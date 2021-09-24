Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.