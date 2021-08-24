Duran's time to come, but Sox can't afford patience

BOSTON — Jarren Duran is going to be a big part of the Red Sox future, but at least for now it looks like he won't remain a part of the present.
Duran was sent down to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday after a roller coaster five weeks in the big leagues. The promising rookie had several moments of pure electricity, showing off the speed and athleticism that made him one of the top prospects in baseball. Between those moments, however, the 24-year-old struggled to adapt to major league pitching and often seemed in over his head.
Since his July 15 call-up Duran batted .221 with two home runs and eight RBIs in 27 games. He posted a .236 on-base percentage and a .608 OPS while striking out 33 times in 86 at bats (38.3%).
Multiple defensive metrics indicate his fielding has been a downgrade from Kiké Hernández, and his -0.4 Wins Above Replacement mark indicates that he hasn't produced at a level the Red Sox can tolerate in a close playoff race.
"This is a hard level, you know the saying, it's MLB, not Four-A," said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. "So there are growing pains and it's not easy to come here and produce, and where we are roster-wise it made sense for him to go down there and get at-bats."
Cora emphasized that the club remains high on Duran and believes he did the best he could under less than ideal circumstances. He noted that Duran missed out on a lot of reps in 2020 and that the Red Sox faced a lot of tough lefties following his call-up, and he also compared Duran's situation to Jacoby Ellsbury, who was also called up and sent down during his rookie year in 2007.
"We'll be patient, there are a few things he has to work on, defensively, running the bases, bunting a little bit more; we gave him the homework and he'll work on it and we'll see where he takes us," Cora said. "But as far as the other stuff, the way he goes about his business is amazing."
One key difference between Ellsbury in 2007 and Duran now is the 2007 Red Sox were much more stable, both in terms of their roster construction and their position in the playoff race. The 2007 team spent almost the whole season in first place — they led from April 18 all the way to the end — and had clearly defined starters at every position.
With that kind of stability, the Red Sox could afford to bring along a promising rookie as a reserve outfielder, and Ellsbury obviously made his own case by batting .361 after getting called back up on Sept. 1.
The Red Sox don't have that luxury this year.
Right now Boston is trying to mash together the pieces of a puzzle that don't quite fit. The Red Sox are hoping to integrate Kyle Schwarber at first base — a position he's never played before — and in the meantime they've had to reshuffle the outfield on a near daily basis. Even J.D. Martinez, normally the team's designated hitter, has started seeing time in the outfield over the last two weeks.
Meanwhile, the Red Sox are also fighting for their playoff lives. If Duran was tearing the cover off the ball it would be one thing, but with the rookie struggling it's hard to justify playing him over any one of Alex Verdugo, Hunter Renfroe, Schwarber, Martinez, Hernández or any of Boston's other regulars.
"There's a balance, right?" Cora said. "We're winning here, trying to do everything possible to win here, but at the same time if the roster moves certain way and he's not going to get at bats, I think the best thing is for him to get at-bats down there and keep working on the things he was working on here."
Though the Red Sox roster will expand by two to 28 on Sept. 1, it's doubtful Duran will get called back up. At least one of the spots will likely go to an injured major leaguer, most likely reliever Ryan Brasier, and Connor Wong will have a good chance of coming up as the third catcher.
But even if we've seen the last of Duran in 2021, there is reason to believe his best days are still to come.
"He'll be ok," Cora said. "We cannot make any promises that he'll be here in 10 or 15 days, but one thing is for sure, he's part of the future."