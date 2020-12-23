Jason Tatum cans game-winner, Teague shines in Celtics debut

The Boston Celtics paid homage to Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol”, in Wednesday’s season opener, haunting fans with some familiar flaws of past seasons while welcoming a new rookie class to the present fold and giving us a subtle glimpse into the franchise’s future.
Taking on perennial Eastern Conference power Milwaukee, the somewhat new-look Celtics showed virtually no signs of a lack of chemistry in a thrilling 122-121 victory.
Offseason addition Tristan Thompson drew the start, nearly recording a double-double with 12 points and eight boards in 22 minutes. He played some solid defense in the paint, helping to slow down two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Rookie guard Payton Pritchard saw meaningful minutes as well, drilling a 3-ball and contributing some high energy plays in limited action (13 minutes).
But it was the Celtics’ dynamic young duo that stole the show, as Jaylen Brown (33 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists) and Jayson Tatum (30 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals) picked up right where they left off. More importantly, the 22-year-old superstar Tatum dropped in the game-winner, using the glass to cash a step-back 3-pointer over The Greek Freak with 0.4 seconds to play in regulation.
So what does this marquee win mean for Boston? Quite honestly, not all that much.
It’s one game of a 72-game slate. Did it come against one of top teams in the association? Yes. All I’m saying is take it with a grain of salt.
That said, there’s plenty to like about this opening night performance. Aside from Tatum and Brown, both of whom we expect great things from night in and night out, seldom talked about offseason addition Jeff Teague was the story. The savvy veteran looked every bit like the instant-offense sixth man head coach Brad Stevens has been waiting for.
Teague was spry on his feet and locked in with his shot, canning all four of his 3-pointers and shooting 7-for-15 overall. He finished with 19 points in 25 minutes off the bench, chipping in four assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block.
All-star with the Atlanta Hawks in 2015, Teague has always been a reliable scorer. He averages 12.1 points for his career, including four seasons with at least 15 ppg. But at 32, many fans felt he was over the hill. Anyone who watched him play in Minnesota last year knows that’s not the case, and Wednesday’s debut was living proof of that.
If Teague can remain consistent and efficient, he’ll be a welcome addition to the rotation.
Some other things worth noting:
- Carson Edwards, Tremont Waters, Jevonte Green and rookie Aron Nesmith were the lone Celtics to not see the floor. Semi Ojeleye (5 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist) played 19 minutes, likely stealing Nesmith’s court time with his strong play.
- The Celtics started two big men with Thompson and returning center Daniel Theis. Thompson was on a minutes restriction, but expect both players to share the court for large stints during the regular season.
- Boston took 40 3-pointers, making 18 of them. If they can keep up that clip from deep (which is unlikely) they’ll be nearly impossible to beat.
- Boston was outrebounded by a significant margin (52-37)
Connaughton starts strongin season debut
Fresh off signing a new, three-year contract extension with the Bucks, former St. John’s Prep star Pat Connaughton showed fans exactly why he was brought back. The sixth-year guard canned his first two shots, both 3-pointers, in the first half. He played 23 minutes (the most of any Bucks’ bench player) and was on and off the floor during the tight fourth quarter.
Defensively, Connaughton was tabbed with the tough task of guarding the likes of Brown and Tatum, both of whom gave Bucks’ defenders fits.
Connaughton and the Bucks will be back in action Christmas Day when they take on the Golden State Warriors at 2:30 p.m.