Moving The Chains: With two weeks to go, four squads still have a shot at going unbeaten 

Everyone in the state of Massachusetts knew the deal before the high school football season began in late February: no matter what transpired over the course of this unprecedented Fall 2 season, there would be no state playoffs.
For the most part, everyone was OK with that. From wondering if they’d actually play at all to being limited to no more than seven games, the majority of folks just accepted it as the price of doing business in a global pandemic.
But you can’t tell me that the good folks at Bishop Fenwick, Marblehead, Ipswich and Swampscott aren’t wishing they could have some sort of postseason.
Each of these four North Shore squads are having fantastic campaigns, ones in which they’d be normally shoo-ins for the playoffs and a shot at a Super Bowl at Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium. (Winthrop, which is outside of our coverage area but also a member of the Northeastern Conference, is also unbeaten).
Instead, this quartet will have to be content to win this weekend and next.
While only three of those teams could run the table — either Marblehead and Swampscott, who meet in their ‘Thanksgiving’ game next Friday, April 23, will finish with at least one loss — they can all make a case for doing so. Strong defenses, high octane offenses and a penchant for putting teams away early are traits they all share.
While they’ve played only four games, it’s not far-fetched to proclaim this may be one of Bishop Fenwick’s best teams ever. A Division 6 Super Bowl finalist in 2019, they returned a boatload of talent, have a few new faces that have assimilated nicely, and meshed together to form an offensive, defensive and special teams force.
It’s hard to compare these Crusaders, say, to the 13-0 Super Bowl champions of 2013. But this edition seemingly has no weaknesses, is deep in every position and has been destroying every foe in its path.
“This is probably the best defensive team we’ve ever had,” said Fenwick head coach Dave Woods following a 45-3 destruction of host Archbishop Williams last weekend. “This is an unbelievable group; they’re never satisfied. They’re always pushing themselves to constantly get better.”
Fenwick has outscored its opponents, 144-16; in the first half alone, it’s a staggering 101-3 advantage. They’re averaging more than 16 yards per pass completion and over 322 yards per game. A galaxy of offensive stars such as Jake Connolly (combined 311 rushing/receiving yards and 7 TDs), Stefano Fabiano (17 catches for 295 yards and 4 TDs), Tucker Destino (288 yards, 6 TDs), Angel Martinez (158 receiving yards, 2 combined TDs), QBs Chrys Wilson (35-for-54 passing for 538 yards and 5 TDs, to go along with 116 rushing yards and a score on just 15 carries) and Steven Woods (8-for-9, 164 yards, 3 TDs) are big reasons why.
Fenwick’s defense has been even more dominant. Matt Juneau has been an absolute beast up front as the front seven’s leader; Steven Bua is another difference maker. Because teams fall behind so quickly and are forced to throw on the Crusaders, Fabiano, Connolly, Woods and Martinez shut down any and all attempts at over the top passes or screens that turn into something much bigger.
Fenwick’s defense allowed Archbishop Williams a grand total of 27 yards last weekend, including a paltry six via the ground. “(Defensive coordinator) DAVE DUGAN IS A GENIUS!,” Woods said after the win.
Hosting Cardinal Spellman this Saturday and scheduled to wrap up at Arlington Catholic next Friday, it’s a virtual certainty the Crusaders will see a zero in the loss column when the season ends.
Marblehead has only been seriously tested in one half of football (the second of a 20-13 win over Peabody) en route to a 5-0 start. They are clearly the class of the Northeastern Conference and can clinch their ninth league title since 2011 with a win at Masconomet Friday (5 p.m.).
Captains Cam Janock, Mark Paquette, Miles Smith and J.T. Monahan are at the forefront of the team’s success, but they’d be the first to tell you that many of their junior and sophomore teammates have been stellar.
Start with second-year signal caller Josh Robertson, a junior who is completing more than 73 percent of his passes (77-of-105) for 836 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s also run for 200 yards and crossed the goal line five times himself. Eight different players have been on the receiving end of his passes, with junior James Doody (18 receptions for 320 yards and 4 TDs) and sophomore running back Connor Cronin (28 rec., 234 yards, 4 TDs) his go-to targets.
In the backfield, junior workorse George Percy (440 yards and 4 TDs on 78 carries) and Cronin (25-268, 2 TDs) have, along with Robertson, not only kept defenses honest, but also hurt them with their legs.
While they’ve put up 49 and 72 points, respectively, in the first and second quarters this spring, the Magicians have surrendered a grand total of 7 points. Janock, the team’s middle linebacker, and Monahan in the trenches have been particularly staunch.
Of these four teams, Ipswich has to be the biggest surprise ... but perhaps they shouldn’t be, given their senior-laden squad. Kevin Fessette’s sixth Tiger team in his tenure is absolutely getting better each week, from an tight 17-14 opening day win over Amesbury to a 33-7 destruction of previously unbeaten Lynnfield at home last Friday.
There’s no surprises here: the Tigers run the ball a staggering 91.7 percent of the time (134 out of 146 offensive plays) and dare you to stop them. So far, no one has as they’ve rambled for 937 yards and averaged nearly 7 yards a carry. Cole Terry (356 yards, 4 TDs), Chase Huntley (266 yards, 2 TDs) and David Lonergan (185 yards, 2 TDs) have done the heavy lifting behind a line that continually drives their counterparts backwards: captain Jack Wile, Jackson DeGroppo, Joe Parro, Aidan Lewis, Nikhil Walker, Joe Gillis, Nathan Stevens and Alex Yanakakis.
