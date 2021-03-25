Celtics trade deadline move: Betting on Tatum-Brown  

Boston Celtics fans wanted blood on the NBA Trade Deadline.
Instead, they got low-fat cottage cheese.
Celtics president Danny Ainge, who's making Bill Belichick look like a Texas Hold ‘Em dealer when it comes to adding able bodies, didn’t touch the needle when it came to his team being 'Championship Driven'.
The Celtics were 40-to-1 to win the NBA title before Thursday's trade deadline. They remained 40-to-1 after their two, teeny-weenie deals.
Fact: The Celtics filled a need in getting a sharp-shooter/instant offense off the bench with the addition of Evan Fournier from the Orlando Magic for two second round picks. The Celtics have been disjointed when either Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown aren’t playing. Kemba Walker’s injury and inconsistent hasn’t helped matters.
But Fournier wasn’t the answer, at least when it came to ire of their unhappy fandom.
There’s a negative cloud following this team, which owned this region three and four years ago when Tatum and Brown were about 20.
Marcus Smart is the easy target. He has improved his shooting and is intent on proving to us that he is a 20-point scorer. But he’s not and probably never will be.
Celtics fans want the old Marcus back, who lived and died on the defensive end and made clutch plays, which sometimes included shots, even 3-pointers. In a trade, he could’ve brought somebody decent, but nobody who could make the Celtics fans think, “Wow, we can compete for a championship.”
Trading Smart Thursday would’ve been trading him for the wrong reason, as in blaming him for malaise. He's a Celtic as much as anyone, but is going through a phase and identity crisis. Keeping him probably included a meeting with the Celtics leaders, including head coach Brad Stevens and Ainge.
The biggest news from the trade deadline was Ainge’s belief in Tatum and Brown as Batman and Robin. I get the sentiment that something needed to be done, but Tatum turned 23 three weeks ago. Brown is only 24 and has taken his game up two levels in two years.
When Larry Bird was 24 he had led a nothing-school Indiana State to the national championship game and two years later led the Celtics to an NBA championship. But Bird is one of the top five players in the history of the sport. It’s not fair comparing anybody to this maniac competitor.
The key for the Celtics is they have two players on the verge of greatness. They are not ready for a championship run. But they might be closer than we think.
Remember one of the great sports quotes from former NFL coach Buddy Ryan: "If you listen to the fans, you'll be sitting up there with them."
The Celtics are having another bad year. But they might be closer than you think after a 'cottage cheese' trade.