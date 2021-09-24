Take passing glance at Masconomet’s football helmets and you might see a bunch of white circles on a field of red, looking something like the Buckeye achievement stickers that dot the lids at Ohio State.
Look closer, squint, and you make out the word that best sums up these bounce back Chieftains: Pride.
Every sticker handed out for a plus play at Masco, worn on their Kansas City Chiefs-style helmets the way fighter pilots adorned their planes in the dog fighting days, says Pride. and why shouldn’t it? Playing with pride is what has the Chieftains on the edge of their first 3-0 start since 2017 (and only the second 3-0 start in the last 14 seasons) should they best Winchester Friday night.
One of the lions at the head of this pride is senior captain Mat Nadworny. At 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds, he’s fearless and packs a wallop when he unloads on a ballcarrier from his inside linebacker spot. He’s got something of a violent style running the ball, too, unafraid to take on defenders for yards after contact. Yet he’s also a patient runner, never outrunning his blockers and finding seams inside blocks instead of bouncing outside.
“He’s a special player,” Masco head coach Gavin Monagle said. “Mat had 17 tackles in the first week against Newburyport. He’s a real tone-setter for us.”
It would’ve been easy to overlook Nadworny and the Chieftains after their odd Fall 2 season. He and his younger brother, Sam Nadworny, spent some time at Prosper High outside Dallas, Texas, in the traditional Fall of 2020. They missed Masco’s first two games of the this past spring’s Fall 2 gridiron campaign while the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association sorted out the particulars of the transfers.
The Nadwornys were back on the field for only four games (2 of which were against powerhouse Marblehead), where Mat led Masco in rushing. Sam, now a sophomore, had a productive season for the Masco baseball team, and then they began to focus on making up for lost time on the gridiron this fall.
“Anger,” Mat Nadworny said of what built up in his time away. “There was a lot of built up anger because I just wanted to play.”
Announcing themselves as Northeastern Conference North contenders by hanging 35 points on Peabody last week (something no opponent had done at Coley Lee Field since Masco’s last visit in 2017), the Chieftains were led by Mat Nadworny’s 167 yards on the ground. Sam also ran for more than 100 in a family affair of a victory.
“It’s a blessing to be able to play with Sam. To have my brother besides me on varsity is a real blessing,” Mat Nadworny said. “He played great defensively, too. Peabody’s a great passing team, and Sam made a couple really big plays on that side.”
Through only two games, Mat Nadworny has already posted a career high in rushing yardage with 240, and the Chieftains have already matched their Fall 2 win total.
Though they average over eight yards per rush, they’re far from a one-dimensional team. Lefty QB Matt Richardson is excellent at the deep ball, with a tremendous downfield target in Owen Barrett and game-wreckers at tight end in Tyler McMahon and Corin-Canada Hunt.
“We’ve got good running backs and a really good line, but we can throw it too,” said Monagle. “We’re definitely trying to find a balance there.”
You’d be hard pressed to find a better linebacking pair then Nadworny, the 2019 Cape Ann League Defensive Player of the Year, and Jake Kalapinsky. The secondary is strong and the defensive line, anchored by captains Danny Gangi and Will Magnifico, are stout and powerful.
“They’re physical kids and fast kids. We’ve got good team speed up front, and the secondary kids were really great against a good challenge in Peabody,” Monagle said.
Indeed, Masconomet made some key stops to prevent the Tanners from making a comeback bid. The hosts’ powerful spread offense had the ball with a chance to get within one score twice, and the Chieftains held them to a field goal try in the third quarter and got a key sack to force a punt in the fourth.
“Those key stops gave us a lot of confidence and shifted the momentum,” Mat Nadworny said. “Everybody had picked us to lose that game and we wanted to come out and win it for Masco, win it for the guys who lost last year.”
The third straight road game to begin the year takes the Chieftains to Winchester Friday, a tough customer with a deceiving 0-2 record. Just two years ago, the Sachems went 9-2 and knocked off then-unbeaten Danvers in the Division 3 North playoffs.
