Fresh off hitting the 20-goal milestone for the fourth consecutive season, Danvers High senior captain Arianna Bezanson was voted the top player in the Northeastern Conference for the third straight year.
Bezanson was selected Player of the Year by the NEC's coaches earlier this week. She led the Falcons to their fifth straight league title and has 20 goals with nine assisted heading into the Division 2 state tournament.
Fellow Falcons Gabby Chisholm, a senior captain and tremendous defender, and freshman forward Georgia Prouty (9 goals, 20 points) were also voted to the 12 player first-team All-Conference squad selected by the coaches.
Masconomet, which won its last ten games, saw senior captain Elena Lindonen (8 goals, 6 assists) and junior forward Taylor Bovardi (12 goals, 20 points) named first-team. Coach Alison Lecesse was also chosen as co-Coach of the Year along with first year Peabody boss Andrew Douglass. The Tanners were represented on the first-team by senior goalkeeper Emma Bloom (9 shutouts) and senior midfielder McKayla Fisher (9 assists).
Swampscott's Maddie Husdon was also voted to the first-team along with Beverly's senior midfielder and leading scorer Kayleigh Crowell (9 goals, 17 points) plus young Panther defender Maddy Young. NEC Lynch champion Marblehead saw ace defender, and the area's leader in assists, Ella Kramer voted to the first-team with senior Annie Sheridan. The All-Conference squad was rounded out by Gloucester's Darcy Muller.
The Catholic Central League also voted for its all-stars this week. Bishop Fenwick senior captain and goalkeeper Claudia Keith was named CCL MVP after posting 12 shutouts and reaching 40 shutouts for her career. Amy Hatfield and McKenna Gilligan were named first-team all-stars eligible for Eastern Mass. all-star status and Bella DelVecchio and Ella Morgan were also named CCL all-stars.
In the Commonwealth Athletic Conference, Essex Tech saw Hope McCarthy voted league MVP while Deanna BelBene, Carrie Martinez and Isabella Santana were named all-stars. Kelly Barrio was also voted CAC Coach of the Year.
In the Cape Ann League, Hamilton-Wenham midfielder Jane Maguire was voted MVP of the Baker Division with teammates Claire Nistl and Jackie Chapdelaine named All-League. Ipswich's Carter King was also an All-CAL selection.
The Northeastern Conference's second-team all-stars, listed by team, were:
Beverly: Claire Brean.
Danvers: Ellie Anderson, Emily Goddard, Reese Pszenny.
Gloucester: Morgan Pennimpede, Abby Stauffer.
Masconomet: Lauren Boughner, Kendall Skulley.
Marblehead: Samantha Dormer, Cait Mullins, Talia Selby.
Peabody: Emily McDonough, Sam Simmons.
Salem: Isabella Cunha.
Saugus: Maddie Goyetche, Jordan Morris.
Swampscott: Sophie DiGrande, Lilian Gosselin, Victoria Quagrello.
Winthrop: Mia Martucci, Summer Tallent.