National Women's Sailing Conference shifts to virtual format

Like everything else in the country these days, the 19th National Women's Sailing Conference at the Corinthian Yacht Club in Marblehead scheduled for June 6 will have a different look because of Covid-19 pandemic. The date remains the same, but it will no longer take place at the club.
"The conference will be virtual this year due to the ongoing pandemic," said Susannah Winder, member of the Board of Directors for the Women's Sailing Foundation. "We will be posting updates and information on our Facebook page as well as our website."
This year the focus on Going Green was scheduled to have featured speaker Rachael Miller, executive director and co-founder of the Rozalia Project, who planned to focus on protecting and cleaning our oceans.
The full schedule had been to start with a continental breakfast, lunch, and a cocktail hour with raffles and a silent auction to benefit the Women's Sailing Foundation. It is also a great way to kick off the sailing season for women of all ages and abilities. Workshops were scheduled to give women a great opportunity to improve their sailing skills and learn about many things.
No prior experience needed, and the purpose is to improve the lives of women and girls through education and access to the sport. Many new and exciting workshops were planned.
Now they are busy reworking the schedule and events for the day. Because of the crisis situation we are in, all plans are in the process of being revised, but the conference will go on.
"We are currently working on filming and organizing the video content that will be posted on our website," said Winder. "This is the first time in 19 years we've had to do this. It is a new world for us with new challenges, but an opportunity to get our online education materials up and running.
"On the day of the conference there will be videos of our presenters available on our website, but as of right now it will not be a live stream because our presenters are all around the nation; therefore we can't all be in the same location."
Miller, a well known scientist and inventor, is a National Geographic explorer. Her goal is protecting the ocean, and the non-profit Rozalia Project works to eliminate marine debris. Miller is the co-inventor of the Cora Ball which is a laundry ball designed to catch micro fibers. She also captains the sailing research vessel America Promise and has trained Navy SEALS to find unexploded mines by using robots.
She lives in Vermont and is dedicated to keeping micro plastics out of the water because they ultimately find ways to our food through the marine life food chain.
"We are still focusing on going green on the ocean, and our guest speaker will be involved on some level with the videos, but we are hoping to have this topic and speaker for next year's conference to be able to utilize all the hard work that has gone into planning preparation for this year's conference," said Winder.
Raffles were to be held to benefit the foundation's Adventure Sail program for young girls at risk and scholarships for learn to sail programs. The conference has many sponsors, both companies and individuals.
The Women's Sailing foundation is a 501c3 educational organization. Check online at www.womensailing.org for further updates
