between the tackles.
If a linebacker appears to be dropping back into coverage or pulling off of a blitz, then the QB can simply hand it off to his running back. Think of it as reverse psychology.
“Our outside guys like Costa Beechin and Chris Faraca, they probably would’ve been running backs 10 years ago in a Wing-T,” said Woods, whose Fenwick squad, which at one time never used the shotgun, has now run the spread since 2010. “But it’s much easier to get them the ball in space now rather than follow four blocks between the tackles.”
Woods, O’Brien, Robertson, Pingree’s Hudson Weidman (currently injured) and Alex Theriault, and certainly Peabody’s Lynch (“he’s exceptional and can really throw it when he’s on the run,” said Rudloff) are at the controls of spread offenses. Essex Tech has used both Devin Lebron and, after he was hurt in the season opener before returning earlier this month, backup Harry Lynch; together, they’ve thrown for 1,177 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Weidman, who has thrown 14 touchdown passes in just 57 attempts, has a ridiculous QB rating of 144.
Dressing the pig
Rudloff said if a team is lined up with trips on one side and one receiver to the other, his quarterback might eye the outside linebacker to see what he plans on doing. If a defense puts a safety over the top of the OLB to try and take away the pass on the trips side, Robertson can hand it off or throw a quick hitch to the solo receiver lined up the other way. He can also run a receiver towards (in this instance) the linebacker and, if he blitzes, can throw the ball to the spot where the defender was.
“It’s giving your quarterback a menu of choices,” said Rudloff, “so that the defense can’t be right.”
Perry runs St. John’s Prep pro style attack, which mixes a little bit of everything, including long downfield throws. (Fellow Eagles’ QB Victor Harrington threw for 188 yards in a rout of Haverhill in September). Hamilton-Wenham, which has settled on John Ertel as its QB, also runs a pro style while relying heavily on its backfield.
Danvers (with QB Travis Voisine), Beverly (Pierce Heim), Masconomet (Matt Richardson) and Ipswich (Aiden Arnold) all operate out of Wing-T offenses, but know how to throw the ball when the situation dictates it. For instance, Voisine, a left-handed sophomore, threw for 270 yards on opening day in a win at Tewksbury.
In an effort to shut down the run, defenses stack the box with eight or nine guys and are willing to give up the pass to these Wing-T squads ... and the quarterbacks are eager to show off their arms when the opportunity arises.
The ability to further confuse defenses with constantly changing formations out of the same basic setup is another feather in quarterback’s helmet. As long as they know where players on both team are and how they got there, he can exploit the defense to his advantage.
“It’s running the same thing over and over, just dressed differently,” said Rudloff.
He then added, as only he can, “You can take the tuxedo off the pig and put him in overalls, but it’s still a pig. You’ve just changed the look.”
