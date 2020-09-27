Celtics bow out of ECF once again; where do they go from here?

The Boston Celtics have been eliminated from the postseason in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Unfortunately for Green Teamers, that's been a common phrase over the past four years with this current Celtics core: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Gordon Hayward and now, Kemba Walker.
In 2017 and 2018 Boston fell to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. And in the 2020 Orlando Bubble the Celtics fell to the underdog Miami Heat, with Sunday night's 125-113 Game 6 defeat proving to be the final nail in the coffin.
The question now is, do Danny Ainge and the rest of the Celtics' front office blow it up? Has head coach Brad Stevens' time at the helm come to an end?
I'm not so sure about all that. But first, let's take a look at the disappointing series that was.
In Game 1, the C's let one slip away in overtime to fall in an early hole. In Game 2, Boston built a 13-point halftime lead, only to watch the Heat shoot their way out of it en route to a 2-0 series lead.
In Game 3, Tatum, Brown, Walker and Smart all went for 20-plus points to help their team grab its first win of the series, and all of a sudden it looked like the talented Celtics' roster finally found its way.
Not so much.
After a down-to-the-wire Game 4 loss. Boston once again showed some resiliency to stay alive in Game 5 with a convincing 121-108 win. But the stellar play proved to be a mirage as they bowed out of the playoffs Sunday night..
If there's one thing I take from this discouraging conclusion to a whirlwind of a season, it's that the Celtics didn't play to their full potential. That's not a knock to the Heat; Bam Adebayo is a force in more ways than one, Jimmy Butler is a leader and clutch shot maker, Goran Dragic is one of the most overlooked, underrated and crafty guards in the league, and both Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro are world class shooters. Add in some experienced vets in Andre Iguodola and Jae Crowder and a true basketball mind in coach Erik Spoelstra, and they have the makings of a true contender.
But Miami is still not as talented as Boston. That's what makes the last four losses so infuriating.
At times during the six-game clash, the Celtics strung together stretches of championship caliber basketball. But more often than not, they made the Heat look better. From slow starts and silly fouls to head scratching turnovers and embarrassing closeouts on the Heat's plethora of shooters, Boston truly beat itself.
For all the praise Tatum is given -- and he was certainly phenomenal at times -- he's just not quite there yet. The stats will tell you he is, but anyone who watched Boston's most recent playoff run will tell you the stats don't tell the whole story. On more than one occasion, including Sunday night, Tatum came out of the gate sluggish en route to a slew of missed shots. If you're going to call yourself a superstar in a league chock full of them, that can't happen.
When looking at Walker, he too had his moments. But again, he simply wasn't consistent enough.
And don't get me started on Hayward; did you see him bum a wide open layup in the second half of Game 6? Yeah, me too. Gruesome injury aside, Hayward just hasn't lived up to his significant contract.
Honestly, Brown is the only player I have no gripes with at this juncture. The 23-year-old quietly went for 17, 21, 26, 21, 28 and 26 points, respectively, against Miami while contributing heavily on the glass and the defensive end.
It's tough to break up this gifted Celtics' group, but after three Conference Finals losses in four years something's gotta give.
If they ride with the current roster in 2020-21, Boston will likely wind up as a terrific regular season team and earn one of the top three spots in the East. But more likely than not, they'll suffer the same fate come playoff time. It's almost as if they're too talented for their own good.
Something isn't working; something isn't gelling. All their studs want to be the hero, the guy to take the final shot or take over in crunch time, yet nobody has earned that right.
My initial reactions are that Boston would be better off surrounding its young core of Tatum, Brown and Smart with more shooters and mobile big man of the Adebayo variety. But that's easier said than done.
There are going to be changes heading into next season. How significant those changes are remains to be seen.
But one thing's for certain: there's going to be a lot of soul searching and roster evaluation before the Celtics take the floor again in just a few months.
