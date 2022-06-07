Having turned in one of the best seasons by a lefthanded pitcher ever on the North Shore, there was little doubt that Danvers junior Joe Zamejtis was the best his league had to offer this spring.
Zamejtis was voted Northeastern Conference baseball Most Valuable Player by the league's coaches last week just a few days before tossing a no-hitter in the Division 2 state playoffs against Quincy.
For a season, Zamejtis went 6-2 with a 1.56 earned run average and broke Danvers High's single season record for strikeouts with 109. He also led the NEC Dunn division co-champions offensively in runs scored (16) and home runs (3).
Joining Zamejtis on the NEC's first-team All-Conference squad were Liam McIlroy and Schuyler Schmitt of Lynch Division champion Marblehead, who both have surpassed 20 hits, runs and RBI this spring. Pitching aces Brett Moore of Gloucester, Justin Powers of Peabody and Erik Sibbach of Masconomet were all first-team selections.
Beverly leadoff man Griffin Francis was a first-teamer for the Dunn Division co-champion Panthers while Saugus' Nathan Ing, Winthrop's Colin Kinsella and Jack Doyle of Salem also earned first-team recognition.
Cam O'Brien, one of the league's best two-way players, and Pierce Friedman, who struck out 79 batters, were both first-team honorees for Swampscott.
Marblehead's Mike Giardi was voted NEC Coach of the Year.
The league's all-stars, listed by team, were as follows:
Beverly: Sam Armbruster, Cooper Gavin, Logan Petrosino.
Danvers: John Curran, Tyler O'Neill, Mike Moroney.
Gloucester: Zach Morris, Zach Oliver.
Marblehead: Shane Keough, Ian Maude, Craig Michalowski.
Masconomet: Chris O'Grady, Braeden O'Connell.
Peabody: Giovanni Guglielmo, Brendan Smith.
Salem: Riley Feneerty.
Saugus: Ryan Anderson
Swampscott: John Cuttle, Matt Schroeder.
Winthrop: Pete Silverman.