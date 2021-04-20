Bruins ride Rask's first shutout of season to topple Sabres

BUFFALO — Tuukka Rask stopped all 32 shots he faced as the Boston Bruins won their fifth straight game, besting the Buffalo Sabres, 2-0, at KeyBank Center Tuesday night.
The veteran goaltender made more than half (17) of his saves over the final 20 minutes of play as the Bruins found themselves on the penalty kill four different times, including a 2-man disadvantage for one minute and 33 seconds.
It was the veteran goaltender's first shutout of the season and the 51st of his career.
“I think he was our best player, goes without saying," head coach Bruce Cassidy said of Rask in his postgame remarks.
The win, Boston's fifth straight, improved the club to 26-12-6 (58 points) on the season. They remain in fourth place in the East Division, one point behind the Pittsburgh Penguins with one game in hand. They sit just four points behind first place Washington with two games in hand over the Capitals.
During their current winning streak, the Bruins have outscored their foes by a collective 17-6 score. Tuesday's was their second shutout in the streak.
Brad Marchand's 24th goal of the season gave Boston a 1-0 lead eight minutes into the contest. Linemate David Pastrnak and newly acquired defenseman Mike Reilly assisted on the tally.
Blueliner Connor Clifton's first goal of the season, coming three minutes into the middle stanza, doubled his team's lead. Sean Kuraly and another newcomer, Curtis Lazar, earned helpers on the strike by Clifton, who finished the night a game-best plus-2. He also tied Lazar for the team lead in hits with three.
Cassidy was not pleased with his team's third period performance nor the penalties they Bruins took; they've now been on the penalty kill 153 times, most in the NHL.
The Bruins, who won 33 of the game's 54 faceoffs (61 percent), will play the Sabres in Buffalo both Thursday and Friday night, with each game starting at 7 p.m. Their next home game is also against Buffalo on Thursday, April 29 (7 p.m.) at TD Garden.