This isn’t to say that Ipswich can’t pass; five of their 11 attempts by quarterback Aiden Arnold (or Terry on the halfback option) have been completed to either Walker or captain Justin Bruhm, three of those for touchdowns.
While the Tigers have shown balanced scoring in each quarter thus far (26-33-29-23 totals to date), they’ve given up a grand total of 14 second half points.
Finally, it’s hard to get a true read on Swampscott, as COVID-19 issues cost the Big Blue three games in the middle of their season. They’ve blown out both of their foes by a combined 82-6, but should get stiffer challenges this Friday at home against Beverly (6 p.m.) and back at Blocksidge Field vs. Marblehead a week from tonight.
Coach Bob Serino’s boys, the defending Division 5 Super Bowl champions, went 26 days between playing actual games, but were dominant on both sides of the football in rolling past Saugus last weekend. Thomas Frisoli forced a fumble and had three sacks to lead the defense, while Cole Hammernick grabbed five passes from quarterback Cam O’Brien (16-of-23, 184 yards, 4 TDs) and found the end zone three times.
In a bit of irony, Swampscott could go unbeaten but can’t win their own league outright. The Big Blue will finish 2-0 in NEC South competition while Winthrop, whom they were scheduled to face April 3 at Miller Field before all athletic activities were paused at SHS, has already finished up 3-0 in its conference games.
Before the season began, we postulated in our annual ‘crystal ball’ predictions that there may be more field goals than usual in this Fall 2 season. So far, area placekickers are making us look good. Through five weeks, we’ve seen a dozen field goals blasted through the uprights.
Beverly’s Joey Loreti has been the Adam Vinatieri of the North Shore this season, having nailed four. He had a 37-yarder (tied for tops in the area) against Danvers, a 31-yarder and a 24-yarder vs. Gloucester, and a 22-yard chip shot vs. Peabody. Loreti’s prowess at placekicking have helped place him sixth overall in North Shore scoring with 38 points (in addition to a pair of touchdowns, 8 extra points and a 2-point conversion).
Joe Swanton of Peabody, who tied Loreti for the longest blast with his 37-yarder against Beverly last weekend, also canned a 26-yarder in a victory over Danvers.
Danvers’ Aidan Smith, a first-year varsity kicker, had two successful boots against Beverly. He nailed a 22-yarder in his team’s loss on the road, then calmly split the uprights with a 35-yarder in overtime to give the Falcons a come-from-behind 17-14 win at home six days later.
In addition, four other local kickers have connected once: Bishop Fenwick’s Aidan Dwyer (26 yards vs. Archbishop Williams), Masconomet’s Sam Ferrigno (25 yards. vs. Peabody), Lucas Verrier of St. John’s Prep (24 yards at Catholic Memorial), and Ipswich’s Rowan Silva with a 24-yard game winner to defeat Amesbury, 17-14.
The last high school football game at Stackpole Field in Saugus will be played Saturday morning (11 a.m.) when the host Sachems take on Salem. Saugus is set to open its new turf field this fall.
This weekend’s tilt will serve as Senior Day for both the Witches — who don’t have a home field of their own this season, as Bertram Field is being used to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the city — and the Sachems. Parents from both teams will be allowed attendance.
Tens of thousands of tennis matches, soccer, baseball, softball, hockey and field hockey games have ended in a 3-2 score over the years on the North Shore. But a football game? That’s as rare as a leather helmet.
But St. John’s Prep played one in the pouring rain against Tewksbury back in 1990, emerging victorious after a blocked field goal by John Sullivan late in the contest gave the Eagles a 3-2 win. Those two teams will renew acquaintances this Saturday (1 p.m.) in Tewksbury for the first time since that epic contest.
“I remember just about all of the games I coached in, but that one really stands out,” said former Prep head coach Jim O’Leary. “That’s back when you played no matter what the weather was and believe me, it was absolutely pouring. That grass field turned into all mud pretty quickly. Tewksbury was a very, very good team, too; they went to the Super Bowl that season (losing to Peabody, 20-14).
“We got a field goal earlier in the game from Pat Matthews (known as ‘Mugger’), and then from there we drove the ball downfield a few times, but just couldn’t put it in. Late in the game, we were going to punt deep in our own end and I decided we’d have our punter step out of the end zone and take a safety instead. That meant we then kicked off from the 20-yard line.
“Here’s what I always remember,” O’Leary continued. “We told (Matthews) to squib-kick it, but as he went to kick it he slipped a bit. I’m standing on our 30-yard line next to (Prep assistant) Mike Barbati and the ball literally goes between my legs. I remember the fans in the stands yelling about us trying an onsides kick; that’s not at all what we were trying. He just slipped. Thankfully, our defense held and Sully came through and blocked their final goal attempt.”
O’Leary may be the only man in Massachusetts (or perhaps the country?) to have both coached and played in a 3-2 high school football game, having done so when he suited up for North Reading. “It was either 1966 or 1967 and we beat Lynnfield, 3-2,” he recalled.
###
