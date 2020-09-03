Myopia to hold 100th Fourball tournament this weekend 

It has been a special golf season at Myopia Hunt Club despite the pandemic.
First, its historic Herbert Leeds-designed course was named among the best 100 courses in the world by Golf magazine. Next, it hosted its first New England PGA championship, the 100th for the Section, since the inaugural at the South Hamilton layout in 1921 and crowned an outstanding champion in Shawn Warren (though we locals were even more excited that 54-year-old Scott Johnson of Oakley, a lifelong Peabody resident, finished second).
Now comes the third and final chapter of this memorable season with the staging of the 100th Myopia Invitation Fourball this weekend, always a Labor Day fixture in the region.
Among its past participants have been Rick Humphrey’s guest Jack Lemmon and MHC member John Updike. Bill Murray has also competed.
“It’s the highlight of the season for our membership,” says Myopia president Tom Ellis, “and this year in particular as the 100th.”
Myopia’s Invitation Fourball also marks the unofficial end of the North Shore fourball season among the region’s 'Big Four' clubs who have conducted such events spanning the last century. Essex Country Club (2020 champs Ed Stabler and Ryan Thorpe) staged its 101st last month, as did Tedesco CC (2020 winners Greg Mahan and Ryan Abbruzzese) its 81st. But Salem Country Club was victimized by the coronavirus pandemic as traditionally being the first of the clubs to conduct its invitation, always staged in June. Theirs was cancelled for the first time since its inaugural in 1928. This year would have been its 93rd.
The Whelan brothers, Jack and Kevin, return to defend at Myopia. They have a whole lot of winning to do, though, to match the record compiled by Russell O’Brien and David White, the only four-time winners.
O’Brien and White no longer team up, but O’Brien begins a news MHC Invitation Fourball partnership with son Harrison, who just graduated from Tufts, his dad’s alma mater, a wonderful graduation gift indeed.
“We’ve made no promises to each other as to how well we'll play or how far we might advance,” said Russell O'Brien. “We’ll hopefully just have some fun and try to play up to our capabilities.
“David and I,” O’Brien revealed, looking back at his record-making partnership with White during title wins in 1993-95-97 and 2000, “were fortunate. We married sisters whose father was a member and had many good rounds together, especially in the fourball.”
They were a solid team, O’Brien explained, “because we seemed to play relaxed, shoulders down, exhaling for the weekend and getting pretty good results. We fed off each other well year after year. David was great at getting up and down from off the green, though our approach always was to get two balls on the green in regulation and see where that got us. We had a conservative approach that seemed to be effective and we were very lucky, since, as low handicap players at the time we usually had to give shots to the other team. That certainly added to our challenge.
“We had a comfortable reliance on each other,” O’Brien continued, “that we could make birdie whenever we needed to. We always felt we had each other’s back in competition.”
The Essex pair of Jesse Cunningham and ageless wonder Gerry Dackert won three times at Myopia. The legendary Bobby Knowles won three times with three different partners; Dick Sears III won three times with two different partners. The aforementioned Humphrey won twice with Massachusetts General Hospital head honcho Dr. John Knowles.
The one year the fourball was not contested? 1943, during the middle of World War II.
||||