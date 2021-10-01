The Salem High and Gloucester football teams have squared off 18 times since 1999. Unfortunately for the Witches, their Northeastern Conference counterparts have come out on top in each of those contests, including a whopping 11 shutout victories.
But this Friday’s pending bout between the two squads (7 p.m.) has a different feel to it, and it just might be Witch City’s best chance in recent memory to end the dubious streak.
Salem will come into Bertram Field with a 2-1 record, having won two consecutive games for the first time since the 2018 campaign. Gloucester, meanwhile, has yet to win a game in 2021.
It’s a new week and overall records mean virtually nothing going into Friday night. But Salem head coach Matt Bouchard would be lying if he said his group wasn’t extra motivated for this particular matchup.
“For me personally, obviously being a Salem alumni, that stat is something that we’re certainly trying to change at Salem High,” Bouchard said of the current streak. “But from a program perspective, it’s just another opponent. We need to do the basic fundamental things to be successful; a lot of that other stuff can be distracting.
“One thing this group has done really well is they’re a mature team and are able to really stay focused,” continued Bouchard. “For me, I’ve always assessed any great team I’ve had the opportunity to coach as having three things: a great locker room presence, outstanding effort each day, and high execution. We have those first two down, but the execution is still not firing on all cylinders. We want to see that continue to get better this week.”
If Salem is going to pull off the ‘upset’, it’ll need top-tier efforts from their slew of senior leaders. That all starts with captains Jariel DelValle, Mike Ready and Dante Roper.
DelValle has been a key cog in the Salem offense for years now, but up until this season he served as a capable pass catcher. Bouchard moved DelValle to tailback this fall, and he hasn’t missed a beat. In three games he’s run for 283 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 41 carries, averaging almost 7 yards per jaunt. He’s shown patience and poise in the backfield, running with a purpose and using his athleticism and strength to move the ball upfield.
“Jariel had been playing slot for us for a number of years. He’s really dynamic in space,” said Bouchard. “But unfortunately our starting tailback had to sit out, and Jariel has stepped in. He hasn’t spent a lot of time at that position, so for him to come in and do what he’s doing just speaks to his versatility and ability to adapt. He’s certainly earned that starting position.”
Under center lies Ready. He’s yet to throw an interception, has completed 50 percent of his passes, and has four touchdowns through the air. Ready’s backup, sophomore Corey Grimes, has also spent some time at quarterback, and Bouchard says the competition between the two in practice has been a boon for both sides.
“From a fundamental perspective Mike’s one of the better quarterbacks I’ve coached,” said Bouchard. “He’s a student of the game and has gotten progressively better, which has allowed us to put together drives over 60 yards on a consistent basis. I think Mike’s doing great, and with Corey nipping at his heels ... they just have a great relationship and really push each other which only makes us better.”
Another big strength for the Witches comes up front. On the left side of the offensive line alone, the average weight is 260 pounds.
Roper holds down the middle as a reliable center and irreplaceable leader. He’s the only senior in the trenches, meaning Bouchard will have the luxury of returning the rest of his line in 2022.
Second-year player Ramsey Pocheco slides in comfortably at left guard and is, according to Bouchard, “one of our more physical offensive lineman who sets a tone”. Alex Rodriguez has been extremely solid at left tackle, too.
On the right side sits William Cuevas (guard), a first-year starter who has more than earned his spot. Defensively, Cuevas is just as important, having recorded three sacks in last week’s win over Greater Lawrence.
T.J. McCarthy serves as the squads starting right tackle and has also turned in a trio of steady outings thus far.
“We’ve been able to control the line for the most part on both sides of the ball,” admitted Bouchard.
In their previous two wins (an 8-6 overtime win at Martha’s Vineyard and a 24-6 victory against Greater Lawrence), Salem’s defense has come to play in a big way. Alex Paulino has been particularly impressive, having graded out as a champion (85 percent) in each of the team’s three games.
