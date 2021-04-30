MVP Robertson leads NEC football all-stars

Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.