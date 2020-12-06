Even in down year, special teams set Patriots apart

As frustrating as the New England Patriots have been at times in 2020, Sunday’s 45-0 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers was proof that it could always be worse.
Even in a down year, the Patriots commitment to small details helps set them apart from the true dregs of the league, and nowhere was that disparity more clear this weekend than on special teams. Facing a Chargers special teams group that ranks among the worst in NFL history, New England’s core special teamers took their hapless counterparts to the cleaners, and the mismatch helped produce one of the team’s most complete wins in recent memory.
Start with Gunner Olszewski, who enjoyed by far his best performance as a professional. The second-year return man had two punt returns go for 60 or more yards, including a 70-yard return for his first career touchdown, and finished with 145 punt return yards overall. Olszewski, who would later add a special teams tackle and a receiving touchdown on a 38-yard grab from backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham, repeatedly found seams through the porous Chargers coverage unit, aided by terrific blocking from players like Matthew Slater and Donte Moncrief as well as newly elevated practice squad player Rashod Berry.
“It felt like we had the upper hand the whole time,” Olszewski said afterwards. “Complimentary football is what coach Bill (Belichick) preaches, and when you do it good things seem to happen.”
Good things certainly happened in the final minute of the first half. After the Patriots took a 21-0 lead on Cam Newton’s second TD run of the day, the Chargers tried to drive the length of the field rather than take a knee and regroup during halftime. They reached midfield and attempted a 58-yard field goal as time expired, but instead of Michael Badgley – aka the “Money Badger” – nailing the long kick, Patriots special teamer Cody Davis blocked the kick, allowing Devin McCourty to scoop up the ball for a 44-yard touchdown.
Badgley also missed a 46-yard field goal, bringing him to 10 missed kicks on the year. Compare that to Patriots kicker Nick Folk, who hit a 32-yard field goal and went 6-for-6 on extra points, making him 20-for-22 on field goals and 26-for-28 on extra points.
On the other side of the punting game, Jake Bailey continued to prove why he’s among the NFL’s best. The second-year standout accumulated 197 yards on four punts (49.3 per), dropping three inside the 20 with one going for 65 yards. Bailey was aided on one punt by special teams ace Justin Bethel, who in one smooth motion caught and saved a punt at the goal line to help pin the Chargers back at their own 5-yard line.
Guys like Olszewski, Slater, Bethel and Davis may not household names outside of New England, and specialists like Folk and Bailey don’t typically move the needle. But a group of top-notch special teamers like them can mean the difference between an above-average team hanging around in the playoff hunt like the Patriots and a bottom tier outfit like the Chargers, who are destined to pick near the top of next spring’s draft.