“He’s really helped us establish control at the point of attack,” added Bouchard. “He’s somebody that we’re going to continue to lean on. He does a great job controlling his gap and controlling his man.”
Salem hasn’t done anything spectacular to open this 2021 season, but they’ve certainly made visible strides as a program. A win over Gloucester Friday night at Bertram would only further solidify their increasingly elevated relevance.
Their No. 1 goal against the Fishermen? Be ready for whatever is thrown their way.
“Gloucester’s combination of a spread as well as wing-T concepts ... it’s really about matchup management and managing personnel,” said Bouchard. “We want to try to control the offensive line and get them off the field on third downs. I think we’ve progressively moved the needle but we need to continue to get better and not take any steps back in a competitive game like this this week.”
■■■
ICYMI: Salem’s home game against Saugus next week has been moved from its original Friday date to Thursday, Oct. 7 at the same time (7 p.m.). The change was made due to a shortage of officials for the Friday slate.
Perhaps the biggest news stemming from that upcoming Week 5 matchup, however, is what will go down at halftime: the Witches will honor their 1999 state championship team, which dropped their season opener to Peabody before running the table and topping North Attleboro in the Division 3 Super Bowl. The head coach of that group, Sean Gallagher, will be in attendance, as will a number of players from the memorable squad.
Speaking of that group, it happens to be the last Salem team to beat Gloucester. That 1999 squad topped the Fishermen that fall in a thrilling clash, scoring with under 10 seconds to play for a 24-21 victory. Matt Horgan was the star tailback of that group, running for 1,740 yards and over 20 touchdowns in that heralded campaign, including all four scores in the win over Gloucester.
■■■
Ipswich senior captain and the team’s only returning starting lineman from last year’s unbeaten Super Bowl team, Jack Gillis, is done for the season with an injury.
It’s certainly a huge blow for the Tigers and their first-year head coach, Zach Lamkin, who will now turn to junior Griffin O’Brien at the position. O’Brien has had an encouraging start, but as a first-year football player he’s vastly inexperienced.
“You can’t really replace a guy like Jack Gillis,” said Lamkin. “He’s been starting since his sophomore year, so it’s definitely a big hit for us. Not only is he a senior captain, but he’s really a big part of our coaching staff as well. He’s got so much experience and overall football knowledge, so not having him on the field to make adjustments and things like that is a challenge.
“Griffin’s doing the best he can to fill in,” added Lamkin, “but there’s certain aspects of the offense that we had to cut out until we’re ready with Griffin up to speed. He’s playing with confidence, but in the meantime we’re still going to do what we plan on doing. It’s just kind of small variations.”
Still in search of their first win, Ipswich will host unbeaten North Reading (3-0) Friday with kickoff slated for 6:30.
■■■
Essex Tech will still be without starting junior quarterback Devin LeBron this Friday against visiting Lowell Catholic (6 p.m.) as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury. Head coach Dan Connors says the hope is to have LeBron back for next week’s tilt against Whittier.
For now, the Hawks will continue to roll with Harry Lynch under center, a player who’s undoubtedly made strides in his two-plus weeks at the position.
“Harry’s been really focused on improving this week. He knows that Devin’s coming back and he wants to play well,” said Connors. “He took accountability for his mistakes in the last two games and has really worked on improving. We’re looking forward to seeing him play as he starts to become a little more confident out there.’
■■■
Make it 11 straight wins for Marblehead, dating back to Thanksgiving of 2019 when the Magicians beat Swampscott, 22-16. In the last two seasons alone, Marblehead has outscored opponents by a whopping 358-86 margin.
The last team to come within a touchdown of beating them? That would be this week’s opponent: Peabody. That came in Week 2 of the recent ‘Fall 2’ campaign, when the Magicians topped their NEC rivals from Tanner City, 20-13. Peabody will host the Magicians at Coley Lee Field tonight (7 p.m.) looking to snap a two-game losing streak.
