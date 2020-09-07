Let me be frank from the top: The Boston Celtics blew it.
They blew it in Game 3 when Jaylen Brown and Co. allowed Toronto’s OG Anunoby to roam free in the corner and can a game-winning triple with just a half-second showing on the clock. Inexcusable. Then they blew it two days later in Game 4 by turning in a lackluster offensive effort as the Raptors knotted the series at two.
Boston had a chance to run away with the conference semifinal bout, and if Anunoby hadn’t hit that shot, I’d probably be penning a conference finals preview column right now. Instead, we’re back to square one, and unfortunately for the Cs, their Canadian opponent has all the momentum. Just ask one of their two starting guards, Fred VanVleet.
“They (messed) up,” VanVleet, who is averaging 18 points in the series thus far, said following Game 3. “They (messed) up now.”
It’s hard to disagree with VanVleet’s blunt comments.
Toronto has been here before. In fact, the defending NBA Champions were in the exact same position last season, trailing the Milwaukee Bucks two games to none before winning the next four to move on. Am I saying that’s going to happen against the Celtics in 2020? No. But we can’t rule it out.
The Raptors are an experienced, chemistry-driven group. No, they don’t have a world class superstar in Kawhi Leonard to close out games anymore. But they have a talented and fiery backcourt in VanVleet and Kyle Lowry that refuses to lose. They have a versatile, up and coming star in Pascal Siakam. They have an intelligent, shot making big in Serge Ibaka; and perhaps most importantly, they have a head coach in Nick Nurse that can go toe to toe with Brad Stevens with a white board and magic marker.
If the Celtics are going to bounce back and win this series, they have to come out and prove that they’re the better team. Because after Game 4, they don’t look like it. On paper, Boston’s Big 3 of Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum should be enough alone to get the job done. The trio played well enough to get the job done in games one, two and the majority of Game 3. In Game 4, they did not.
Brown, perhaps still a bit shook from his mental lapse in the waning half-second of Game 3, struggled mightily from the floor in Game 4 and offered little else offensively throughout. Despite his performance from distance (1-for-6), Tatum played solid with 24 points and 10 rebounds. And then there was Walker. The talented floor general took just nine (!) field goal attempts in 41 minutes of action, resulting in a measly 15 points in the loss. He did, however, take full responsibility for the lack of aggressiveness following the setback -- which is hopefully a good sign for Celtics’ fans.
From everything I’ve seen in the bubble, Boston is the better team. They’re deeper and have more offensive weapons. But as we’ve witnessed time and time again in the playoffs, talent doesn’t always win out.
Labor Day’s Game 5 is critical for the Celtics. If they come out and play with cohesiveness, aggressiveness and heart like they did in games one and two, they’ll be fine.
But if they crack under the suddenly heightened pressure and roll out another dud, they could be on their way to suffering the same fate as Milwaukee a year ago.
Nick Giannino can be reached at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.
||||