Mikey Nabbout never forgot his late father’s words about the importance of getting a good education.
When it came time to start looking at colleges, the St. John’s Prep senior football and basketball player began thinking about going to an Ivy League school. He has chosen Columbia University where he’ll continue his gridiron career.
“My dad passed away two-and-a-half years ago and he wanted me to go to a good school, so I’m honoring his wish,” said Nabbout, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end who carries a 3.9 grade point average at St. John’s.
“My parents came from Lebanon and he did his residency in Brooklyn before helping run Global Care Medical Group in Lowell, which my mom runs now. He was super important in my life and taught me the importance of hard work. It was a big shock when he passed away, and I’ve tried to keep working hard in everything I do whether it’s in the classroom, sports, or just being a good person.”
Nabbout had some outstanding colleges to pick from, including Brown (which offered him), Harvard and Princeton. He chose Columbia both for academics and football — plus, he really likes being in New York City.
“I intend to major in finance and I’m interested in private equity. Columbia offers a really good mentor program, pairing you with somebody that has a company or position in the field,” Nabbout said. “The university has such strong connections and a great internship program; it was just what I was looking for. And I really liked the head football coach (Al Bagnoli), which made it an easy choice for me.”
Bagnoli will be starting his eighth season as head coach of the Lions this fall and has over 40 years of coaching experience. Columbia finished 7-3 last season.
“They hadn’t been doing well at all until he got there and quickly turned things around,” said Nabbout. “I also really liked defensive line coach (Christopher) West.”
The Andover native, who’ll focus on defensive end this fall for St. John’s but could play any position on the line, is easy to spot on the football field because he loves to hit. Whenever he makes a big play or a delivers a bone-jarring blow, Nabbout pumps his fist in celebration.
Fans may want to check their program if they don’t already know who No. 10 for the Eagles is. One of his favorite things is sacking the opposing quarterback; it gets Nabbout and his teammates hyped up.
“First and foremost Mikey is a great person, just a joy to coach,” said Prep head coach Brian St. Pierre. “I approached him as a sophomore and encouraged him to come out for football; I’m happy he decided to give it a try. It turned out to be a pretty good decision for him, I think.
“He’s a very physical guy, strong, and has worked extremely hard to improve as a football player. He really had a good year for us (in 2021),” continued St. Pierre. “Mikey is an emotional guy and he plays like that as well. He brings great energy to our team. His personality is infectious, and he’s very well liked amongst his teammates and the staff.”
Nabbout began playing football in the seventh grade and was on the Andover eighth grade travel team playing for coach Jimmy Johnson, who was a defensive back at Dartmouth.
“My first year in high school I only focused on basketball, but sophomore year I was back playing football,” he said. “I was lifting a lot, and my friends told me to get back on the football field. I figured why not be a multi-sport athlete? Some of the things I do in football I learned in basketball, like jumping to slap the ball when the quarterback throws it.
“I like to go into something where you have to work hard to achieve success. That’s what I love about football,” Nabbout added. “You keep working and working; it’s going to pay off.”
“I’m so happy for Mikey and also very proud of him,” added St. Pierre. “Columbia is a great opportunity, but I’m thankful we get another year to coach him before we send him onto his next step.”
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN