East preview: Heat returning champs, but have challengers

FILE - Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., in this on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, file photo. The Celtics felt like they had built a foundation for seasons to come when they added All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward in the summer of 2017. Three seasons later both are gone, and Boston is now shifting its attention back on its youthful core.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)