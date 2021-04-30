MVP Robertson leads NEC football all-stars

The only QB to ever lead Marblehead High to an undefeated and untied football season added to his resume this week. Junior Josh Robertson was voted MVP of the Northeastern Conference's North Division by the league's coaches on Thursday, fresh off throwing for 1,200 yards and 17 TDs while helping the Magicians go 7-0.
Joining Robertson on the North's first-team All-Conference team were teammates Connor Cronin, the league's leading score with 16 TD's, and seniors J.T. Monahan, Cam Janock and Mitch Correale. Head coach Jim Rudloff, who earned his 100th win this season, was North Coach of the Year.
Peabody's first-team All-Conference honorees were senior captain Kyle Maglione, recent Merrimack College commit Brandon Pszenny, senior lineman Jaden Nigro and sophomore QB Shea Lynch.
From Beverly, the first-teamers were senior Billy Adams, senior Jaichun Jones, senior Jared Mitchell and junior Robert Lyons. Danvers saw juniors Brad Wilichoski, James Carmilia and Colin Kelter and senior Andrew Chronis earn first-team honors. From Masconomet, the first-teamers were seniors James Berry, Teddy Fellows and Nick Cantalupo as well as junior Mat Nadworny.
Winthrop running back Bobby Hubert was named MVP of the South Division after leading his team to a 5-1 record and co-championship with Swampscott.
The Big Blue's first-team All-Conference choices were junior QB Cam O'Brien, junior running back Xaviah Bascon and seniors Thomas Frisoli, Joe Mignone and Angelo Ciccotti.
From Salem, first-team All-NEC picks were Connor McRae, Patrick Boardway, Jariel Del Valle and Carlos Pacheco.
Other All-NEC South choices were Winthrop's Ryan Hovermale, Matt Hurley, Steve Perullo and Duke Doherty; Saugus' Sal Franco, Kyle Surrette, Dougie Clark and Javier Martinez; and Gloucester's Quinten Ulrich and Caleb DeCoste. The Vikings' Jon Cadigan was tabbed NEC South Coach of the Year.
Earning second-team all-star nods as "honorable mentions" were: Marblehead's Gresh Bosworth, James Doody and James Maniachi; Peabody's Drew Lucas, Shay Palmer and Nick Vecchio; Masconomet's Tyler McMahon and Matt Richardson; Danvers' Joey Parisi and Beverly's Andre Sullivan.
Second-team "honorable mentions" out of the South were Swampscott's Jake Papazglou, Cole Hammernick and Dylan Dubiel; Winthrop's Chris Ferrera, Cam Conway, Bryan Conceicao and Michael Carter; Saugus' Nico Dicenso; Gloucester's Zach Abbott and Aidan Cornette and Salem's Michael Ready.