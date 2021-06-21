Moynihan, Gridley top NEC baseball awards 

There's not a team in the Northeastern Conference whose baseball program wasn't touched in one way or another by the late Stephen Gridley.
So when Marblehead head coach Mike Giardi nominated one of his best friends and most trusted assistant coaches for the league's 2021 Coach of the Year Award, the rest of the league knew it was the perfect way to honor one of their most respected, and missed, peers.
Gridley was posthumously awarded NEC Coach of the Year when the league's head coaches met to elect this season's award winners late last week.
An assistant coach at Marblehead High the last several years before his passing, Gridley directly impacted many of the players who led the Magicians to the NEC South title this spring while being a mentor to his fellow coaches and their players through the North Shore Baseball League and coaching in AAU programs.
"I miss him every day," said Beverly High head coach Jon Cahill, a longtime member of the Champions NSBL team that Gridley managed. "He was the man. He meant so much to to this league and to high school baseball in general."
An NSBL Hall of Famer who in his own playing days was a three-sport standout at Bishop Fenwick and went on to play at Salem State, Gridley was a North Shore baseball encyclopedia. He'd take calls at all hours to go over situations, scouting reports or just shoot the breeze about the game he loved.
"He was a mentor, a teammate and a friend," Masconomet head coach T.J. Baril said. "Grids gave so much to many people ... and it was huge for Mike to lead the charge to honor him this way."
Masconomet senior Sean Moynihan was elected the NEC's Most Valuable Player after leading the conference with 24 RBI during the regular season. The dangerous two-way threat also served as Masco's closer and will be playing at Assumption College next year.
Joining Moynihan on the All-Conference First Team were teammate Aaron Zenus (18 runs scored, 49 strikeouts in 32 innings pitched), Danvers sophomore lefty Joe Zamejtis (5-0, 69 K's), Peabody center fielder Ryan Knight (19 runs, .550 on-base) and shortstop Juan Tolentino (.370, 2 HR), Marblehead catcher Charlie Titus (.353, 23 RBI) and center fielder Godot Gaskins (.345, 17 runs, 19 steals) and Beverly's Austin Bernard (.510).
Also voted First Team All-NEC were Jack Costanzo and Zach Abbott from North champion Gloucester, Saugus pitching ace Nathan Ing and Winthrop's Bobby Hubert.
The NEC's second-team all-stars, listed by team, were:
Masconomet: Erik Sibbach, Ethan Cote.
Danvers: Brendan Trohon, John Curran.
Peabody: Justin Powers, Nick Villano.
Marblehead: Jacob Sherf, Sami Loughlin, Schuyler Schmitt.
Swampscott: Connor Correnti, Nate Stern.
Beverly: Sam Armbruster.
Salem: Bobby Jellison.
Gloucester: Zach Morris, Brett Moore, Zach Oliver.
Saugus: Jason Casaletto.
Winthrop: David DiCicco