BOXFORD — Hearing his number called in the Masconomet huddle with under a minute to play Friday night and his team on the verge of scoring, Masconomet sophomore Sam Nadworny didn't feel the least bit nervous
"There was no pit in my stomach," the sophomore running back said. "I may be tired physically at that point, but mentally I'm all there and ready to go. We all are."
Nadworny proceeded to follow his blockers on a buck sweep to perfection, taking it seven yards into the end zone for the winning score. It capped off a wild night in which the host Chieftains traded punch for punch with a resilient Beverly team, ultimately throwing the final haymaker in a 26-25 triumph over the Panthers at Bunker Stadium.
"It's about having the right mindset and being ready to go whenever it's time," added older brother Mat Nadworny, who ran for a game-high 177 yards and, like his younger sibling, scored two touchdowns on the ground. "You just tell yourself, 'I'm going to do what I need to do', and you do it."
Improving to 4-0 while playing its first game on the grass at Bunker Stadium this year, Masconomet emerged victorious in a game that saw seven lead changes, with neither team ever leading by more than seven points.
"We knew Beverly's offense was going to be nasty; we were well aware of that," said Chieftains head coach Gavin Monagle "We told our guys about taking punches and to be prepared for a real bang-bang, physical football game. It was exactly what we thought it'd be."
The visiting Panthers (now 2-2), playing without captain and running back/inside linebacker Jordan Irvine, were clearly upset and frustrated after coming so close to pulling off a second straight road win, but having it taken away in the final minute.
"They're upset, sad, crying ... you can tell it matters now," said Hutton. "That's a building block, telling us we're going in the right direction.
"You're riding high after a big win last week," continued Hutton, referring to his team's 55-35 triumph at Peabody, "and then something like this happens, where you essentially lose on the game's final play, and it rips your guts out. What do you do now? You've got to get back up on that horse and find a way to bounce back, improve, and get back on the winning side again."
Trailing by one heading into the fourth quarter, Beverly surprised the hosts by taking its third (and ultimately) final lead with 10 minutes to go. Following a big 22-yard scramble from senior quarterback Pierce Heim to put his team deep in Chieftains' territory, he ran a play action left and found a wide open Devon Smalls in the left corner of the end zone from 28 yards out. The 2-point rushing attempt failed, however — Beverly missed three of its four point after/conversion tries — making it 25-20.
The two clubs traded offensive possessions before Masconomet took over on its own 22 with 4:44 to go Sam Nadworny (92 yards on 15 carries) jump-started the winning drive with a 23-yard run on the first play. Two big penalties against the Panthers — a personal foul on 4th-and-1 from the BHS 36, and a pass interference play later in the drive — helped Masco matriculate downfield before the eventual go-ahead score.
Tackles Alby Lavita and Hayden Canada, guards Will Magnifico (who came back twice from injuries) and Jeff Pappalardo, as well as team captain and center Danny Gangi all had strong games up front for Masco, providing plenty of push in the trenches, especially so in the third and fourth quarters.
"I told those guys at halftime they needed to step up in the second half, that we all did," said Mat Nadworny. "We all executed and got it done."
Mat Nadworny opened the scoring with a 70-yard run in the first quarter, taking an inside handoff and breaking through the line before dekeing a Beverly outside linebacker at the 45 and running into the end zone untouched. Beverly captain Andre Sullivan responded on the next series, scoring from eight yards out.
Junior Gabe Copeland, who had a team-high 111 yards on just eight carries for Beverly, gave his team its first lead early in the second quarter following an interception from teammate Walker Center (tipped by Sullivan). Copeland took the handoff, shot straight up the middle and was off to the races; his 77-yard score made it 14-7 in the Panthers' favor.
Masco returned serve when Sam Nadworny turned an inside handoff for a 14-yard score and Toal Loadwick's kick gave the home team the lead back, 14-13. But late in the second quarter the Orange-and-Black scored again after Heim found Zack Sparkman with a 10-yard slant over the middle and a 19-14 halftime lead.
Hutton, whose squad is still trying to find its identity, had to really work between the tackles to gain yardage on the ground and wasn't able to break it outside as they like to. That was thanks to great work from Masconomet defensive ends Corin Canada Hunt and Tyler McMahon as well as its linebacking corps.
"Last week we probably played well for 36 out of 48 minutes. Tonight I'd say it was 42 out of 48," said Hutton, whose team got an excellent game from middle linebacker Rob Lyons. "We haven't played a full game yet, but we're getting closer."
The Chieftains ate nearly nine minutes off the clock in the third quarter, going 91 yards in 16 plays to take a 20-19 lead. Mat Nadworny punched it in from a yard out to finish off the drive.
"I'm pleased we're 4-0, but not necessarily shocked," said Monagle, whose team will host defending Northeastern Conference champion Marblehead next Friday in a battle of 4-0 squads. "But we've got good players, skill, depth, and they're playing well."
Beverly will aim to get back over .500 when they play a rare night game at home against Danvers next Friday (7:15 p.m.) at the high school. Portable lights are being brought in to illuminate Forti Field for the occasion.
Masconomet 26, Beverly 25
at Walt Roberts Field, Boxford
Beverly (2-2);7;12;0;6;25
Masconomet (4-0);7;7;6;6;26
Scoring summary
M-Mat Nadworny 70 run (Toal Lodewick kick)
B-Andre Sullivan 8 run (Andrew Scheweizer kick)
B-Gabe Copeland 77 run (kick failed)
M-Sam Nadworny 14 run (Lodewick kick)
B-Zach Sparkman 10 pass from Pierce Heim (rush failed)
M-M. Nadworny 1 run (rush failed)
B-Devon Smalls 28 pass from Heim (rush failed)
M-S. Nadworny 7 run (rush failed)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Beverly — Gabe Copeland 8-111, Andre Sullivan 11-39, Pierce Heim 2-35, Marcelo Pinto 3-8, Manny Hernandez 5-8, Jerry DeJesus 1-5, Andrew Schweizer 1-(-8); Masconomet — Mat Nadworny 21-177; Sam Nadworny 15-92, Matt Richardson 5-28, Will Shannon 1-1.
PASSING: Beverly — Heim 6-15-82-2-0; Masconomet — Richardson 4-8-51-0-1.
RECEIVING: Beverly — Zach Sparkman 4-46, Devon Smalls 2-36; Masconomet — Beverly — x-x- ; Masconomet — Owen Barrett 3-41, Tyler McMahon 1-10.