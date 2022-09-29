The Moynihan Lumber North Shore Student-Athlete Award, an idea conceived by Gerard Moynihan to recognize students for their academic and academic achievements, returns for its 31st year.
Launched in the fall of 1991, the program will again honor both a male and female winner each month throughout the 2022-23 school year. From the group of monthly winners, the Moynihan Lumber North Shore Male and Female Student-Athlete of the Year will be chosen next spring and honored with a scholarship at a luncheon in June.
“We are proud that this program has endured for three decades and that we’ve been able to honor hundreds of deserving student-athletes who excel in the classroom and the athletic arena,” Moynihan said.
Moynihan Lumber has been a 36-year supporter of high school sports on the North Shore, all the way back to sponsoring football broadcasts and the popular Saturday Scoreboard Show on the old WESX Radio.
A former sportswriter, Moynihan always appreciated the blanket coverage of scholastic sports by several daily newspapers as well as WESX. He couldn’t help but wonder, however, about the players who were also stars in the classroom.
Moynihan reached out to a few members of the local media and asked if they would be willing to help him create a vehicle to honor student-athletes, resulting in the Moynihan Lumber North Shore Student-Athlete of the Month program.
Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to nominate student-athletes monthly. One male and one female winner are selected by a group of local media members representing The Salem News, Gloucester Times, Newburyport Daily News, (Lynn) Daily Item, and msonewsports.com. The monthly winners are eligible for the male and female Student-Athlete of the Year Award.
The caliber of the yearly winners serves as the best example of the merit of the Moynihan program. The list includes: Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt (Peabody, 1992), former MassGolf Communications Director Becky Blaeser (Masconomet, 1994), Major League Baseball Senior Vice President of Minor League Operations Peter Woodfork (Swampscott, 1995), New York Marathon champion and three-time Olympian Shalane Flanagan (Marblehead, 1999 and 2000), former major leaguer Matt Antonelli (St. John’s Prep, 2003), Chicago Blackhawks forward Colin Blackwell (St. John’s Prep, 2011), and Providence College cross country All-America Catarina Rocha (Peabody, 2012 and 2013).
“We take tremendous pride in the accomplishments of our honorees,” Moynihan said. “It is a wonderful group of young men and women who exemplify what being a true student-athlete is all about.”
The 2021-22 Moynihan Lumber North Shore Student-Athletes of the Year were soccer standout Arianna Bezanson of Danvers High and national honored wrestling star Tyler Knox of St. John’s Prep. Bezanson is playing soccer at Colgate University, while Knox is a senior at the Prep.