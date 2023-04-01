For their exploits both in the classroom and the ice rink, Alyse Mutti of North Reading High School and Jimmy Ayers of St. John's Prep have been chosen as the Moynihan Lumber Student-Athletes of the Month for February.
Alyse, a 16-year-old goaltender, had a spectacular season for the Peabody-Lynnfield-North Reading (PLNR) co-operative team. Helping them reach the Division 1 state quarterfinals, she played every minute of every game for the Tanners while setting new program records for victories (18) and shutouts (10) in one season. She had a microscopic 1.05 goals against average and a stellar .938 save percentage.
"Everything felt so natural being a part of this team," said Alyse. "The team made everything in front of me so easy. The defense did a great job clearing the puck, the forwards scored a lot of goals, and the chemistry was great."
Her favorite performance, said Alyse, came in the playoffs against Methuen/Tewksbury, where she stopped all 27 shots she faced in a 3-0 triumph.
"I love being able to have a good warmup pregame, which gives me a lot of confidence," she said.
Alyse aside from skating out of the crease for a half-season growing up, she's always been a goalie. She wanted to follow in the footsteps of her dad, Mike, in that regard. "It's always the position I was most interested in," said Elyse, whose mom is Wendy.
She takes her studies as seriously as she does her athletic achievements. Alyse has a 3.84 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) and challenges herself at the highest levels of courses offered to her.
"You have to put in the work," said Alyse, who said that chemistry is her favorite subject this school year. "I turn in all my assignments on time, and I like to go over the top to get that extra good grade, too. I always do extra credit if it's offered."
Time management is the key to balancing her two worlds, she said.
"You have to use your time wisely," said Alyse, who also plays field hockey and is a shortstop/outfielder for North Reading High. as well as for the North Shore Wings' hockey program. "I don't have a lot of down time; I'm either doing homework or playing sports. It's all about prioritizing."
Jimmy Ayers knows exactly how that feels. A senior at St. John's Prep, he's a captain of both the hockey and lacrosse teams — having won Division 1 state championships with both programs — while carrying a 4.27 GPA taking courses such as Honors English, AP Calculus, and Financial Algebra among others.
"I take it very seriously. To me, it's always academics over sports," said Jimmy, whose favorite subject is math. "From a young age I've been told that academics were the key to opening doors for all my opportunities, so I've always taken that to heart. I wanted my grades to put me in a position to go where I wanted to go."
His grades, and his proficiency as a scoring attackman in lacrosse, have landed Jimmy a spot at one of top academic institutions in the country: Johns Hopkins University.
Having led his squad in scoring each of the last two seasons, Jimmy — the second of Kate and Andy's four children — is hoping to close out his high school career with a third consecutive lacrosse state crown this spring.
In hockey, he served as a senior center for the Eagles and led the club in goals (17) and was third in points (30), helping them reach the state semifinals. Last winter, he was a major part of the Prep's fourth state hockey titlists in school history.
"I played on the eighth grade team at St. John's Prep's middle school, then was lucky enough to make the freshman team and play for Coach (John) Zimini, then make the varsity as a sophomore," he said. "Playing for Coach (Kristian) Hanson and (assistant) coaches (Scott) Hentosh, (Jeff) Tache, and (Dave) Hennessey was a great experience, and my teammates were the best I could've asked for. We made memories together and achieved goals we set out to reach that will be with me the rest of my life."