“It’s a whole different world up there in the Middlesex League,” Monagle said. “We don’t know much about them yet, but it’s a great league and we’ll be ready to represent ourselves well.”
There will surely be pitfalls as the Chieftains chase what they hope is a Division 2 playoff berth and successful season. Whenever Masco faces some adversity, all they need to do is look at the sticker on a teammates helmet and play with the word they see — pride.
“We’ve got great lineman and guys who can find the open field and be gone,” Mat Nadworny said. “If we can keep doing that, we’ll have a really good season.”
It’s great to see former Peabody High athletic director Bob Bua back on the sidelines with the Tanners’ freshman football team. Bua, who previously coached freshman football at Salem High in the late 2000’s, moved back to the classroom as a history teacher at PVMHS this school year. Without the plentiful AD’s duties to occupy all his time, he’s thrilled to be coaching Peabody’s ninth graders along with Anthony Furnari and Evan Bourque.
“I’m having a blast,” Bua said. “It feels like going back to my roots. I love coaching.”
Masconomet’s kicking game is benefitting from the Fall 2 season as well. Toal Lodewick is a holdover who played soccer in the traditional fall season and decided to play football because of last year’s unusual schedule. He liked it so much he decided to stick around, and has developed into more than a placekicker for the Chieftains: he had a solid showing at safety in last week’s win, being deployed as the over-the-top double-coverage option on Peabody’s deep threat Danny Barrett.
Speaking of kickers, sort of interesting that there are three different extra point makers with the same first name this year: Bishop Fenwick’s freshman Aidan Silva, Danvers’ Aidan Smith and Swampscott’s Aydan Wulf.
Speaking of Aidans, interesting to note that Central Catholic QB Ayden Pereira picked up a scholarship offer from the University of Maine a day after being stymied by the St. John’s Prep defense. You may recall the Black Bears head coach is Salem High grad Nick Charlton, who no doubt has eyes on his home stomping grounds on the North Shore when mining for talent.
One defensive guru on the North Shore who doesn’t get enough credit: Hamilton-Wenham’s Joe Koulas. A longtime lieutenant of head coach Jim Pugh’s going back to their days at Masconomet, Koulas is a great in-game playcaller who has played a big role in the Generals’ 2-0 start. They squad has allowed only 13 points in two conteests, both narrow victories.
It’ll be interesting to see how Pingree bursts out of the gates in its first official game this Saturday at home against Kingswood Oxford. The Highlanders won their full-game scrimmage against Middlesex, 21-19, and posted 345 total yards. It’s been a long time coming for captains Jack Feeks and Nico Mangano and the rest of the Highlanders, close to 700 days since their NEPSAC bowl victory in 2019.
A few all-time series notes going into this weekend’s games:
Peabody (1-1) hasn’t beaten Beverly (1-1) in consecutive games since 1996-97, something they’ll try to do Friday night at home.
Likewise, Swampscott (2-0) also hasn’t won back-to-back games against Gloucester (0-2) since the 1996 and ‘97 seasons, which the Big Blue can accomplish on Friday evening.
Salem‘s meeting with Greater Lawrence and Danvers‘ bout with Reading are the first ever meetings between the respective programs. Marblehead is meeting North Andover for just the second time, having bested the Knights 25-20 in 2019; the Magicians current 10-game win streak is the second longest in Eastern Mass.
St. John’s Prep (2-0) has mastered Haverhill (0-2) of late, beating Hillies in all five of their bouts since 2016. Essex Tech (1-1) has lost three straight to Greater Lowell, last beating the Gryphons in 2016.
Finally, in the Cape Ann League, Ipswich leads Lynnfield all-time, 27-24, and has won two of the last three bouts. Hamilton-Wenham leads Amesbury all-time, 28-23, and has won five of the last seven despite losing a few months ago in Fall 2.
Moving the Chains, a column on North Shore high school football, appears in The Salem News each Friday during the fall season. Contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN.