WEST BOXFORD — Former Danvers High standout Jared Mscisz confidently walked off the 18th green Tuesday afternoon after scrapping his way to a smooth 75 in his opening round of the 45th North Shore Amateur golf championship. The 3-over par performance put him in a tie for third place heading into Wednesday's second and final round, but he knew a lower score would be needed if he were to leapfrog his way into the top spot.
And go low he did.
Mscisz proceeded to string together a masterful 1-under par 71 on a picture perfect day at Far Corner Golf Club, edging out Vesper's Cameron Sheedy by a single stroke to claim the victory. Day 1 leader Max Emmerich stumbled to an 86 on Wednesday after shooting even par in his opener.
With Mscisz's upcoming fall campaign at Southern New Hampshire University already cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the late summer triumph was the perfect gauge to see just how sharp his game is.
"I've been playing a little shaky all summer, so it was good to play a solid round here," said Mscisz, who won 2018 Northeastern Conference Golfer of the Year honors as a senior at Danvers High and followed that up with the Northeast-10 Conference Rookie of the Year award as a freshman at SNHU last fall.
"It was great coming back after that 75," he added. "I knew I had to go low and I just hit some good shots throughout and made some putts and it worked out."
For his victory, Mscisz accepted the unique prize of a brand new set of Titleist irons from Far Corner owner Bob Flynn and head professional John O'Connor. Second place finisher Sheedy snared a $350 gift card to the club's pro shop, while the remaining top 10 finishers earned anywhere from $250 to $25 in club credit for their worthy performances.
Long Meadow's Doug Parigian (81-78-159) was the low senior of the tournament, earning a $200 gift card in the process.
Mscisz had a trio of birdies (to go with two bogeys and 13 pars) en route to the championship-clinching outing, but it was a putt on the 10th hole that helped take his game to the next level. The 19-year-old canned a long putt on said green, giving him a boost of confidence as he continued to line up accurate shot after accurate shot down the stretch.
While competing players were allowed the opportunity to take golf carts for their rounds, Mscisz opted to use a caddie. So who better to have on the bag than good friend and former Falcons' teammate Aaron Paskowski?
"Aaron was awesome. He helped me read a lot of putts, picked some clubs for me when I couldn't decide ... he was just a great caddie today," said Mscisz.
Mscisz' under-par round was the only one of the entire tournament — and even so it was just barely enough for the win. Sheedy certainly gave him a run for his money, going 73-74-147, while host club member Ki Kwon was close behind at 75-74-149. Both players had a chance to catch Mscisz on the final day, but couldn't muster up enough birdies after the turn to jolt ahead.
Every one in the talented field had their own battles with challenging pin placements and lightning fast greens on the well-maintained public layout. Fortunately, the wind died down on Wednesday and allowed for some lower scores overall.
"There were some tough pins out there for sure, but it wasn't as windy as (Tuesday), which helped," said Mscisz. "I just tried to stay below the hole and give myself some good looks at birdie."
Mscisz will now tee it up in next week's Amateur Pub Links Championship at Gannon Golf Club in Lynn, and is considering a bid at the annual Gately Cup a week later. With no fall collegiate season to look forward to, he plans to work on his game as much as possible over the next few months, with hopes of continuing a promising Division 2 career in 2021.
"I'm really just going to try to play as much golf as I can up until the winter, and then even throughout the winter," said Mscisz. "Just hit as many balls as I can."
45th Annual North Shore Amateur Final Leaderboard
Name Course Day 1 Day 2 Total
1. Jared Mscisz Ferncroft 75 71 146
2. Cameron Sheedy Vesper 73 74 147
3. Ki Kwon Far Corner 75 74 149
4. Mike Holbrook Ferncroft 76 77 153
T5. Jonathan Scano Vesper 77 78 155
T5. Ryan Daly Salem CC 77 78 155
T5. Greg Poor Ipswich 76 79 155
8. David D'Entrenmont Long Meadow 75 82 157
9. Max Emmerich Kernwood 72 86 158
T10. Mike Kuzara Bradford 82 77 159
T10. Doug Parigian Long Meadow 81 78 159
T10. Jeff Weishaar Renaissance 79 80 159
T10. Jordan Aucoin Far Corner 77 82 159
T14. Tim Richmond Olde Salem Greens 83 78 161
T14. Matthew Mazurkiewicz Far Corner 81 80 161
T14. Drew Semons Beverly G & T 80 81 161
T14. Jeff Sovis Ipswich 81 80 161
T18. Robert Parisi Kernwood 83 79 162
T18. Lucas Paradis Bradford 81 81 162
20. Ethan Doyle Olde Salem Greens 81 82 163
T21. Liam Dwyer Meadowbrook 85 80 165
T21. Eric Critchey Crystal Lake 83 82 165
T23. Michael McCann Andover 82 85 167
T23. Jay Fiste Gannon 79 88 167
T25. Brendon Locke Tedesco 80 87 167
T25. Kevin Johnson Meadowbrook 79 88 167
T27. John McQuiggan Far Corner 83 85 168
T27. Nick Angeramo Olde Salem Greens 82 86 168
29. Dean DeGregorio Haverhill 82 86 168
30. Colin Natale Ferncroft 82 87 169
31. Craig Seabury Thompson 83 88 171
T32. Ian Paskowski Salem State 84 88 172
T32. Dave Condurelli Far Corner 82 90 172
T34. Matt Civiello Gannon 84 89 173
T34. Jim Grant Crystal Lake 82 91 173