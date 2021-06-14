Don't give up on Stidham just yet  

While 99.9 percent of New Englanders are singularly focused on the Patriots' perceived quarterback battle – The Vet, Cam Newton vs. The Kid, Mac Jones – going on, you might want to add another name to the list:
Jarrett Stidham.
The quiet, unassuming young man out of Auburn University, who stole New England’s hearts during a few preseason games in 2019 during Tom Brady’s final year, isn’t so quiet and unassuming any more.
He engineered a workout on the southern California in late March when free agency closed. It was attended by tight ends Hunter Henry, Devin Asiasi and Matt LaCosse, and wide receivers Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers and Kristian Wilkerson, Nelson Agholor, N'Keal Harry and Isaiah Zuber. Newton joined the group on Day 2.
That was workout was before the Patriots drafted Jones with the 15th overall pick. But from Stidham’s point of view, that didn’t matter.
“Drafting Mac didn’t change anything,” said Stidham. “I can control what I control. It definitely fires me up. Bringing up Cam in training camp, that fired me up … competing against Mac, (Brian) Hoyer and Cam definitely fires me up.”
Where was this spunk a year ago? The pandemic certainly changed everything up and instead of a full offseason on the Gillette Stadium campus and two mini-camps, Stidham’s preparation took place via Zoom Meetings. So when the COVID-19 camp opened in early August last summer, Stidham’s game was subpar. While he looked like the better passer than Newton, his mistakes were loud and intercepted. He was basically surpassed by Hoyer.
That was then. This is now.
While it’s hard to decipher who’s the best passer one day into mandatory minicamp was, because nobody is rushing the quarterback and nobody is covering wide receivers, Stidham looked good. He's not just hoping to make the team, either, which could be an issue with four QBs under contract.
“My goal is to be quarterback here (in September) and to start football games for a really long time in this league,” said Stidham.
This is refreshing stuff. Remember, he is only 24 years old and in his third season as a professional. The moxie and poise he showed in the summer of 2019 is evident again as we approach the summer of 2021.
Could he beat out Newton or Jones? The guess here is that Bill Belichick likes what he sees and hears out of Stidham. There is nothing like competition, particularly unexpected competition.