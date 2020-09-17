Effort, heart and execution.
As long as the talent is there, those three things alone are the perfect recipe for success.
Anyone who’s watched the Boston Celtics play basketball this year knows they are talented. And in the early stages of Thursday’s Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 against Miami, they displayed each of those aforementioned qualities.
Boston built a lead as big as 17-points and looked every bit the better team heading into halftime. But for the second consecutive game in this bubble series clash, the Green let it slip away in what wound up being a massively disappointing 106-101 setback.
Boston doesn’t have a Michael Jordan or LeBron James on its team. They’re not good enough to flip the switch on and off when they please.
When Boston plays as a unit and plays hard for a full 48 minutes they are extremely tough to beat. But for whatever reason the Celtics have had a difficult time stringing together a complete game in the recent playoffs. And now they find themselves down 2-0 to an overly confident, cohesive and dangerous Heat team that’s now 10-1 in the postseason.
One particular play in crunch time of Thursday’s game tells you all you need to know about the difference between these two East foes right now. Here’s how it played out: With Boston trailing 100-95 with 1:33 to play, Marcus Smart misfired on a 3-point attempt. Boston snared the offensive rebound but Smart -- who I hate to throw under the bus because he usually plays with so much contagious fire and energy -- tossed a lazy pass at the top of the key and Heat star Jimmy Butler jumped in front of it. Butler proceeded to sprint down court with the ball, finding teammate Jae Crowder for the easy deuce and a seven point cushion down the stretch.
That single defensive effort summed up exactly what’s went wrong in two games thus far. Butler, being the defensive stalwart and Energizer Bunny that he is, made yet another game-altering play. While Boston had its moments, most notably in the opening two quarters, there weren’t enough of those “we want it more” moments.
Now it may seem like I’m bashing these Celtics and hammering that last nail into an inevitable coffin. But that’s not the case.
Yes, Boston is down 2-0. But it’s not a normal 2-0 deficit. In a regular scenario, Boston would now have to head to Miami for a pair of games on the road in a hostile environment. But in the COVID-19 era, they simply take a day off and return to the same Orlando court for Game 3. That’s huge.
Is battling back in this series going to be challenging? Absolutely. But the Cs have the firepower to do it, they just need to prove they want it more.
Nick Giannino can be reached at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.