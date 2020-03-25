The Boston Bruins say they are putting 68 full-time employees on temporary leave and cutting the pay of 82 others who work for the team or Delaware North, which owns the TD Garden.
The moves — which the Bruins called “temporary business stabilization measures” — are effective April 1.
The companies say they intend to restore jobs and compensation “once our business resumes to its normal state from this unprecedented stoppage.”
The Bruins were the last team in the NHL to offer help to gameday employees who lost work because of the coronavirus pandemic — and then only if postponed games aren’t made up.
The team is owned by Jeremy Jacobs, who is the chairman of the NHL Board of Governors and a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame. According to Forbes Magazine, the Jacobs family is worth $3.3 billion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.